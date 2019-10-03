New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 4, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Crime scene and forensic unit training

(Oneida County)

In late July, ECOs completed a course in “Advanced Investigations for Hazardous Environments” at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, taught by a team of instructors from the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training at Louisiana State University. The course addresses response in a hazardous environment, with an emphasis on evidence collection and recovery. The course is designed so that participants will develop the required knowledge, skills and abilities to investigate a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosive, toxic industrial chemical, or hazardous environment crime scene and collect and preserve evidence for further testing. Members of DEC’s CSI Sampling Team, which currently consists of 29 Division of Law Enforcement members, and the Environmental Forensic Unit, which consists of 19 DLE members, participated in the training.

Four illegal deer

(Delaware County)

On Nov. 27, ECO Dustin Osborne received a complaint that two subjects had just shot a deer from the road in the town of Masonville. Previously, the officer had heard reports of a white minivan with two occupants shooting deer from the road, loading up the deer, and speeding off. ECOs Nathan Doig and Osborne checked the area and located a white minivan parked in the driveway of a nearby residence. When they pulled in, a man and a woman covered in blood appeared from behind the minivan, where they were field dressing two does. The couple, who did not possess hunting licenses, admitted to shooting the deer from the roadway. Two more deer were located on the property, which were also taken from the road. The officers seized the four deer and issued a total of 15 summons to the pair for the illegal taking of deer, taking deer without a hunting license, shooting from a public highway, illegal possession of protected wildlife, and taking deer with the aid of a motor vehicle. All of the charges were pending in Masonville Town Court.

Injured bear cub rescued

(Franklin County)

A motorist called DEC on July 28 to report that he had struck a bear cub on Route 3 in the town of Franklin. ECO James Cranker responded and located the injured bear cub in a tree alongside the busy highway. The cub seemed dazed and was favoring an injured front leg. Cranker followed the bear a short distance into the woods, while being alert for the presence of an adult bear in the vicinity. DEC wildlife biologist Jim Stickles and a crew of wildlife technicians arrived and successfully delivered a tranquilizer to immobilize the bear. A cursory examination of the cub showed abrasions and a broken front leg, but the injuries appeared non-life threatening. The bear was transported to Cornell University in Ithaca for treatment and rehabilitation and was to be released when it is determined to be at full strength.

Entangled ospreys

(Suffolk County)

On July 29, ECO Chris Amato responded to a call of an osprey caught in fishing line in a tree on West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook. A person on the bike path led Amato to the bird, which turned out to actually be two ospreys entangled and hanging upside down from a tree branch about 20 feet off the ground. Amato was able to get to the branch and cut it from the tree. With the help of ECO Kyle Bevis and a Good Samaritan, the birds were then cut free from the fishing line and taken to an animal emergency hospital. The veterinarian there believed that the birds had been caught for several days, as one bird had gangrene in one foot and the other required a toe to be removed. Both are expected to survive with proper care. Fishermen and boaters should be aware that the garbage they leave behind can cause harm to wildlife. DEC recommends fishermen discard old fishing line in the trash so birds do not become easily entangled.

Multi-agency traffic enforcement

(Schuyler County)

On July 31, ECO John Lifrieri organized a multi-purpose checkpoint in the town of Dix on State Route 14 in between Watkins Glen and Montour Falls involving several law enforcement agencies and partners, including DEC’s Division of Air Resources, DEC’s Spills Unit, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Department of Transportation, and the Watkins Glen Police Department. ECOs Erik Dalecki, Todd Smith, Paul Blanton, and Jarrod Lomozik also participated. DEC and NYSDOT focused on commercial vehicle enforcement while other agencies focused on vehicle traffic traveling into the area for the NASCAR event at Watkins Glen. Over 80 violations, including three misdemeanors, were issued, with charges ranging from tampering with emissions control devices, to emissions failures, seat belt violations, unlicensed and suspended operators, speeding, and drug enforcement. All cases will either be heard in Dix Town Court or Watkins Glen Village Court.

Illegal shellfish

(Queens County)

On July 31, ECO Matthew Thibodeau received a complaint that a group in Queens were using seine nets to illegally catch and keep protected marine species on the shore of Jamaica Bay. Thibodeau and ECO Jeffery Johnston quickly located the individuals, who had buckets full of thousands of Atlantic silverside (also called spearing), a populous fish species that live near the water’s edge and are used as baitfish for larger game fish. The small net the men were using was legal, but an undersized fluke and more than 250 mussels taken from the uncertified waters of the bay were mixed in with the buckets of legal spearing. Four summonses were issued to the group for the various violations. The ECOs also made sure to educate the netters on the recreational fishing limits and shellfish regulations for the marine district.