Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 4, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 5: Birchdale Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Oct. 5: Lake Region DU Banquet, Morristown Community Center. For more info call Eric Weeman, 507-390-6578.

Oct. 5: Southern MN DU Banquet, Legends II. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-230-1700.

Oct.5: Bend of the River MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., City Center Hotel. For more info call Chuck Klammer, 507-317-5552.

Oct. 12: WTU Crooked Horn Chapter Banquet. 5 p.m., Jack and Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Oct. 12: Wahoo Valley MDHA Banquet, Timber Lake Lodge, Staples. For more info call Walter Wiese, 218-640-5423.

Oct. 12: Albert Lea Ladies DU Banquet, Moose Lodge. For more info call Karen Sorenson, 507-373-4931.

Oct. 19: MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Leech Lake Event Center, Walker. For more info call Kevin Merten, 218-507-0364.

Oct. 23: Snake River Valley Conservation Club Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Pine City Pizza Pub. For more info call Mark Madison, 320-629-3239.

Oct. 25: Fillmore County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Oct. 25: Stewartville Pheasant & Habital 37th Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-285-9677.

Oct. 26: Wadena MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Wadena Elks Lodge, Wadena. For more info call Garth Albers, 218-639-8007.

Oct. 29: New Brighton DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., New Brighton Family Service Center. For more info call Tony Mcginnity, 651-636-3847.

Season Dates

Oct. 6: Lake Superior lake trout season closes.

Oct. 6: Prairie chicken season closes.

Oct. 12: Pheasant season opens.

Oct. 12: Sharp-tailed grouse (East-Central season opens).

Oct. 13: Bear season closes.

Oct. 15: Trout C&R season (southeast) closes.

Oct. 17: Camp Ripley first archery deer season (10/17-10/18)

Oct. 17: Special youth deer season 10/17-10-20)

Oct. 19: Fox, badger, opossum, and raccoon seasons.

Oct. 19: Early antlerless deer season (10/19-10/20)

Oct. 20: Sandhill crane season closes.

Oct. 26: Mink, muskrat, otter, and beaver seasons open (north)

Oct. 26: Camp Ripley second archery deer season (10/26-10/27)

Oct. 27: Fall turkey season closes.

Oct. 31: Crow season closes.

Oct. 31: Stream trout in lakes (summer) season closes.

Education/Seminar

Oct. 18-20: DNR FAS Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 20: DNR Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Nov. 2: Cabela’s Seminars, 10 a.m., Cabela’s, Owatonna. For more info call Amanda Fimon, 507-446-5814.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Oct. 5, Nov. 16: Live Animals, 10-11 a.m.

Oct. 12: Autumn Art in Nature, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Under a Log, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: Bird Walk, 1-2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 2: Terrific Turtles, 10-11: 30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Wiggly Snake, Slippery Salamander, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Woodland Spoon Carving, 1-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, Dec. 12: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Nov. 23: It’s the Bomb, 1:30-3 p.m.

Dec. 7: Wild Weather in Minnesota, 1-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Brrrd-Count, 9-noon.

Dec. 28: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

Now-Nov. 19: Dryland Cross-Country Ski Training Club, 6-7:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Now-Nov. 21: Dryland Cross-Country Ski Training Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Oct 5: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park.

Oct. 5: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Oct. 6: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., The Landing, Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Oct. 6: Family Archery, 3-4:30 p.m., Baker-Near Wilderness Settlement.

Oct. 6: 50+ Archery, 6-8 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

Oct. 8: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassan Park Reserve.

Oct. 11-12: Saw-whet Owl Banding, 8-11 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Oct. 12: Family Archery, 2-4 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Oct. 12: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Oct. 5-6: Marshall Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Marshall Convention & Visitors Bureau, Red Baron Arena, For more info call 507-532-4484.

Dec. 13-15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 5-6: Hastings Armory.

Oct. 12-13: Cambridge AFRC (Armory)

Nov.. 2-3: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Dec. 28-29: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Oct. 26-27: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: St Paul River Centre.

Tournaments/Contests

Oct. 8-12: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, Youth Hunt, Sunset Lodge. For more info call Dan Baumbager, 320-815-2651.

Feb. 8, 2020: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Dakota County Gun Club, 17501 Station Trail, Rosemount, 55068. 2011 Events. For more info call Bruce 952-985-3247 or www.dakotacountygunclub.org

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 27-28, Nov. 2-3: Deer Rifle Sight-in, 9-4:30 p.m.

MWA day. For more info call 320-796-2787.

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Suburban Sportsman Club MN, 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Oct. 19-20, 26-27, Nov. 2-3: Fall Sight In 9-4 p.m.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org