New York Outdoor News Calendar – Sept. 20, 2019

Season Dates

Sept. 20: Ruffed grouse season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 21-22: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Northeast and Southeast zones)

Sept. 22: Early bear season closes (portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 25: Early Canada goose season closes

Sept. 27: Archery deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Sept. 28-29: Youth pheasant hunt weekend (Northern Zone and portions of southeastern New York)

Sept. 28-29: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Lake Champlain Zone)

Sept. 30: Early Canada goose season closes (portions of Long Island)

Sept. 30: Summer flounder (fluke) season closes

Oct. 1: Early archery deer season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 1: Westchester County (WMU 3S) regular (bowhunting-only) deer season opens

Oct. 1: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) regular (bowhunting-only) deer season opens

Oct. 1: Fall turkey season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 1: Coyote hunting season opens (statewide, except Long Island and NYC)

Oct. 1: Cottontail rabbit season opens (statewide, except Long Island)

Oct. 1: Ruffed grouse season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 1: Woodcock season opens

Oct. 1: Bobwhite quail hunting season opens (Orange and Putnam counties)

Oct. 1: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 1: Varying hare season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 1: Snow goose season opens (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 5: Brant season opens (Western, Northeast and Southeast zones)

Oct. 5-6: Youth waterfowl hunt weekend (Western Zone)

Oct. 10: Duck season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 10: Canada goose season opens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Oct. 12: Canada goose season opens (Western Zone)

Oct. 12-13: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 12-14: Youth deer and bear season (for ages 14 and 15)

Oct. 14: Fall turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 15: Trout season closes

Oct. 16: Crossbow deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Muzzleloader deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 19: Fall turkey season opens (Southern Zone)

Oct. 19: Pheasant season opens (portions of state)

Oct. 19: Duck season opens (Western and Southeast zones)

Oct. 25: Early archery deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Crossbow deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Muzzleloader deer season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 25: Weasel, opossum, raccoon, skunk and fox hunting and trapping seasons open (statewide, except Long Island and NYC)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Fisher and marten trapping seasons open (portions of state)

Oct. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 26: Regular (firearms) deer season opens (Northern Zone)

Oct. 26: Canada goose season reopens (Northeast, East Central and South zones)

Oct. 26-27: Youth pheasant hunt (portions of state)

Oct. 27: Canada goose season closes (Western Zone)

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 21: Southern Tier Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard Community Center, Howard. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Sept. 28: Finger Lakes Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Horseheads. For more info call Shawn Bell, 607-343-3614.

Sept. 28: Northshore Oneida Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Banquet, Greenview Country Club, West Monroe, 4:30 p.m. For info and tickets contact Chris Sanson at 315-225-7988.

Oct. 5: Adirondack Mountain Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., West Side Ball Room, Plattsburgh. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Oct. 19: East Worcester Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club, Worcester. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Shows

Sept. 21-22: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9-3; Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 6: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 12-13: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

Nov. 2-3: Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Sportsmen’s Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. For more info call Daniel Johnson at 716-938-9749.

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Nov. 9-10: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3, Springville Volunteer Fire Department, Springville. For more info call Bruce Johnston, 716-542-9929.

Jan. 9-12, 2020: Outdoor Sports Trade Show, Thursday & Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8; Sunday 10-5, NJ Convention Center, Edison. For more info call Jennifer Bain, 212-564-8823.

Tournaments/Contests

Sept. 28: Cuba Rod & Gun Club, Squirrel Slam, 1:30 p.m. at the club. For more info call Ellen Bagley at 585-307-0316.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

* * *

Sept. 28: Third Annual Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Shoot, Painted Post Field & Stream Club, Painted Post. For more info contact Jim Griffin at 607-292-3227 or via email at frc375ss@gmail.com or Vaughn Neiler at 607-732-0885 or at TeamVK@aol.com.

Sept. 28: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club, Shoot for Cancer, 8 a.m., at the club. For more info call Theresa Mayne at 607-965-8096.

Education/Seminars

Oct. 11-12: Town of Hamlin Recreation Department, Hunter Ed, Recreation Department gym, Hamlin. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-964-7222

Oct. 18-19: Faith Alliance Church Hunter Ed, at the church. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-589-7820.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tues. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

Special Events

Sept. 19-21: Vintage Gunners Cup: 22nd Annual World Side-by-Side Shotgun and Rifle Championship and Exhibition, Hausmann’s Hidden Hollow Sporting Clays, Friendsville, Pa. For more info go to Vintagers.org or the Facebook page, Vintage Gunners.

Sept. 28: National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, Congers Lake Memorial Park, 6 Gilchrest Road (off Route 303), Congers, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities will include fishing, archery and fly-fishing demonstrations, hunting dogs, wilderness survival and more.

Sept. 28: Free showing of the movie “Live the Stream,” the story of fly-fishing legend Joe Humphreys. Sponsored by the Lake Champlain and Tri-Lakes chapters of Trout Unlimited and the Lake Champlain Research Institute of SUNY Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall of SUNY Plattsburgh.

Sept. 28-29: Honeywell Sportsmen’s Days at Carpenter’s Brook, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, Elbridge. Activities include fishing, clay target shooting, and archery. For more information go to cnytrout.com.

Sept. 29: Free Youth Fishing Event, Wallkill Rod & Gun Club, Bruyn Turnpike, Wallkill, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Equipment available. Free lunch provided. Pre-registration is required by calling 845-744-8198.

Oct. 6: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Club BBQ, noon-3 p.m., at the club. For more info call Theresa Mayne at607-965-8096.

Archery

Sept. 22: CNY 3-D Archery, Chittenango Rod & Gun. For more info call Larry Ferris, 315-559-5136.

* * *

Northern Dutchess Rod and Gun Club, 140 Enterprise Rd, Rhinebeck, NY. For more info call Ron Hamilton, 845-532-2718.

Sept. 15: 3-D Archery Shoots, 7 a.m.-noon.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.