Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Dec. 13, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Dec. 14: Wisconsin South WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Voyager Inn & Conference Center, Reedsburg. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:;30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Jan. 18, 2020: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Badger Chapter, 5 p.m., Madison Marriot West. For more info call Amy, 608-225-7206.

Jan. 22, 2020: Lower Wisconsin River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Gene Hausner, 608-588-7780.

Jan. 24, 2020: Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 25, 2020: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 25, 2020: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Bert Penny, 715-441-1122.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 6, 2020: North Country WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Waters Resort, Eagle River. For more info call Kurt Andussies, 715-891-3400.

Feb. 8, 2020: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 8, 2020: Black Creek/Seymour WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Gary Vanden Heuvel, 920-205-2758.

Feb. 15, 2020: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 18, 2020: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 20, 2020: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 21-23: Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Stadium View Bar & Grill and the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. For more info call Marty Witczak, 920-410-5968.

Feb. 22, 2020: Wisconsin Southeast WTU, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22, 2020: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 24, 2020: Barneveld Chapter WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 27, 2020: Denmark WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 28, 2020: Coulee Region TU #278 Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 29, 2020: Melrose/North Bend WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, Melrose. For more info call Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

Season Dates

Dec. 15: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season closes.

Dec. 20: Late elk season closes.

Dec. 24: Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt opens.

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2.

Dec. 31: Frog season closes.

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes.

Jan. 1, 2020: Antlerless-Holiday hunt close (see DNR regs)

Jan. 5, 2020: Early catch & release inland trout season opens at 5:00 a.m.

Jan. 5, 2020: White-tailed deer (archery/crossbow) season closes.

Jan. 5, 2020: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, & fall turkey (Zones 1-5) seasons close.

Jan. 5, 2020: Fisher trapping season closes.

Jan. 26, 2020: Crow season opens.

Jan. 31, 2020: Gray and fox squirrel season closes.

Jan. 31, 2020: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Jan. 31, 2020: Archery/crossbow deer metro sub-units season closes.

Jan. 31, 2020: Ruffed grouse (Zone A) season closes (tentative)

Shows

Now-Dec. 15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 1-2, 2020: Sauk Prairie Trap & Skeet Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m., Sauk City Community Center. For more info call Al Lathrop, 608-220-5423.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri.. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-23, 2020: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23, 2020: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 27-29, 2020: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 28-29, 2020: Iron River Community Center.

March 27-28, 2020: Phillips Municipal Bldg.

April 17-18, 2020: Spooner Civic Center.

April 24-26, 2020: Ashland Civic Center.

Aug. 16-17, 2020: Simek Center, Medford.

Aug. 21-22, 2020: Ashland Civic Center.

Oct. 2-3, 2020: Iron River Community Center.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Dec. 13-14: Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Jan. 3-4, 2020: Best Western Wittenberg Inn., Wittenberg.

Jan. 18-19, 2020: Menomonie Alliance Gymnasium, Menomonie.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020: Best Western Plus, Eau Claire.

Feb. 7-8, 2020: Abbyland Travel Plaza/El Norteno, Curtiss.

Feb. 21-22, 2020: Phoenix Grill & Banquet Center, Baldwin.

March 6-7, 2020: Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.

March 27-28, 2020: Waupaca County Fairgrounds, Weyauwega.

April 3-4, 2020: Star Lanes Banquet Hall, Lacrosse.

May 15-16, 2020: Barron County Fairgrounds, Rice Lake.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 4, 2020: Nabob Prairie Riders, Winterfest/Fisheree, 6-3 p.m., Big Cedar Lake. For more info call Dennis Muench, 262-629-5465.

Jan. 11, 2020: City of Mauston Tournament, 6 a.m., River Side Park. For more info call Jordan Wilke, 608-847-4070.

Jan. 18, 2020: Walleyes Unlimited Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453.

Feb. 8, 2020: Northern Exposure Ice Fishing Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant, Phelps. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Feb. 8, 2020: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Sept. 12, 2020: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4, 2020: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Archery/Shoots.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Rd, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 13-14: Capital Centre, Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 5 p.m. A shoot & a beer.

Education/Seminar

Jan. 25, 2020: Wild Ones Fox Valley Seminar, 8:15 a.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, Oshkosh. For more info call Kris Kauth, 920-572-9540.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486..

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.