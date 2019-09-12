Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Sept. 13, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Sept. 14: Lebanon Middle Creek DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lantern Lodge, Myerstown. For more info call John Welty, 484-955-1548.

Sept. 14: Centre County Chapter WTU Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Lambert Hall, Bellfonte. For more info call Clyde DeHart, 814-697-7453.

Sept. 14: Bedford/Fulton Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Breezewood Fire Hall, Breezewood. For more info call Larry Harclerode, 814-847-2838.

Sept. 20: Berks County Chapter WTU Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., CJ Hummels, Lenhartsville. For more info call Clyde DeHart, 814-697-7453.

Sept. 21: Northern PA Mountains Wapiti RMEF Banquet. Madera Fire Hall, Madera. 4 p.m. For more info call Carol Lux, 814-687-3911.

Sept. 21: Schuylkill Hunting Club Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Mohnton. For more info call Bruce Squibb, 484-256-2422.

Sept. 21: Philadelphia NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Canstatter’s Volkfest Verein. For more info call Greg Isabella, 215-336-1710.

Oct. 5: Huntingdon County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Smithfield Fire Hall, Huntingdon. For more info call Clyde DeHart Jr., 814-697-7453.

Oct. 16: Somerset County Sportsmen’s League Banquet, 5 p.m., Berlin Community Bldg. For more info call Rich Berkley, 814-267-6324.

Oct. 19: Western PA RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Veteran’s Club, Marienville. For more info call Carl Mowry, 724-283-5708.

Oct. 26: “Back to the 50’s Women for Wildlife Banquet, RMEF. 5 p.m., Cross Creek Resort. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-822-7390.

Season Dates

Sept. 21: Archery deer season opens (antlered/antlerless) statewide, including WMUs 2B, 5C & 5D.

Sept. 23: Early resident Canada goose.

Sept. 28: Special rabbit and squirrel season opens for junior hunters.

Oct. 5: Archery deer season opens statewide.

Oct. 5: Junior squirrel season opens.

Oct. 12-Feb. 1: Porcupine season.

Shows

Sept. 14: PA Trappers District 8, Sportsman Show, Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds, 7-5 p.m. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Sept. 28-29: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Oct. 12-13: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Assoc. Gun Show, Sat. 9-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Tom Brooks, 717-341-9900.

Archery/Shoot

Now- Sept. : Saltsburg Sportsman Club, archery shoots, 1st Sunday of each month, reg. 7-2- p.m. For more info call the club at 724-639-0360.

Sept. 19-21: Vintage Gunners Cup, Shotgun & Rifle , Hausmann’s Hidden Hollow Sporting Clays, Friendsville. For more info call 570-934-2336.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

Sept. 15: 30 Rinehart Targets.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Hamilton, 215-783-8976.

Sept. 15: 3D Shoots reg. 7-11 a.m.

Special Events

Now-Nov. 24: Fly Fishing Instruction for Veterans, 2nd & 4th Sunday of each month, 2 p.m. For more info call 908-229-4727.

Sept. 22: Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman Swap Meet, 8-1 p.m., at the Club, New Tripoli. For more info call Jennifer Stokes, 434-865-5310.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.