What’s Hot on the Ice This Season?
We visited with some of the hottest brands in the hardwater fishing industry during this season's first ice show, and put together a peek at some of the gear for ice anglers. View these, and many more videos on the Outdoor News YouTube channel.
Visit our YouTube Channel
Step Inside a Yetti Ice House
Outdoor News ventured out to the Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo in Blaine, Minnesota. We were able to talk to a few companies about what they have in-store for the 2019-2020 ice fishing year. Joel Nelson goes inside a Yetti Ice House and gives a little tour on what these ice houses have to offer for ice fishing. Check it out…
What Makes Striker Ice Gear Different?
Otter XT Pro Lodge X-Over
Outdoor News ventured out to the Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo in Blaine, Minnesota. We were able to talk to a few companies about what they have in-store for the 2019-2020 ice fishing year. Marcus Manser from Otter goes inside the XT Pro Lodge X-over and shows new features on the house that will make you want to try one for yourself. Take a peek
What’s New With Aqua-Vu This Year?
Outdoor News ventured out to the Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo in Blaine, Minnesota. We were able to talk to a few companies about what they have in-store for the 2019-2020 ice fishing year. Ben Gibbs shows us what’s new at Aqua-Vu for your ice fishing season. Get the scoop
Jiffy E6 Lightning Ice Drill
3 Go-To Lures for Ice Fishing on Lake of the Woods
StrikeMaster Lite-Flite Ice Auger
Outdoor News ventured out to the Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo in Blaine, Minnesota. We were able to talk to a few companies about what they have in-store for the 2019-2020 ice fishing year. Joel Nelson shows off not one but 3 different sized augers made by StrikeMaster for any type of ice fishing you might be doing this winter. Check them out here
Clam Gear for Ice Fishing Season – Voyager Thermal
Outdoor News ventured out to the Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo in Blaine, Minnesota. We were able to talk to a few companies about what they have in-store for the 2019-2020 ice fishing year. Minnesota-based Clam Corporation was on our list, and in this video clip, Jeff Anderson shared with us some details of their new ice house, the Ice Team Voyager Thermal. Take the tour with Jeff.
________
The Outdoor News Junior Pro Team is a program geared towards celebrating teens who enjoy the great outdoors. It’s completely free and available for youth across the USA age 18 and under. Recently, the JPT had a chance to visit with some well known folks in the sportfishing industry about their passion for angling. Check out what they had to say here.
Are you interested in having your business showcased through the Outdoor News video capacities? Contact Outdoor News Sales and Marketing Director, Phil Frebault at 763-398-3466 or email him at pfrebault@outdoornews.com
Leave a Reply