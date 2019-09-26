Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 27, 2019

DISTRICT 1

COs Cody Smith, Josh Boudreaux, Anna Viau, and Sgt. Brian Bacon attended a human/non-human bone identification class with local first responders and medical examiners at Northern Michigan University. The class taught the officers what to look for when bones are found to determine if they are human and if they have forensic value for an investigation.

COs Josh Boudreaux and John Kamps responded to a residence after being requested by Ishpeming Township Fire Department for follow up on a burn pile containing tires, plastics, refrigerators, and other prohibited materials. COs interviewed the suspect who admitted to burning the materials and observed the burning debris. The individual was educated on the items he can and cannot burn and a citation was issued for an illegal burn.

COs Dave Miller, Brian Lasanen, Doug Hermanson, and Sgt. Marc Pomroy conducted a group patrol with the Houghton and Keweenaw county sheriff’s departments, and the National Park Service (NPS) on Isle Royale. Numerous contacts were made during the patrol. The COs observed one vessel with two occupants that quickly reeled in one fishing line when they spotted the CO vessel. The vessel was contacted and found to still have seven fishing lines in the water. The individuals also had not registered with the NPS. A citation was issued for fishing with more than three lines, and the NPS ranger gave them a verbal warning for not registering with the park.

CO Dave Miller received a complaint of a fawn struggling in the waters of Keweenaw Bay and barely able to keep its head up. Upon arrival, several bystanders had the fawn out of the water and covered up with a blanket. The fawn had a cut on its front leg and was in shock. Miller loaded the fawn and turned it over to UP Wildlife Rehabilitation. The fawn was taken to a veterinarian to have the wound closed and it was returned to the area two days later where it was released in good condition.

CO Byron Parks was on marine patrol near Lake Gogebic when a call came over the radio regarding a vehicle rollover on M-64, a few miles south of Silver City. Parks arrived on scene and worked with the MSP troopers while local fire and emergency medical services worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

DISTRICT 2

COs Andrea Dani and Mark Zitnik were patrolling on Lake Superior when they received a call from local dispatch. An anonymous caller informed them of a person currently baiting deer out of season. The COs responded and located the subject at his residence, who had just returned from baiting. His four-wheeler was still warm and had a corn bag still sitting on it. The COs received a full confession and they were shown the early baiting spots. The subject was issued a citation.

After a several week investigation, CO Robert Freeborn conducted interviews pertaining to the early bear baits he located this summer. The subject admitted that they were his and that they were started July 1. Charges are being sought for tending a bear bait prior to 31 days of open season.

COs Andrea Dani and Mark Zitnik were patrolling AuTrain Lake. The officers contacted a couple fishing from a rental boat. Neither angler had a fishing license. A citation was issued for fishing without a license.

COs Chris Lynch and Michael Evink conducted a patrol of Big Bay de Noc. The bass fishing is picking up and the COs saw numerous good contacts. While most anglers were pleased to see the officers and thanked them for their service, there were tickets issued for fishing without a license, fishing with too many lines, and possessing an undersized bass.

CO Chris Lynch recently had an illegal bear case adjudicated in court. The hunter pleaded guilty to shooting the illegal bear, was fined $325, ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution, and hunting privileges were revoked for the remainder of 2019 through 2020.

CO Justin Vinson had been investigating an early bear baiting complaint. The baits were observed, and evidence was collected. When officer Vinson contacted the group tending the baits, the members confessed to the violation. Charges are being sought through the Luce County Prosecutor’s Office

DISTRICT 3

While patrolling Lake Huron, COs Eric Bottorff and Matt Theunick found a dingy adrift. The dingy did not have current registration information on it. Through phone calls, the previous owner was contacted who said that it had been sold last year. The previous owner did have a phone number for the new owner. This person was contacted, a description was received, and the boat was returned.

CO Eric Bottorff responded to a complaint of a blue heron that was shot and killed at a local campground. After an investigation and interview, a confession was obtained. Charges are pending through the prosecutor’s office.

CO Kyle Cherry was on patrol in Otsego County when he was dispatched to assist an Michigan State Police trooper with a possible domestic violence call. However, before arriving at the residence, a call came out that there was a male who fell off a canoe and was in the water screaming for help on Lake Louise. Cherry diverted to the possible drowning call. When Cherry arrived, the man was coughing on the bank but was safely onshore. A resident of the lake had heard the screams and launched his boat and was able to get the male as well as his juvenile daughter out of the water. The man was turned over to Otsego County EMS and transported to Otsego Memorial Hospital for treatment.

While waiting for boats to clear out of a launch in Presque Isle County, COs Jon Sklba, and Paul Fox observed a boat power loading. The party was contacted who admitted to knowing they should not have done it, but they were frustrated because they had to wait for the launch. Enforcement action was taken.

COs Sidney Collins and Dan Liestenfeltz served an arrest warrant for Operating While Intoxicated on an ORV. The subject was lodged at the Montmorency County Jail.

DISTRICT 4

CO Josiah Killingbeck responded to an ORV crash in northern Lake County. Killingbeck was first on scene along with the recreational deputy from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. It was found that an ORV was driving too fast for conditions and failed to negotiate a curve. The driver rolled the ORV and was ejected. The subject was found to be in serious condition. Killingbeck provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. The subject was transported to a down state trauma center by helicopter for his injuries.

CO Brian Brosky assisted Mason County units on a radio call to attempt to locate an overdue motorist. Brosky was able to use the information obtained by the local dispatch from an Illinois police department to narrow down the search area in Mason County. Shortly after arriving in the area, Brosky was able to locate the vehicle and occupants. The overdue persons did not have good cell reception and needed assistance with driving directions from the maze of roads they found themselves in to get back out to the main road.

CO Josiah Killingbeck, working with Sgt. Robert Meyers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, were sitting on top of an illegal hill climb when they observed an ORV climb the hill right in front of them. After using loud verbal commands, the ORV stopped, and Killingbeck contacted two very nervous occupants. Killingbeck determined that the driver was in possession of open intoxicants and was driving on a suspended driver’s license. The subjects told Killingbeck that they had no idea they couldn’t create their own roads through the forest. The driver was arrested and lodged in the Lake County Jail for driving while intoxicated.

CO Tim Barboza of Osceola County came across an individual with a broken down moped. Barboza stopped to see if the subject needed help with anything and recognized the individual and knew that the Sheriff’s Office had been looking for him for months on multiple warrants, and he was known to be dangerous and carry a firearm. Barboza detained the subject until back up from Evart City Police Department and an Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy could arrive. The subject was taken into custody without incident on the outstanding warrants.

DISTRICT 5

COs Charlie Jones and Ben McAteer noticed a group of anglers fishing from a pontoon boat on Higgins Lake in Roscommon County. Before contacting the vessel, the operator began to motor toward shore. The COs conducted a stop on the vessel to verify fishing licenses and check for marine safety compliance. During the investigation, the operator showed signs of impairment and sobrieties were conducted. He was found to be operating while intoxicated. The man was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail. A warning was given for fishing without a license to one of the passengers onboard.

CO James Garrett located numerous illegal bear baits in Oscoda County. All were established prior to Aug. 15, the legal date in the Red Oak Bear Management Unit. Due to the large volume of baits, he requested the assistance of COs Jon Warner, Jesse Grzechowski and Sgt. Bobbi Lively to aid in catching the suspects. Garrett made contact and cited a hound hunter at one of the baits, while Warner, Grzechowski and Lively contacted and cited hound hunters at two additional baits.

COs Joshua Wright and Craig Neal were on patrol when they encountered two subjects operating ORVs without helmets on a rural county road in Clare County. Wright recognized the subjects because he had given them warnings earlier in the summer for the same violation. A traffic stop was conducted. The subjects remembered Wright and remembered getting warnings for not wearing helmets. Wright and Neal stressed the importance of wearing helmets for safety reasons. Tickets were issued for the violations this time.

DISTRICT 6

COs Josh Russell and Adam Schiller were on patrol in Montcalm County when a call for a suicidal subject was dispatched over the radio. The COs were the closest unit and responded. As the COs arrived at the residence, they witnessed a subject hurry into the woods. A female subject on scene advised that he had a knife and was going to harm himself. The COs ran down to the woods announcing who they were to the subject in the woods. As the COs entered the woods, they witnessed the man stab himself in the side and fall to the ground. The COs stabilized the subject until EMS arrived. The subject still had a knife in his side and had cuts on his wrist. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his wounds.

While contacting anglers fishing on the Chippewa River in Isabella County, CO Mike Haas encountered a man who was acting nervous when approached. The angler was being evasive with his answers when questioned by Haas, but eventually stated he had kept a few rock bass. Haas asked where the angler’s fish were and eventually the angler brought Haas to his bucket containing his fish. There were several rock bass in the bucket just as the man had stated; however, there were also numerous smallmouth bass and walleyes that were well under the legal possession size. The undersized fish were seized, and the angler received a citation for the violations.

Responding to complaints of illegal off-roading activity on the state forest land in Midland County, COs Mike Haas, Dan Robinson and Adam Schiller encountered a group of Jeeps that were operating on the state forest roads. Multiple owners were cited for expired registration and no insurance and were instructed to tow their vehicles back to private property. During the ORV patrol, the COs also contacted groups that were issued citations for no helmets on ORVs and warned for operating on closed trails.

DISTRICT 7

CO Anna Cullen received a complaint of individuals keeping a fawn at their residence. Cullen responded to the complaint and located the fawn in a fenced in area near the individual’s residence. They advised they had been keeping the fawn for a couple of months because the mother had been hit by a car. Cullen explained that wildlife cannot be kept as domesticated pets. A citation was written for the illegal possession of a white-tailed fawn.

COs Travis Dragomer and Zach Bauer conducted a patrol along the St. Joseph River in Berrien County. They observed an angler fishing in the St. Joseph River in the city of St. Joseph. The COs conducted a check on the angler and located a walleye in the angler’s bucket. The walleye measured 13.5 inches long and the angler was issued a citation for possessing an undersized walleye.

CO Carter Woodwyk was patrolling Allegan County when, shortly before dark, a call came over the radio of two subjects who were missing in the Allegan SGA. Woodwyk arrived in the area where the Allegan County Central Dispatch believed the subjects were on foot. The CO turned on his emergency siren to give the hikers a noise to walk toward. With communication by phone between the missing subjects and the Allegan Central Dispatch, the CO, along with an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy, were able to walk down a two-track trail a short distance and locate the subjects.

CO Carter Woodwyk was patrolling a remote lake in Allegan County when he observed two anglers on the lake fishing from an unregistered watercraft. One of the anglers was observed smoking marijuana. When the anglers came back to shore, he observed only one PFD in the vessel. Additionally, one of the subjects had an active warrant out for his arrest. Enforcement action was taken for not having enough PFDs and the subject with the warrant was lodged at the Allegan County Jail.

CO Sam Schluckbier received a complaint of a snapping turtle being killed illegally in Allegan County. A Facebook post was uploaded by the suspect after he struck the turtle in its shell with a hatchet. The post was quickly taken down after much displeasure from social media onlookers. Schluckbier interviewed the suspect that same day. He confessed to killing the turtle and posting the photograph online and claimed he didn’t realize it would upset so many people. The carcass was confiscated, and evidence was collected during the investigation. Charges for unlawfully taking a snapping turtle are being sought through Allegan Prosecutor’s Office.

DISTRICT 8

CO Nick Wellman assisted Branch County Sheriff’s Department when a man fled a deputy in a vehicle and then on foot. A short time later, Wellman received word that a man fitting the description was just spotted north of his location. Wellman and an Michigan state trooper responded to the area and saw the man trying to head back south across the field. Wellman and the trooper chased him across a large field into a section of woods, through a small pond, and then back up into another section of woods where Wellman caught up to the suspect. After a short struggle, with the subject he was taken into custody. He was lodged on felony and misdemeanor charges in the Branch County Jail.

COs Chris Reynolds and Ed Rice interviewed a hunter who is suspected to have shot a large 9-point buck while hunting under a crop damage permit for antlerless deer in Hillsdale County. The officers were able to get a confession from the individual on shooting the buck. The officers gained consent to check the property to search and try to locate the deer’s carcass and antlers. Since it was later in the evening and low light conditions, the officers were unable to locate a carcass or any parts from the deer. The next day Reynolds called in the assistance of COs Nick Wellman and James Nason and once again received consent to search the farm for any parts of the deer. The officers spent several hours searching the farm and were able to locate a carcass from the deer but were unable to locate the head and antlers. Officer Reynolds has been calling several contacts in the area and has several leads as to where the head and antlers are located. A search will be conducted in areas for the head and a report will be submitted for charges for taking an antlered deer out of season.

DISTRICT 9

While on patrol in Oakland County, CO Tom Peterson heard a report of a suicidal man over the radio. Peterson was first on scene and approached the individual who was determined to be intoxicated and threatening to take his own life if he didn’t get help. Peterson cleared the scene to determine if any weapons were present. Once the scene was determined to be safe, EMS was brought in and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CO Justin Muehlhauser and Sgt. Jason Becker were ending a marine patrol on the St. Clair River and noticed Port Huron Police officers around the dock where the patrol boat is stored. The COs assisted Port Huron Police with a possible “shots fired” situation in an apartment building across the river from the boat dock. The COs assisted by taking up observation points to cover Port Huron Police Department as they cleared the apartment.

CO Joseph Deppen was checking anglers along the lakeshore in Macomb County. One of the anglers did not have his fishing license on him. When checking his fishing license, it was discovered the angler had a felony firearm warrant out of a neighboring county. The angler was taken into custody and the warrant was confirmed. The angler was lodged at the local jail and is awaiting transport for his outstanding warrants.

CO Jaime Salisbury was patrolling the Holloway Dam in Genesee County. While checking anglers, Salisbury noticed several individuals standing near fishing equipment with lines in the water. Upon contact with the individuals, Salisbury asked to see their fishing licenses. One of the individuals informed Salisbury that he did not have a fishing license but that he wasn’t fishing so he didn’t need one. Salisbury told the individual that was fine but that if he wanted to fish, he needed to have one. While walking away, Salisbury noticed the individual watching him and waiting for him to leave so he kept a watch of him. Once the individual thought Salisbury had left, he began fishing. Salisbury sneaked up behind the angler and confronted him about the recent conversation they just had. When Salisbury ran a file on the individual, he found out that they had an active warrant in Genesee County. Salisbury informed him of the warrant. The individual told Salisbury they were “surprised they had a warrant already because they didn’t go to court earlier that same day because they wanted to go fishing instead.” Salisbury arrested the subject for the warrant and issued a citation for fishing without a license.