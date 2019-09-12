Jack Martin named GM at Crestliner Boats

Mettawa, Ill. — Crestliner Boats has named Jack Martin as general manager, effective immediately.

Martin has been with Brunswick Corporation since early 2018 as an integral part of both Mercury Marine’s strategy and development team as well as a member of the category management team. Martin will have responsibility for growing the Crestliner brand and managing its entire portfolio of products.

Prior to starting at Brunswick, Martin spent four years at AAR Corporation in Chicago, a publicly traded global aviation services company. In his time at AAR, Martin was promoted from a product line representative to a program manager role, overseeing a newly awarded supply chain program for a U.S. carrier, covering over 17,000 aircraft components across a growing fleet of fifty Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Martin also spent three years at AeroNavData in St. Louis as an aeronautical analyst.