Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 4, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted local law enforcement on the Roseau River after a high-water event.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) reports the past week’s cold and wet weather brought an influx of waterfowl – multiple species of ducks and geese alike. The weather also led to a better view of the forest floor, making it harder for the grouse to hide, which was a delight for several hunters checked.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) continued to monitor area bear and waterfowl hunting. Complaints about stands left in state wildlife management areas and possible deer bait were investigated.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports small-game hunters are finding success in the woods, while late-season bear hunters are having a tough time. Prachar worked multiple investigations including deer, bear, and nongame animals.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) worked big-game, small-game, angling, and waterfowl enforcement. A detail was worked at the Warroad Port of Entry with other officers during the weekend. Many anglers and waterfowl hunters were checked when returning to the United States from Canada. Enforcement action was taken for transporting fish fillets without skin, transporting migratory waterfowl with no wing attached, transporting aquatic macrophytes, and an overlimit of walleyes.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) spoke at a firearms safety class in Crookston. Time also was spent checking duck hunters, archery deer hunters, bear hunters, and anglers.

CO Tim Gray (Bagley) checked waterfowler hunters and took complaints about trespass and shining.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) and COC Calie Kunst worked sportfishing on the Cass Lake chain and Lake Bemidji. Anglers were found fishing without licenses and angling with multiple lines. Kunst and Vollbrecht responded to various complaints including a person mowing down trees on state-owned land to make trails, waterfowl hunters shooting after legal shooting hours, and anglers catching overlimits of fish.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) continued field training with COC Jordan Anderson. During the week, they participated in department training and worked waterfowl and archery deer hunting and fishing activity. They also presented on laws and ethics at a youth firearms safety class. A few miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints were fielded, including a bear scratching at a property owner’s door and an eagle hit on a highway.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking waterfowl and small-game hunters. Duck hunters struggled to get many ducks between the storms and abundance of ponds for the ducks to choose from.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) assisted the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop. Assistance was provided to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the White Earth Tribal Police with a disturbance in White Earth.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking archery and waterfowl-hunting activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Calls from the public continue to revolve around nuisance-beaver issues.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week were concentrated on checking waterfowl and small-game hunters. Additional time was spent following up on trespass and late-shooting complaints. Assistance was provided to the State Patrol and Pope County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle crash and the arrest of an impaired driver.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. He also monitored deer and duck hunters.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, and ATV operators. Time also was spent following up on aquatic plant management violations and working archery deer hunters.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked duck hunters and anglers. Two separate hunter-harassment complaints were investigated. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of perch, angling with extra lines, and no license in possession.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) continued to check anglers, small-game hunters, waterfowl hunters, and ATV riders.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked fishing enforcement this past week. He also checked boats for AIS. Violations detected were weeds on a trailer and zebra mussels attached to the weeds. He also worked on a report regarding a dock service provider. The complaint was the provider had been hauling lifts without cleaning the sediment and weeds off them. The CO also worked on a complaint about wolves chasing horses and trash dumped in a WMA.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) and COC Seifermann continued to handle nuisance-bear complaints in the area. They also checked bear hunters, deer hunters, and many anglers, and spent time giving a law and regulations presentation at a youth trapper education certification class.

CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls) assisted the State Patrol with an individual who was driving a commercial truck without a valid driver’s license and was carrying a load 9,000 pounds over capacity. Time was spent responding to a capsized kayak on Rice Lake and checking walleye and sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River.

CO John Slatinski (Ray) assisted with an inquiry on permitting of several projects in or near area waterways. He also checked a contractor working on thinning a forest stand.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked small-game and waterfowl hunters, anglers, ATV riders, and an ATV poker run. He also taught a firearms safety class in Buhl and attended fall qualification training in Hibbing.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a firearms safety class in Cherry and completed reports for two gray wolf cases. Annual firearms qualification training was attended in Hibbing. As Frericks and many other COs were leaving that training, a report about a duck hunter whose kayak capsized on a lake north of Virginia was aired. Numerous COs responded to assist in the rescue effort. The duck hunter was safely recovered.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and fishing activity. Poor weather appeared to limit recreational activity.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) finished up a litter case with a citation issued. Time was spent checking grouse hunters and duck hunters. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, no federal duck stamp, and an unplugged shotgun.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers on remote trout lakes, as well as ATV riders and small-game hunters. He spent time in the BWCAW, checking anglers.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATVing and archery deer hunting activity during the week. Deer are on the move and archery hunters are having some success in the area.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked waterfowl hunters and anglers, investigated a dumping complaint, assisted with firearms safety classes in Deer River, and attended training. Enforcement action was taken for no state waterfowl stamp, no federal waterfowl stamp, and not signing a federal stamp.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked waterfowl hunters, taught firearms safety, and attended training this past week.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked waterfowl and small-game hunters during the week. Follow-up work from bear season is being conducted, along with multiple road-killed deer tags being issued.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked waterfowl, small-game, angling, big-game, and ATVing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of waterfowl-hunting violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor waterfowl, grouse, and deer archery hunting. He issued a cease and desist order for work being done in a wetland without a permit. Areas of possible illegal deer feeding and/or baiting were investigated.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) participated in an Honor Guard detail in St. Paul and instructed at an Enforcement Division in-service training in Hibbing during the past week.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) and COC Hanna Wood took a call about trespassing and are investigating. They checked anglers on Fish Lake and Lake Superior and checked waterfowl and small-game hunters during the week.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) conducted patrols in area WMAs and the Fond du Lac State Forest, checking hunters and off-highway vehicle users. Humphrey also fielded calls and complaints about motorized vehicle use in a WMA, late shooting, nuisance beavers, and general hunting license questions.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) and K9 Schody assisted in checking waterfowl hunters at the Carlos Avery WMA during the week. A work detail was done on the Canadian border with other COs.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled Cass and Crow Wing counties for boating enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating and angling violations. McGowan also continued working waterfowl enforcement, issuing several citations and warnings. An ongoing illegal bear-bait investigation concluded with a citation.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled area lakes and rivers for waterfowl-hunting activity. One hunter checked forgot to put the plug back in his gun before hunting migratory waterfowl. The hunter also experienced outboard motor problems and paddled back to the landing. A reminder to consult with the waterfowl regulations to be aware of the Central Zone closure from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) continued training with COC Leeb and reports this past week was slower with waterfowl hunters finding little success. Small-game hunters also were struggling to fill bag limits, most likely due to the weather and that there is still a lot of cover.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity where docks, lifts, and rafts are coming out at a rapid pace. A few waterfowl hunters were checked, but there still aren’t many birds migrating through. Verkuilen also assisted with a bear-damage complaint and checked on past hunting problem areas.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling ATV, migratory waterfowl hunting, small-game, and big-game enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations, duck hunting with an unplugged shotgun, failure to have lifesaving devices in a waterfowl boat, failure to have HIP certification, and failure to comply with burn permit conditions.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked local lakes for waterfowl hunters. She also followed up on bear-season tips and WCA violations and attended firearms training in Hibbing. Speldrich responded to a call about a dead calf where the livestock owner had observed 15 bald and golden eagles during the past week. The livestock owner was concerned that the eagles had caused the 2-week-old calf’s demise. An investigation showed that the calf was likely killed by coyotes.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked small-game hunters and followed up on bear-season issues. A TIP call about illegal activities in the state forest was investigated, which revealed legal harvest of squirrels and chipmunks. Starr also took enforcement for illegal fires where prohibited materials were emitting black, toxic smoke.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) patrolled area rivers and backwaters for angling and waterfowl-hunting activity. By the end of the week, heavy rains had river levels high and flowing faster than normal.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking anglers and hunters targeting small game, bears, and deer. Karon also spoke at a local firearms safety class.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the past week monitoring angling activity in the station. The fall bite has picked up for panfish on a couple area lakes. Assistance was provided to CO VanderWeyst with a youth online field day in Paynesville.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) assisted the sheriff’s office with a reported sighting of a bull elk; it was not located.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) spent time working duck hunters, anglers, deer hunters, and ATV riders. Fish overlimit complaints were handled, as were deer-hunting complaints. Assistance was given to a DNR firearms safety field day in Paynesville.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) had another busy week with calls regarding wetland violations, illegal hunting, trespass, and a person in possession of a live fox. Enforcement action was taken for deer license and tagging violations.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked anglers and hunters. The CO also took complaints about dogs chasing deer, careless shooting, injured raptors, and trespassing. An overlimit case was made in which an angler was found with 14 crappies. That’s four over the statewide limit, but he was on a lake where only five crappies are allowed.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) followed up on a possible waters complaint that turned out to be a nuisance beaver that was blocking an outlet to a lake.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports following up on cases in relation to the hunting season. Cases investigated consisted of trespass, shooting after hours, and hunting in closed areas. Enforcement action was taken for illegal fires and driving-related violations.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for archery, small-game, and waterfowl hunters. Additional time was spent handling wildlife-related complaints and performing equipment maintenance.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the past week checking anglers and duck hunters and following up on complaints. Grewe and K9 Shelby also presented at a children’s event regarding aquatic invasive species at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports several calls were fielded about accessing public waters via road rights of way. Enforcement action was taken for shooting too early, transporting loaded firearms, unplugged shotguns, and no licenses/stamps in possession.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time working small-game and waterfowl-hunting enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for using an unplugged shotgun, PFD issues, and litter.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) patrolled area lakes and rivers and assisted the USFWS with a TIP complaint that led to multiple waterfowl-hunting violations.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) checked hunters and anglers in the metro area. He also worked with an outreach intern from the Fish and Wildlife Division to give a fishing regulations presentation.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) primarily spent time conducting waterfowl enforcement at local WMAs and WPAs and various fields and ponds. Additionally, Thomas located a shotgun apparently accidentally left in the weeds near a parking lot by a hunter. Please contact the CO if you are the owner of the shotgun and can provide the identifying and location details.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (White Bear Lake) spent time working waterfowl, small-game, archery deer hunting, and angling activity throughout the past week. Gutzwiller assisted with a call involving a watercraft operator who had motor issues on Centerville Lake.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office with a trespassing complaint. A year-old investigation for taking deer over bait was completed, with charges filed.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) and COC Derek Daniels checked waterfowl hunters, archery deer hunters, ATV riders, and anglers throughout the past week. Enforcement action included registration violations on ATVs and watercraft as well as angling with extra lines.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) reports fall outdoor activities continue to be worked, with fishing, ATV riders, WMA users, and waterfowl and archery deer hunters the main enforcement focuses. As expected, waterfowl-hunter numbers were down for the second weekend, which slowed the duck push and harvest. A reminder to waterfowl hunters that the season is closed from Sept. 30 through Oct. 11 in the southern waterfowl zone.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked angling and waterfowl-hunting activity. He also spent time on a litter violation and followed up on a beaver-related complaint.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received numerous calls for hunting law clarifications and litter dumping. State WMAs and public accesses are not appropriate places to discard of litter.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked migratory waterfowl, small-game, and archery deer hunters during the week. Time was spent working on a wetland violation case and a TIP call.

CO Tony Flerlage (Spring Valley) gave a deer possession permit in the CWD zone. Just a reminder that road-killed deer found in the CWD zones need to be tested.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) continued to work with COC Derek Schneider. They investigated a fish kill in a local stream. The matter was turned over to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. They also found a ginseng digger who went through state land to trespass and take ginseng from a private landowner. And they were first on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at a congested intersection.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) spent the past week checking waterfowl hunters, archery deer hunters, and anglers. For the most part, compliance was high among those checked.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) primarily checked waterfowl hunters this past week. A hunter was checked who was in possession of lead shot and controlled substances. Enforcement action was taken. A littering complaint of mattresses dumped on state forest land was investigated.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports assistance was given to the Prairie Island Police Department regarding a group of individuals who had set up camp on property owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community. Enforcement action was taken for multiple violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) reports a possible hunter-harassment complaint was investigated with CO Hauser.