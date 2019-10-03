New York Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 4, 2019

Season Dates

Oct. 5: Brant season opens (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 5-6: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Western Zone)

Oct. 10: Duck season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 10: Canada goose season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 12: Canada goose season opens (Western Zone)

Oct. 12-13: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 12-14: Youth deer and bear season (for ages 14 and 15)

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 15: Trout season closes

Oct. 16: Crossbow deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Muzzleloader deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Fall turkey season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 19: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 19: Duck season opens (Western and Southeast zones)

Oct. 25: Early archery deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Crossbow deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Muzzleloader deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Weasel, opossum, raccoon, skunk and fox hunting and trapping seasons open (statewide, except Long Island and NYC)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Fisher and marten trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 26: Regular (firearms) deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 26: Canada goose season reopens (Northeast, East Central and South zones)

Oct. 26-27: Youth pheasant hunt (Long Island)

Oct. 27: Canada goose season closes (Western Zone)

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 1: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 1: Pheasant season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Bobwhite quail season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Cottontail rabbit season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Squirrel season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Raccoon, fox, skunk, weasel and opossum hunting and trapping season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 1: Fisher and marten trapping season opens (portions of Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: River otter trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: Beaver trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 1: Duck season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 2: Crossbow deer and bear season opens (Southern Zone)

Nov. 2: Canada goose season reopens (West Central Zone)

Nov. 2: Duck season reopens (Northeast Zone)

Nov. 3: Brant season closes (Northeast, Western and Southeastern zones)

Nov. 8: Canada goose season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 8: Brant season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 9: Snipe, rail and gallinule season closes

Nov. 9-10: Youth waterfowl hunt (Long Island)

Nov. 10: River otter trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 14: Woodcock season closes

Nov. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Ruffed grouse season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Early archery and crossbow deer and bear season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 15: Canada goose season closes (Northeast and East Central zones)

Nov. 16: Firearms deer and bear season opens (Southern Zone)

Nov. 16: Fall turkey season opens (Suffolk County)

Nov. 23: Canada goose season reopens (Northeast, East Central, Central and Western zones)

Nov. 23: Duck season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Nov. 23: Snow goose season opens (Long Island)

Nov. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Nov. 28: Canada goose season reopens (Eastern Zone)

Nov. 29: Fall turkey season closes (Suffolk County)

Nov. 30: Fisher and marten trapping season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Nov. 30: Muskellunge season closes

Nov. 30: Bass season closes (statewide, general regulations)

Nov. 30: Striped bass season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

Nov. 30: Hickory shad season closes

Nov. 30: Canada goose season reopens (Hudson Valley Zone)

Nov. 30: Duck season reopens (Western Zone)

Dec. 1: Catch-and-release. artificial lures only bass season opens

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 5: Adirondack Mountain Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., West Side Ball Room, Plattsburgh. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Oct. 19: East Worcester Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club, Worcester. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Jan. 18, 2020: Eastern New York WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Albany. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Jan. 25, 2020: Wine Country WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Kings Banquet Center. For more info call Mike Van Zile, 315-679-6336.

Feb. 22, 2020: Central New York WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 14, 2020: Western New York WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willows, Holland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Shows

Oct. 6: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 12-13: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 2-3: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Sportsmen’s Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. For more info call Daniel Johnson at 716-938-9749.

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Nov. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3, Springville Volunteer Fire Department, Springville. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Dec. 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, The Events Building, Clarence. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 4-5, 2020: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3. For more information go online to www.nfgshows.com

Jan. 9-12, 2020: Outdoor Sports Trade Show, Thursday & Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8; Sunday 10-5, New Jersey Convention Center, Edison. For more info call Jennifer Bain, 212-564-8823.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Education/Seminars

Oct. 11-12: Town of Hamlin Recreation Department, Hunter Ed, Recreation Department gym, Hamlin. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-964-7222

Oct. 18-19: Faith Alliance Church Hunter Ed, at the church. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-589-7820.

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tues. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Special Events

Oct. 6: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club BBQ, noon-3 p.m., at the club. For more info call Theresa Mayne at607-965-8096.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.