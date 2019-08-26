In Wyoming, study shows larger habitat disruption by energy development

CASPER, Wyo. — A study indicates that disruptions caused by oil and gas development on Wyoming habitat where mule deer forage can expand beyond the immediate perimeters of a well pad.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the study by University of Wyoming researchers concludes that nearly 5 acres are also compromised for every acre with energy development.

Researchers monitored 146 deer near energy sites in the Green River Basin. The study found that deer foraging declined by more than 10% from human activity at energy sites.

Lead scientist Samantha Dwinnell says avoidance behavior by deer leads to an indirect habitat loss in additional to the direct loss from oil and gas development.