Purple Paint law adds ‘No Trespassing’ options for Pennsylvania landowners

Pop icon Prince made “Purple Rain” famous in 1984, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made “Purple Paint” a law in 2019.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Gov. Wolf signed House Bill 1772, sponsored by Rep. Keefer of York County, giving landowners authority to post their private property boundaries with purple paint strips instead of the typical “Posted” or “No Trespassing” signs currently used. The law takes effect 60 days after signing, which will fall on Jan.26, 2020.

According to language in the bill, the placement of identifying purple paint marks on trees or posts on the property must be: “vertical lines of not less than 8 inches in length and not less than 1 inch in width; placed so that the bottom of the mark is not less than 3 feet from the ground nor more than 5 feet from the ground; and placed at locations that are readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart.”

Properties posted in such manner are to be considered off-limits to trespassing of any kind, with the sole exception of “an unarmed person entering onto posted property for the sole purpose of retrieving a hunting dog.”

A specific type of paint was not specified in the bill, other than that it must be purple and meet the size, distance and visibility requirements listed therein. Purple boundary paint is readily available for purchase from retailers since a dozen other states have already adopted similar laws in recent years.

It is likely Pennsylvania landowners will utilize this new method of posting their properties, since posted signs tend to fall apart over time and are subject to vandalism, whereas a paint-marked tree could last for years, serving as a clear indicator that trespassers are not welcome.

Now it’s just a matter of education and enforcement of this new state law.