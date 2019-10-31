Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 1, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Nov. 1: South Central WI WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Nov. 2: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes Bar & Eatery, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

Nov. 6: Western Monroe County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Club 16, Sparta. For more info call Bill Ruhling, 608-343-6501.

Nov. 9: Sugar River Valley PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club, Argyle. For more info call Bob Wesenberg, 608-214-4980.

Nov. 17: Winooski Bowmen Archery Club, Venison Dinner, 11 a.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call John Saladini, 920-980-1898.

Nov. 18: Star Prairie Fish & Game Banquet, R&D Catering, New Richmond. For more info call Craig Warren, 651-746-4197.

Nov. 30: WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Dec. 5: Waukesha WWA Banquet, Delafield Brew House, Delafield. For more info call Don Patzfahl, 262-719-0235.

Dec. 14: Wisconsin South WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Voyager Inn & Conference Center, Reedsburg. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:;30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 18, 2020: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Jan. 18, 2020: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Badger Chapter, 5 p.m., Madison Marriot West. For more info call Amy, 608-225-7206.

Jan. 22, 2020: Lower Wisconsin River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Gene Hausner, 608-588-7780.

Jan. 24, 2020: Lake Koshkonong/Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powell, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 25, 2020: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 25, 2020: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Bert Penny, 715-441-1122.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 1, 2020: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 8, 2020: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 15, 2020: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 18, 2020: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 20, 2020: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 21-23: Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Stadium View Bar & Grill and the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. For more info call Marty Witczak, 920-410-5968.

Feb. 22, 2020: Wisconsin Southeast WTU, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22, 2020: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 24, 2020: Barneveld Chapter WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

March 14, 2020: Great Northern WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call 800-274-5471.

March 21, 2020: De Forest WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, De Forest. For more info call Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

March 28, 2020: Burnett County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., T-Dawgs, CREX Convention Center, Grantsburg. For more info call Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

April 4, 2020: Durand Area WTU Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club, Durand. For more info call Mike Robelia, 715-672-5595.

April 4, 2020: Wisconsin South WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel, Madison. For more info call 800-274-5471.

April 18, 2020: Packerland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call 800-274-5471.

April 18, 2020: Bayfield County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, Iron River. For more info call Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

April 25, 2020: Neillsville Area WTU, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Neillsville. For more info call Jill Artac, 715-456-7395.

April 25, 2020: Wisconsin Lake Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Village, Kohler. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Season Dates

Nov. 1: Check DNR website for possible early season closure date for Zone A ruffed grouse.

Nov. 2: Beaver (trapping only) Zones A, B & C seasons open.

Nov. 2: Otter (trapping only) North and South Zone seasons open.

Nov. 2: Raccoon (non-resident) opens.

Nov. 4: Woodcock season closes.

Nov. 10: Early elk season closes.

Nov. 10: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 11: Mink & muskrat season opens in Mississippi River zone (day after duck closes or second Monday in Nov. Whichever comes first. See DNR reg)

Nov. 15: Trout and salmon fishing closes on downstream section of Lake Superior tributaries that remained open after Sept. 30 (see DNR regs)

Nov. 21: Crow season closes.

Nov. 22: Fall turkey season closes statewide.

Nov. 23: Statewide 9-day gun deer season opens.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Muskie season closes (North Zone, Lake Michigan, Green Bay & IA/MI border waters)

Nov. 30: Turtle season closes.

Nov. 30: WI River (downstream, see regs) channel & flathead catfish season closes.

Shows

Dec. 13-15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri.. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-23, 2020: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23, 2020: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 27-29, 2020: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 28-29, 2020: Iron River Community Center.

March 27-28, 2020: Phillips Municipal Bldg.

April 17-18, 2020: Spooner Civic Center.

April 24-26, 2020: Ashland Civic Center.

Aug. 16-17, 2020: Simek Center, Medford.

Aug. 21-22, 2020: Ashland Civic Center.

Oct. 2-3, 2020: Iron River Community Center.

Special Events

Nov. 7: Green Bay Trout Unlimited, 7 p.m., Townline Pub & Grill, Suamico. For more info call Doug Seidl, 920-309-0703.

Archery/Shoots.

Nov. 9, Nov. 16-17: Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club sight-in days, 9-3 p.m., Wiscosnin Rapids. For more info call 715-424-1698.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Rd, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 13-14: Capital Centre, Fri. 5:30 p.m., Sat. 5 p.m. A shoot & a beer.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 8, 2020: Northern Exposure Ice Fishing Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant, Phelps. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486..

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.