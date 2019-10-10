Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 11, 2019

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett warned several people for allowing their dogs to chase deer.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has pleaded guilty to the unlawful feeding of bears, and was ordered to pay fines and costs.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Huntingdon County man is being charged with hunting migratory birds without the required migratory bird license.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a man pleaded guilty to drug paraphernalia charges for a violation that occurred on State Game Land 170.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports observing plenty of doves and dove-hunting locations within his district prior to the September season, and he hopes it remains a safe and successful one.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports violations were found for trapping wildlife in Chambersburg. Warnings were given for unlawfully feeding deer in a CWD Disease Management Area.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that safety-zone violations, baiting, and unlawfully taken geese were investigated in early September, and citations will be filed.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reminds hunters that the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program is great way to donate venison to support local communities at no charge to the hunter.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow said it is a great time of year for recreational spotlighting, but it is important to know the laws. Spotlighting is unlawful from 11 p.m. to sunrise the following day. It is also unlawful to cast the rays of an artificial light on any house or barn. Recreational spotlighting is closed throughout the state firearms deer season.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports citing four hikers for failure to follow posted signs after one of them fell and injured her leg on the closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail on State Game Land 141, resulting in more than 30 emergency responders teaming on a rescue. The hikers traveled past several blockades and signs that explained that the trail was closed.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck is seeking information on a large buck that was found dead in Auburn Township. Anyone with information regarding the location of the carcass and antlers is asked to contact the Game Commission Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143.