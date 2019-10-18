Remaining shotgun season permits now on sale over-the counter
DNR has put firearm deer permits for the upcoming season on sale over-the-counter. The agency noted that permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the season, whichever occurs first. Individual hunters can purchase one or more permits beginning, subject to availability.
For a list of the number of permits available following the final lottery drawing, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/deer/Pages/DeerSeasonsDeadlinesAvailablePermits.aspx
