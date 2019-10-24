Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 25, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 25: Fillmore County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Oct. 25:  Stewartville Pheasant & Habital  Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-285-9677.

Oct. 26: Wadena MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Wadena Elks Lodge, Wadena. For more info call Garth Albers, 218-639-8007.

Oct. 29: New Brighton DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Brighton Family Service Center. For more info call Tony Mcginnity, 651-636-3847.

Nov. 2: North Red River MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Hallock City Hall. Hallock. For more info call Kelly Turgeon, 218-988-2567.

Nov. 4: Roseau SP DU Banquet, Gene’s Bar. For more info call Dave Dirks, 218-689-0675.

Nov. 19: Lake Region DU Banquet, The Kotty Bar, Elysian. For more info call Eric Weegman, 507-213-1130.

Nov. 23: Maidens of the Marshes DU Banquet, Fergus Falls. For more info call Jackie Johnson, 701-799-6659.

Dec. 7: Worthington DU Banquet, Brewster American Legion. For more info call Kevin Black, 507-329-2223.

Jan. 4, 2020: Southern MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn/Austin Conference Center, Austin. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 18, 2020: St. Charles-Dover-Eyota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 551, Eyota. For more info call Alison Johnson, 507-201-0039.

Jan. 25, 2020: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 25, 2020: Houston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Season Dates

Oct. 26: Mink, muskrat, otter, and beaver seasons open (north)

Oct. 26: Camp Ripley second archery deer season (10/26-10/27)

Oct. 27: Fall turkey season closes.

Oct. 31: Crow season closes.

Oct. 31: Stream trout in lakes (summer) season closes.

Nov. 2: Mink, muskrat, otter and beaver seasons open (south)

Nov. 4: Rail, woodcock & snipe season close.

Nov. 9: Deer firearms season opens.

Nov. 9: Metro area deer season opens.

Nov. 15: Darkhouse spearing season opens.

Nov. 17: Deer firearms season (200A, 300A) closes

Nov. 23: Deer firearms season (300B) opens.

Nov. 24: Deer firearms season (100A) closes.

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Bobcat, fishier and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 30: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead Catfish season closes.

Education/Seminar 

Nov. 2: Cabela’s Seminars, 10 a.m., Cabela’s, Owatonna. For more info call Amanda Fimon, 507-446-5814.

                                    * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Oct. 26: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 2: Terrific Turtles, 10-11: 30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Wiggly Snake, Slippery Salamander, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Woodland Spoon Carving, 1-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, Dec. 12: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Nov. 16: Live Animals, 10-11 a.m.

Nov. 23: It’s the Bomb, 1:30-3 p.m.

Dec. 7: Wild Weather in Minnesota, 1-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Brrrd-Count, 9-noon.

Dec. 28: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

Now-Nov. 19: Dryland Cross-Country Ski Training Club, 6-7:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Now-Nov. 21: Dryland Cross-Country Ski Training Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Nov. 2: Bird Banding, 9 a.m. – noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Nov. 2: Introduction to Geocaching, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Nov. 2: Geocaching for S’mores, 1-3 p.m., French Regional Park.

Nov. 9: Raptors, Who’s Who, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Nov. 9: Skijoring Clinic, 9-noon, French Regional Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Dec. 13-15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 28-29, 2020: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Nov. 2-3: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Dec. 28-29: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Oct. 26-27: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: St Paul River Centre.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 8, 2020: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Shooting/Archery

Oct. 26-27, Nov. 2-3: Monticello Sportsmen Club, Rifle Sight-in, 9-4 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Brian Smith, 763-271-8727.

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152. 

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

 * * *

Dakota County Gun Club, 17501 Station Trail, Rosemount, 55068. 2011 Events. For more info call Bruce 952-985-3247 or www.dakotacountygunclub.org

Oct. 27-28, Nov. 2-3: Deer Rifle Sight-in, 9-4:30 p.m.

MWA day. For more info call 320-796-2787.

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info  call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Suburban Sportsman Club MN, 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Oct. 26-27, Nov. 2-3: Fall Sight In 9-4 p.m.

Special Events

Jan. 25, 2020: Orono Lions Club, Snowball Open, 10-2 p.m., Birch’s on Long Lake. For more info call Scott Stabeck, 612-747-5863.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

