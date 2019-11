Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 29, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 30: WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Dec. 5: Waukesha WWA Banquet, Delafield Brew House, Delafield. For more info call Don Patzfahl, 262-719-0235.

Dec. 14: Wisconsin South WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Voyager Inn & Conference Center, Reedsburg. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:;30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Jan. 18, 2020: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Badger Chapter, 5 p.m., Madison Marriot West. For more info call Amy, 608-225-7206.

Jan. 22, 2020: Lower Wisconsin River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Gene Hausner, 608-588-7780.

Jan. 24, 2020: Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 25, 2020: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 25, 2020: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Bert Penny, 715-441-1122.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 8, 2020: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 15, 2020: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 18, 2020: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 20, 2020: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 21-23: Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Stadium View Bar & Grill and the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. For more info call Marty Witczak, 920-410-5968.

Feb. 22, 2020: Wisconsin Southeast WTU, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22, 2020: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 24, 2020: Barneveld Chapter WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 29, 2020: Melrose/North Bend WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, Melrose. For more info call Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

Season Dates

Nov. 15: Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30 (see DNR regs)

Nov. 21: Crow season closes.

Nov. 22: Fall turkey hunting Zones 6-7 closes.

Nov. 23: Statewide 9-day gun deer season opens.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Muskie season closes (North Zone, Lake Michigan, Green Bay & IA/MI border waters)

Nov. 30: Turtle season closes.

Nov. 30: WI River (downstream, see regs) channel & flathead catfish season closes.

Dec. 1: Lake trout season opens on Lake Superior.

Dec. 1: Statewide 9-day gun deer season closes.

Dec. 2: Muzzleloader deer season opens.

Dec. 8: Ruffed grouse season closes in Zone B.

Dec. 11: Muzzleloader deer season closes.

Dec. 11: Bobwhite quail season closes.

Dec. 12: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season opens.

Dec. 12: Late elk season opens.

Dec. 15: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season closes.

Dec. 20: Late elk season closes.

Dec. 24: Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt opens.

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2.

Dec. 31: Frog season closes.

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes.

Jan. 5: Fall turkey hunting Zones 1-5 closes.

Shows

Now-Dec. 15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri.. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-23, 2020: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23, 2020: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 28-29, 2020: Iron River Community Center.

March 27-28, 2020: Phillips Municipal Bldg.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Dec. 13-14: Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Jan. 3-4, 2020: Best Western Wittenberg Inn., Wittenberg.

Jan. 18-19, 2020: Menomonie Alliance Gymnasium, Menomonie.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2020: Best Western Plus, Eau Claire.

Feb. 7-8, 2020: Abbyland Travel Plaza/El Norteno, Curtiss.

Feb. 21-22, 2020: Phoenix Grill & Banquet Center, Baldwin.

March 6-7, 2020: Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.

March 27-28, 2020: Waupaca County Fairgrounds, Weyauwega.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 4, 2020: Nabob Prairie Riders, Winterfest/Fisheree, 6-3 p.m., Big Cedar Lake. For more info call Dennis Muench, 262-629-5465.

Jan. 11, 2020: City of Mauston Tournament, 6 a.m., River Side Park. For more info call Jordan Wilke, 608-847-4070.

Jan. 18, 2020: Walleyes Unlimited Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453.

Feb. 8, 2020: Northern Exposure Ice Fishing Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant, Phelps. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Archery/Shoots.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Rd, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 13-14: Capital Centre, Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 5 p.m. A shoot & a beer.

Education/Seminar

Jan. 25, 2020: Wild Ones Fox Valley Seminar, 8:15 a.m., Oshkosh Convention Center, Oshkosh. For more info call Kris Kauth, 920-572-9540.