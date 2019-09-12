Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 13, 2019

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports finding multiple violations at Michaux State Forest.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports an osprey was able to free itself after a fishing line on its leg entangled with utility lines in Mont Alto.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that violations continue to be detected at the State Game Land 230 shooting ranges. Additionally, many violations of unlawfully driving on Hunter Access property also are being investigated and addressed.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett is investigating a littering case on state game lands.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man has pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man is being charged with having an unregistered vehicle on state games lands.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has been charged with unlawfully feeding bears.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports that he and York County Game Warden Justin Ritter recently helped wrap up a deer-poaching case that crossed state lines into Maryland. They worked closely with an officer from Maryland Natural Resources Police to bring the individual to justice in Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports he filed a citation against an individual for shooting across a road at a groundhog. The man also was given a warning for not wearing the required orange hat.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports he filed a citation against an individual for littering on State Game Land 233.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports citations were issued to multiple individuals for shooting range and littering violations that occurred in his district.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports that bear activity has been steadily rising throughout the spring and summer months. “Hopefully this upcoming bear season will be a record-breaking year for bear hunters in Pennsylvania,” said Goodenow.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Kevin Moran reports that the number of deer and bear being seen in Lackawanna County, combined with the amount of available food, should make for excellent bear-hunting opportunities for bow, muzzleloader and rifle hunters.

Monroe County Game Warden Bryan Mowrer reports the use of remote cameras continues to help in identifying violations on state game lands and Hunter Access properties. ATVs, off-road vehicles, and even rattlesnake hunters attempting to take snakes after the season are just some of the things the extra “eyes” uncovered.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports deploying trail cameras on State Game Land 236 to curtail illegal dumping and ATV usage.

Wyoming County Game Warden Vic Rosa reports that hikers, bikers and horseback riders are using State Game Lands 57 in Wyoming County.