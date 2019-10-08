Clark resigns from Natural Resources Board after six months

Fred Clark has resigned from the Natural Resources Board. He was appointed in March by Gov. Tony Evers. (Photo by Tim Eisele)

Fred Clark, the first member of the seven-member Natural Resources Board to appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, has resigned from the board.

He had served on the board since March and announced his resignation at the board’s Sept. 25 meeting in Mishicot.

As executive director of Wisconsin Green Fire, a non-profit organization that promotes science-based management of natural resources, Clark needed to spend more time with Green Fire and avoid any conflicts of interest.

“The Green Fire work has gotten bigger and bigger since I took the job with them in February, and I was needing to stay out of the picture in order to maintain my activities as an NRB member,” Clark said.

He said he made the difficult decision in late August, and was honored to serve and enjoyed being on the NRB.

Clark said that his resignation had nothing to do with a report on chronic wasting disease (CWD) issued in September, but it was interesting that the report, under the direction of NRB member Greg Kazmierski, included a dissenting opinion written by Clark.

Clark’s opinion indicated he thinks the DNR needs more tools, including herd management to help fight CWD.

Wisconsin Green Fire has a wildlife work group that is a member of the CWD Action Initiative.

Evers is now searching for a replacement for someone who could be in place for the next NRB meeting on Oct. 23.

Based on Evers’ track record of appointing Clark and more recently former DNR Deputy Secretary Bill Smith, he will look for someone from the Madison area (the board position must be from the southern half of the state) who has some background in natural resources and has experience serving either as a staff or board member on a conservation organization.

Clark is a forester by profession and previously served as director of the Forest Stewards Guild.