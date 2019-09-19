Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 20, 2019

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth counties

Wardens from across Wisconsin and other law enforcement agencies took part in the national C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police Survivors) Kids Camp located in Kenosha County in July. Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens helped families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty enjoy a week of trap shooting, rifle shooting, air gun shooting, boat fishing, shore fishing, tubing and more.

Wardens Brad Latza, Mike Hirschboeck, Brandon Smith, Taylor Meinholz, and Jen Burrow-Niemeyer worked during high-use weekends at Bong State Park during the Alpine Valley concerts in July. The wardens worked along with State Patrol officers and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to keep the area safe and enjoyable for all. Officers enforced all traffic laws and park rules. There were more than 40 law enforcement contacts resulting in enforcement to include possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating after revocation and others. There were more than 100 warnings given during these weekends.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower St. Croix Team

Warden Isaac Kruse, of St. Croix County, investigated a complaint in August of a Minnesota man personally pumping out the septic system on one of his rental properties near Spring Valley. During the investigation, Kruse found that the septic system at the property was old and non-functioning. Rather than repair the system the man chose to pump the effluent out onto the surface approximately 100 feet away from the residence. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, and Kruse, and Warden Supervisor Mike Melgaard, responded to an August explosion involving a 76-foot houseboat on the St. Croix River near Hudson. The lone male operator on the boat was uninjured. He was also the owner of the boat and lived on it most of the time. He was moored at an island in the river, and a large explosion occurred in the engine compartment when he attempted a start. A fire ensued at the rear of the houseboat and also on the man’s fishing boat, which was tied to the houseboat. A St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department recreational deputy was doing nearby boat enforcement patrol when the explosion occurred. Fire extinguishers were ineffective to extinguish the fire so the deputy used his patrol boat motor raised partially out of the water to splash large amounts of water onto the fire, which extinguished it. The boat partially sank onto the river bed. The investigation is ongoing.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, received a complaint of a fisherman overbagging (taking more than a daily bag limit of fish) and double tripping (catching a daily bag limit and then returning the same day to catch more fish) on Tainter Lake in August. McDermid eventually located the suspect boat and fisherman. The fisherman possessed 13 crappies, whereas the daily bag limit was 10 panfish. The fisherman also admitted to catching and keeping 14 additional crappies and two white bass earlier that morning while fishing with a friend. McDermid investigated the fisherman’s friend’s morning efforts and determined he caught and kept 14 crappies himself that morning. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden McDermid received a complaint in August of two subjects shooting deer out of season and storing the deer in one of their grandfather’s freezers. McDermid, along with Warden Jake Bolks of Eau Claire County, investigated. They received assistance from Minnesota DNR wardens (investigation included Minnesota residents), lead to the discovery of an extensive amount of hunting violations and enforcement action against seven people for hunting deer out-of-season, failing to register deer, providing false information to the Wisconsin DNR, violations of group deer hunting laws, illegal baiting, illegal taxidermy operation and multiple other violations involving bears and turkeys.

Wardens J.J. Redemann and Jake Bolks investigated a captive raccoon complaint in Dunn County. The investigation revealed individuals picked up baby raccoons they found while logging trees and kept them in cages for hound training purposes. The wardens seized two live raccoons that were able to be released. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Redemann checked a Lake Menomin boat landing in August and saw a man walking there. When the man saw Redemann’s squad truck enter the boat landing area, the man ran toward his truck to leave. Redemann made contact with the man and ultimately found a 13-inch walleye in his boat’s live-well. The angler said he kept the walleye because he prefers eating smaller fish. The size limit for walleyes is 15 inches. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Redemann and McDermid investigated a complaint of bear parts being sold on a Dunn County auction website in August. Bear rugs can be sold with the paws and head attached, but individual parts cannot be sold. The wardens worked with the auction company to resolve the issues.

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, responded to a DNR hotline complaint of an individual who posted pictures of a bunch of walleyes and an illegal sized muskie caught from the Castle Rock Flowage and kept. The investigation confirmed the illegally kept muskie. Enforcement action was taken for possession of an illegal-sized muskie.

Warden Kosin received a complaint in August of an individual operating a motor vehicle on a walking trail in Willow River State Park. Kosin located the operator and stopped him on the trail. Kosin discovered the man’s driver’s license was suspended and that the man was trying to drive from Willow River to Lake Mallalieu (several miles away) via traveling through the woods.

NORTHEAST REGION

Fond du Lac Area Team

Wardens Nick Miofsky and Brent Couperus, both of Campbellsport, followed up on an over-possession limit of fish case in August. Their investigation showed the suspect was over his possession limit in walleyes and crappies/perch. The suspect had 159 crappies/perch fillets and 65 walleye fillets in his possession. Enforcement action was taken.