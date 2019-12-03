What’s Hot on the Ice This Season?

We visited with some of the hottest brands in the hardwater fishing industry during this season's first ice show, and put together a peek at some of the gear for ice anglers. View these, and many more videos on the Outdoor News YouTube channel.
Step Inside a Yetti Ice House

Joel Nelson goes inside a Yetti Ice House and gives a little tour on what these ice houses have to offer for ice fishing.

What Makes Striker Ice Gear Different?

Striker has gear that's made for the toughest conditions that ice anglers and outdoor enthusiasts will encounter, and it's made for everyone!

Otter XT Pro Lodge X-Over

Marcus Manser from Otter goes inside the XT Pro Lodge X-over and shows new features on the house that will make you want to try one for yourself. Otter xtpro x-over portable ice shelter for extreme conditions

What’s New With Aqua-Vu This Year?

Ben Gibbs shows us what's new at Aqua-Vu for your ice fishing season. Fishing electronics for serious anglers

Jiffy E6 Lightning Ice Drill

Tim Van Zeeland at Jiffy Ice Drills shows off the new electric Jiffy E6 Lightning Ice Drill.

3 Go-To Lures for Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods

Bryan"Beef" Sathre, who guides and spends his time on the big water, shares his three favorite secret go-to lures for Lake of the Woods ice fishing. #fatheadguideservice northland tackle company
