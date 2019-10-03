Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 4, 2019

NORTHERN REGION

Park Falls Team

Warden Dan Michels, of Park Falls, investigated a complaint in August of a logger transporting timber from a timber sale on state property without documenting the loads as required.

Woodruff Team

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, assisted Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, with the Law Enforcement National Night Out event where the wardens ran the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, assisted the Minocqua Police Department with teaching ATV, snowmobile and hunter education classes in August. Wardens Ebert, Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, and Lt. Dave Walz, of Woodruff, assisted several other DNR staff and volunteers teach a two-day trapping class. Each participant earned their trapper education certificate.

Warden Sealander observed a person on the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest operating a vehicle after revocation, fourth offense, and with expired registration. When a friend showed up to take possession of the vehicle, she was arrested for having drugs in her vehicle by the Minocqua Police Department canine officer.

Antigo Team

Warden Brad Dahlquist, of Forest County, along with wardens Kelly Crotty, of Florence County, and Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, assisted with an annual learn-to-fish muskies event in Boulder Junction in which 12 individuals learned biology, fishing tactics and fished with local guides. One muskie was caught by one participant.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, responded to a report of an individual who flipped his canoe on the Wisconsin River and was pinned against a rock. The sheriff’s department and fire departments also assisted. After two hours rescuers were reached the man who was just barely holding his head above water. Responders freed the man, who was floated down the river and transported by ambulance for symptoms of hypothermia and injury.

Warden Tim Otto, of Langlade County, received information in August regarding a subject using a motorboat to harass wildlife. Otto was provided pictures of the suspect almost running over a Canada goose while at full-plane speed and driving through a group of geese. Upon contact, the suspect said he didn’t see any geese. It was pointed out that if he didn’t see the goose he almost ran over, the danger is he wouldn’t see a swimmer in the water, either. Enforcement action taken.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Counties

While working at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Warden Charlie Ackerman made contact with a person found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Another contact resulted in a subject observed using and in possession of cocaine. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Smith, Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, Zack Feest, and Ackerman assisted Alberta Fish and Wildlife Department officers with a bear case involving two Wisconsin hunters. The guide was found to have directed a hunter to illegally shoot at a bear along a highway. Alberta officers took enforcement action against the guide.

Wardens Smith, Mike Hirschboeck, Mitch Groenier and Ackerman, investigated a boat accident in August involving a PWC operator who collided with a fishing boat. One subject received major injuries and was thrown into the water, and was rescued by other boaters. Inattentive operation was the primary cause of the accident.

Warden Brad Latza, of Racine, hosted a learn-to-trap event in Kenosha County. Wardens showed the students trap identification, setting, identifying areas to trap, skinning, fleshing and the laws associated with trapping.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Black River Falls Team

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, investigated an unreported UTV accident that occurred in Lyndon Township in August. Weber found that an adult operator allowed two young juveniles to ride in the cargo box of the UTV without helmets on and then caused the UTV to tip over while turning. One of the juveniles was injured. Enforcement action is pending.

Wardens Weber and Barry Fetting conducted an investigation into bobcat hunting violations and found that an adult allowed a juvenile to harvest a bobcat with hounds in Jackson County. The juvenile did not have hunter safety and did not have a bobcat tag. The adult then had a second adult illegally tag the bobcat. The wardens seized the bobcat, which had been mounted, and enforcement action is pending.

Wardens Weber and Molly Detjens, of Adams, worked boating enforcement on Castle Rock Flowage in August. The wardens made a boating OWI arrest and issued other citations for boat lights and PFD violations.

Mississippi River Team

Wardens Meghan Jensen and Ryan Lowry, both of Trempealeau County, contacted a couple of men who were fishing. It was found one of the men didn’t have a license; the other was over his daily bag limit of bluegills. The fisherman without a license stated he realized he didn’t have a license when he went fishing, so the two of them decided they would only catch a one-person limit. When the bluegills were counted there were more than a one-person limit. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jensen and Lowry responded to a report of an injured eagle along the Mississippi River. It was reported that the eagle had not moved since the day prior. The wardens attempted to capture the eagle, but the eagle attempted to fly across the river, making it almost all the way and having to swim to an island. The wardens requested assistance from the Winona County (Minnesota) Boat Patrol to reach the island. With their help, the wardens captured the injured eagle and transport it to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, was asked to assist the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with a suicidal subject in August. The individual eventually gave himself up and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wardens Jumbeck and Nate Ackerman, of Durand, and Minnesota DNR Warden Joel Heyn responded to a stranded boat call in the backwaters of Pool 4 near Nelson. With the use of an airboat, the wardens were able to pull a mud boat off dry land after it ran aground.

Wardens Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, and Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, investigated a complaint regarding an individual cutting the velvet antlers off a vehicle-killed buck. The person stated he cut the antlers off the deer so an accident wouldn’t happen. He stated he didn’t want the velvet antlers anyways as they smelled and attracted flies. The person stated he was going to drop the antlers off at the DNR office, even though he was at the La Crosse DNR office four days after the incident. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, participated at the Vernon County’s first National Night Out in Viroqua. More than 1,200 persons came to the booth.

Warden Tracey assisted Warden Hochhausen on a complaint of illegal possession of wildlife. Tracey found the person to be in possession of about 10 raccoons in a cage in his backyard. The person said his practice was legal and that he was operating under another licensed rehabilitator’s permit. It was found the person was not adequately licensed and was not operating a legal practice. The wardens contacted the man a second time and found the person to be in possession of more than 20 raccoons. The person was informed that he was not operating legally. DNR wildlife staff worked with the person to have the animals released.

SOUTHERN REGION

Dodgeville Team

Wardens Kirk Konichek, of Richland County, and Hans Walleser, of Grant County, received a complaint that an agricultural damage permit holder was shooting deer illegally. The wardens observed the person shoot from the road and he had three loaded rifles and shotguns in the truck. Numerous deer were shot from the road, shot at night, and registrations were falsified.

Warden Konichek responded to a call in August of a possible sick deer near Muscoda. An 11-point buck was unafraid of humans, stumbling and had severely swollen hoofs. The deer was dispatched and a lung sample taken and submitted for testing.

Wardens Hans Walleser and Pearl Worden, of Grant County, received a complaint of a person possessing over his limit of bluegills and also giving them to a church where they were being sold. The wardens contacted the person who was 114 bluegills over his possession limit. Enforcement action taken.

Madison Team

Warden Ryan Caputo, of Madison, contacted two anglers who were just about to leave from the Monona Terrace. Upon contact, Caputo found one of the anglers was in possession of 32 bluegills. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Paul Nadolski, of Columbia County, and Rich Maki, of Sauk County, removed an intoxicated operator of a motorboat from the Wisconsin River. The operator also was cited for underaged alcohol consumption.

Warden Pete McCormick, of Columbia County, responded to a farm tanker rollover that resulted in about 5,000 gallons of waste released into a ditch. McCormick worked with DNR’s spills team and the tanker owner to manage the waste and clean-up efforts.

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Wardens Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, and Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, stopped an ATV being operated by juveniles who were not wearing helmets. The two wardens used education to resolve the issue and ensured the juveniles returned home safely.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, worked with Warden Richard Thole, of Boulder Junction, on a turkey hunting case, where a person was found to have been hunting without a license or a stamp during the spring season.

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, contacted a Rock River boater near Janesville. Johnson determined the boat had expired registration, and had never been registered in the owner’s name after it had been purchased.

Warden Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, and Investigative Warden Mike Dieckhoff contacted two anglers on the Rock River. It was found that neither angler had a valid fishing license.

Warden Schumacher responded to a boat accident on the Rock River involving a capsized 18-foot fiberglass boat. The boat was retrieved from the water and Schumacher completed the investigation. There were no injuries.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay/Marine Enforcement Unit

Wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, observed a guide on Green Bay fishing in the morning and again in the afternoon with two separate clients, each time keeping walleyes over the bag limit. He also contacted another fisherman who was perch fishing on Pensaukee. The second fisherman came off the water with more than his daily bag limit of perch.

Warden Dave Allen, of Kewaunee, assisted the Green Bay Duck Hunters Club with their youth event in August with 45 youths and their parents.

Warden Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, attended the Door County Safe Kids Day. The patrol boat and ATV were on display, and the featured topics included boating, ATV and water safety.

Wardens Josh Voelker, of Sturgeon Bay, and Allen participated in the Mishicot Night Out where they talked with hundreds of attendees about boat safety, outdoor recreation and the DNR warden service.

Warden Gaven Brault, of Green Bay, responded to a complaint of walleye overbagging. Brault contacted the individual and his wife at the landing and took action for overbagging walleyes.

Lake Winnebago Team

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, patrolled the lower Fox River from Appleton to Wrightstown in August. Disher contacted multiple anglers who were fishing without licenses, and one angler who caught and kept three undersized smallmouth bass. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Disher observed three men fishing together from the breakwall at High Cliff State Park. When contacted, it was discovered all three men failed to purchase a valid fishing license as required. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, and Isaac Hackett, of Madison, observed a boat being operated after sunset without the required lights near the mouth of the Fox River in Oshkosh. Upon contact it was determined the operator had been drinking and the operator eventually failed field sobriety tests. The operator was arrested for boating under the influence and for a blood-alcohol concentration over the state limit of .08.

Warden Cara Kamke, of Appleton, and Warden Supervisor Chris Shea, of Oshkosh, contacted a group of five anglers along the Fox River in Kaukauna. Of the three licensed fishermen, they were found to have a combined 17 smallmouth bass, 14 of which were under the 14-inch size limit. Enforcement actions were taken for being in possession of illegal-sized fish. Several other warnings for over-bagging and littering also were issued.

Wardens Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, and Shea, encountered two separate shore anglers at separate locations fishing without valid fishing licenses. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wautoma Team

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, followed up on a complaint regarding an individual who was burning unlawful materials, as well as demolishing an abandoned house in violation of county ordinances and asbestos laws. Kaiser contacted the defendant and documented the scene prior to working with solid waste and asbestos DNR staff and the Waushara County zoning office with enforcement action pending.

While working on the Waupaca Chain O’ Lakes in August, Warden Kaiser observed an individual fishing from a pier. Prior to contact, the individual left and later was found to have been fishing without a license. He bought a license on his phone via Go Wild after observing Kaiser approaching.

Warden Kaiser attended the National Night Out in Waupaca County in cooperation with multiple other law enforcement agencies and first responders by having a patrol vehicle, boat, and ATV display, as well as speaking with attendees about warden recruitment.

Warden Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Steve Sullivan worked the Wolf River and arrested three individuals for operating a motorboat while intoxicated in August. The individuals arrested had preliminary breath test results of .160%, .157% and .097%. The state BAC limit it .08%.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, spoke at several community events in August, including the Northwinds Deerhunters banquet, Belle Plaine Sportsman’s Club meeting, and the Shawano County safety instructor’s appreciation dinner. Schraufnagel also attended the Shawano Police Department Night Out event.

Peshtigo Team

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, followed up on a complaint of a juvenile operating an ATV on a road route for about six miles every day. Cross was able to locate the ATV and juvenile operator. Cross made contact with his father who allowed the operation of the ATV. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Clark Delzer responded to a boating incident on the Wolf River where an inflatable raft overturned in turbulent water. The occupants were washed downstream through the rapids, and one sustained substantial leg injuries.

Warden Delzer responded to a call of a nuisance bear that was acting aggressively toward a family with children. It was found that the sow’s cub was in the yard, and the family was preventing the sow from getting to the cub. Delzer escorted the family inside and allowed the bears to reunite and leave.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, investigated a complaint of an individual harassing a group of loons with his boat on Anderson Lake. Hartrick spoke with the suspect and found he circled the loons about four times trying to chase them off of the lake because he believes they eat all of the fish. Hartrick found the man also had numerous boat equipment violations.

Warden Hartrick was working ATV/UTV enforcement near Lakewood and stopped two ATVs for operating on the closed trails. Hartrick found one of the operators had been drinking alcohol. Field sobriety tests indicated the operator was impaired. Hartrick arrested the operator for operating while intoxicated. The operator had three prior motor vehicle OWIs.

Warden Hartrick assisted an animal rehabilitator rescuing an injured red-tailed hawk and bald eagle in August. Both birds were taken to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Warden Hartrick stopped an individual for speeding while on an ATV. During the contact it was found the operator was impaired by alcohol and was arrested for operating an ATV while intoxicated. The operator had multiple prior motor vehicle OWIs.

While on patrol and parked at a state boat landing in the Peshtigo River State Forest, Warden Tim Werner, of Crivitz, and Warden Jamin Leuzzo observed a male drive into the boat landing late at night. The male stumbled out of the vehicle and began defecating on the boat landing roadway. The wardens made contact with the individual and determined the operator had been consuming alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the operator was arrested for his fifth OWI.

While on routine patrol in the Peshtigo River State Forest, wardens Werner and Leuzzo conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that was tailgating their patrol squad. Upon contact with the operator, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Werner investigated a hunter harassment complaint with an Oconto County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Through the investigation a suspect was determined. The suspect had placed human hair around a bear hunter’s bait site in an attempt to keep bears away from the bait. Several violations were determined including trespassing, littering, and interfere with lawful hunting. Enforcement action was taken.

Fond du Lac Team

Wardens Nick Miofsky and Brent Couperus, both of Campbellsport, followed up on a fish over-possession limit case. The suspect was over his possession limit of walleye (65 fillets) and crappies/perch (159 crappies/perch fillets).