Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 3, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 11: Tri-Cities WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Grand, Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Jan. 11: MI State Council PF Convention and Banquet, 8:30 a.m., Eagle Eye Conference Center, Bath. For more info call Clay Ottoni, 313-418-4341.

Jan. 18: Hillman WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hillman Community Center, Hillman. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Jan. 18: Mid-UP RGS Banquet, 5 p.m., University Center, Marquette. For more info call Rich Laksonen, 906-458-5014.

Jan. 20: Traverse City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boones Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Jan. 25: Northern Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club #1825, Gaylord. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Jan. 25: Michigan West WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Comstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Jan. 25: Jackson/Calhoun County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Cascades Manor House, Jackson. For more info call Clay Ottoni, 313-418-4341.

Feb. 1: Newaygo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cronk’s, Newaygo. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 1: Midland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Midland Armory, Midland. For more info call Randy Raymond, 989-465-1648.

Feb. 1: OCSC Archery Club, Fundraiser, 4 p.m., Main Club House. For more info call, 248-623-0444.

Feb. 5: Pine River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Alma. For more info call Mike Fisher, 989-681-3624.

Feb. 8: Michigan WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 8: Alzheimer’s Assoc. Wild Game Dinner, 5 p.m., Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall, Howell. For more info call Tom Salisbury, 517-404-9649.

Feb. 8: Roscommon Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Roscommon. For more info call Ron Alden, 989-239-6517.

Feb. 12: Kalamazoo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Dave Wilkins, 269-377-3149.

Feb. 14: Pinconning Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pinconning Cheese House, Pinconning. For more info call Paul Kaczmarek, 989-313-0548.

Feb. 15: Ionia WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 21: Clare/Harrison WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lions Club, Harrison. For more info call Margaret Zelinski, 810-618-1681.

Feb. 22: West Branch WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

Feb. 25: Frankenmuth/Reese/Birch Run WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Zehnders of Frankenmuth. For more info call Ron Ross, 989-798-0960.

Feb. 28: Bay City Western WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Forest Edge, Auburn. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Feb. 29: Mason County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 29: Lapeer Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lapeer County Center Building, Lapeer. For more info call Jeremy Keefer, 810-691-7176.

March 3: Spring Lake WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Spring Lake Country Club, Spring Lake. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 6-7: Livingston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Woodshire Place, Fowlerville. For more info call Jennifer DeGrandchamp, 517-404-3245.

March 7: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 14: Caro WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Caro. For more info call Dean Burkel, 989-550-3223.

March 14: St. Joseph WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sturgis. For more info call Travis Everitt, 269-625-0698.

March 18: Northwest Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hagerty Center, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 18: Romeo/Washington WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Capital Banquet Center, Washington. For more info call Art Rienas, 989-269-6237.

March 19: Mecosta County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 2335, Big Rapids. For more info call Randy LaPreze, 231-349-1395.

March 21: Decatur WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 21: Cedar Springs WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Cedar Springs. For more info call Brian Egan, 616-291-5335.

March 21: Sunrise Side WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Posen Community Center. For more info call Mark Lewandowki, 989-766-9254.

March 27: Calhoun County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cedar Crest Banquet Center, Marshall. For more info call Jan Barnes, 269-963-3188.

March 28: White River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Double J Back Forty, Rothbury. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 28: Chesaning WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chesaning Conservation Club, Chesaning. For more info call Chris Sloan, 989-284-9193.

Shows

Jan. 5: Winter Firearms Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Chief Okemos Sportsman’s Club. For more info call 517-646-0681.

Jan. 18-26: Detroit Boat Show, Sat. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday & Monday, 11-6; Tuesday-Friday, 3-9; Cobo Center. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Feb. 14-23: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 7: Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Perch Pointe Conservation Club. For more info call Don, 586-738-5038.

March 12-15: Novi Boat Show, Thursday & Friday, 2-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday. 11-6. Suburban Collection Showplace. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Season Dates

Jan. 11: Bobcat hunting season closes; units E&F

Jan. 15-19: Late elk season (if necessary)

Jan. 20: Deadline for 2019 Master Angler applications

Jan. 25: Goose, late season South Zone opens

Jan. 31: Raccoon season closes

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

Special Events

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

Jan. 3: NFAA League, 8 p.m.

Jan. 4: Instructional Program, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Jan. 4: Youth League, 1 p.m.

Jan. 5: FITA League, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: Traditional League, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: Animal League, 7 p.m.

April 25: Progressive Raffle, 6 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net.