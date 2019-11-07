Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 8, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Dec. 6: Bear Hollow WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sandy Creek Fire Hall, Franklin. For more info call Jeff Superak, 814-428-1534.

Jan. 11, 2020: Tioga River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds, Main Bldg, Wellsboro. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Jan. 18, 2020: Cumberland WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., West Shore Elks, Camp Hill. For more info call Chris Lowe, 717-636-0511.

Feb. 1, 2020: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands Inn, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 15, 2020: Courtney Miele WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Genetti Hotel, Williamsport. For more info call David Huffman, 570-772-0312.

Season Dates

Now-Feb. 1: Porcupine season.

Nov. 2: Black bear archery season closes.

Nov. 2: Turkey season closed in select WMU’s.

Nov. 4: Elk season opens.

Nov. 9: Elk season closes

Nov. 11: Extended elk season opens.

Nov. 15: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s.

Nov. 16: Mink & muskrat trapping season opens.

Nov. 16: Archery deer season (antlered/antlerless) closes statewide except WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Nov. 16: Extended elk season closes.

Nov. 23: Black bear season opens.

Nov. 23: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 27: Black bear season closes.

Nov. 28: Turkey season (males and females) reopens in select WMU’s

Nov. 30: Pheasant, ruffed grouse, rabbit, squirrel & bobwhite quail season closes.

Nov. 30: Turkey season (males and females) closes in select WMU’s

Nov. 30: Archery deer (antlerless) season closes in WMU’s 2B, 5C & 5D.

Special Events

Now-Nov. 24: Fly Fishing Instruction for Veterans, 2nd & 4th Sunday of each month, 2 p.m. For more info call 908-229-4727.

Archery/Shoot

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Shows

Jan. 23-26, 2020: Early Bird Sports Expo, Thur. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Feb. 1-9, 2020: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org for more info.

Feb. 14-16, 2020: Allegheny Outdoor Sport & Travel Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m., Monroeville Convention Center. www.sportandtravel.com for more info.

Feb. 21-23, 2010: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportshow for more info.

Feb. 28-March 1, 2020: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Fri. noon-8 pm., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. www.eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show/ for more info.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.