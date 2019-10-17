Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 18, 2019

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team

Wardens Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, and Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc, investigated a suspicious 2018 gun deer season registration in September which resulted in the issuance of citations to two hunters and the seizure of antlers.

Warden James Moore, of Kewaunee, responded to a call in September on the Ahnapee State Trail regarding a live buck suffering from what appeared to be an archery injury. The buck deer was dispatched by local law enforcement. Contact was later made with the hunter at the scene of where the buck was located. The investigation revealed the hunter harvested the buck the evening prior and did not purchase a bow buck harvest authorization or an archery license until the following day. The buck was seized and enforcement action was taken.

Fond du Lac/Sheboygan Team

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, was on patrol in the Eldorado State Wildlife Area in September when he saw an occupied passenger car by the boat launch. Hankee observed movements once the occupants spotted his vehicle. Upon contact, Hankee observed the female driver with a can of scented air freshener and occupants had bloodshot, watery eyes. With further investigation, Hankee discovered multiple items of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver claimed to have smoked before driving there. Enforcement action was taken.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team

Warden Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Chippewa County Rec Deputy Clayton Peters contacted three boaters in three separate boats on Lake Holcombe in August. The operators of the boats were found to have been operating while intoxicated. Enforcement action was taken and the operators were arrested.

Wardens Christorf and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, followed up on an investigation in regards to poisoning wildlife in Chippewa Falls. Further investigation in August found that an individual was intentionally setting out poison to try to kill a woodchuck. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kevin Christorf investigated illegal hunting activity in the Bloomer area in August. Further investigation found that three individuals were involved with harvesting four illegal bucks and an illegal antlerless deer over the past two deer hunting seasons. The deer were seized and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks received a complaint of people water skiing on Lake Altoona after sunset. Bolks responded to the area and made contact with the suspects as they were trailering their boat. Bolks spoke with the boat operator who had a strong odor of an intoxicant coming from him. Bolks administered fields to the operator which indicated impairment. Enforcement action taken.

Wardens Christorf and Bolks were assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department on a call in September when the wardens observed what appeared to be a loaded firearm inside a vehicle at the scene. Upon further investigation it was found the owner of the vehicle possessed two loaded firearms inside the motor vehicle. It was also found that the individual had been shooting crows out of season, from the vehicle, without a license and with wrong ammunition. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks was patrolling in September when he heard the report of a tornado near Elk Mound in Chippewa County. Bolks responded to multiple residences that were destroyed by the tornado. Bolks assisted with emergency responses and search and rescue events throughout the night.

Black River Falls Team

Warden Molly Detjens, of Adams, observed an angler catch a walleye, put it in a bucket and place several items on top of the bucket. Upon contact, this fisherman stated he did not keep any fish that day. After further conversation the fisherman showed Detjens the walleye he had placed in the bucket, which was found to be undersized. The next group of anglers that Detjens checked stated they had caught and kept a 34-inch northern. Detjens found this fish to actually be a 31.5-inch muskie. Muskies must be 50 inches in order to keep them in this area. Enforcement action was taken in both situations.

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, contacted a squirrel hunter in September who was hunting and had harvested a squirrel in Mill Bluff State Park before the park was open for small game hunting. The hunter said he left his small game regulations booklet at home and he did not check the Wisconsin DNR website to determine when the small game season opened at the park. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Wade Romberg, of Friendship, was working below the Friendship dam in September when he contacted a fisherman who was fishing after having his DNR privileges revoked for failing to pay his fines for deer hunting violations committed last year. The angler also had active arrest warrants and was taken into custody by deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, and Ryan Lowry, of Osseo, taught a canoe course for a Necedah school group in September. The students learned about boating regulations, canoe safety, canoe paddling and wet exits from canoes.

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, responded to a call of a gun being fired out of a vehicle near Mauston on the opening day of the waterfowl season. Weber, along with other officers, located the vehicle and contacted two individuals who had been duck hunting. Weber found that one of the individuals had harvested three ducks without having a small game license or state waterfowl stamp, as required. The same individual was illegally transporting a loaded shotgun and semi-automatic rifle in the vehicle. The shotgun the individual was using was not plugged, as required, and the individual had also illegally fired the shotgun within 100 yards of another residence. Enforcement action is pending.