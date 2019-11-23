Outdoor News Radio – Nov. 23, 2019

Lots to discuss on this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio, starting with a chat between Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman about the status of the 2019 deer harvest plus recent data that shows no additional youth deer hunters in 2019 despite the new statewide season. They also share the latest information about Eastern equine encephalitis being discovered in three northern Minnesota ruffed grouse. Then special guest and Minnesota Viking David Morgan joins Rob and Outdoor News Director of Sales and Marketing phil Frebault to talk about his collegiate and professional football career, plus his strong interest in hunting and fishing in Minnesota and around the country. Old friend and Minnesota DNR Division of Enforcement Communications Coordinator Joe Albert helps Rob close out the show with a fast discussion on a host of topics – from ice safety to the retirement announcement of state Sen. Richard Cohen.