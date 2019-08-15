Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 16, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 17: Buckeye State WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, Pickerington. For more info call Steve Esker, 614-679-4677.

Aug. 24: Shawnee Territory WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, Xenia. For more info call Tim Chenoweth, 937-623-5539.

Sept. 7: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Sept. 14: Logan County Chapter WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Bellefontaine Regional Airport. For more info call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.

Sept. 21: Country Camo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lancaster Eagles, Lancaster. For more info call Jeana Mitchell, 740-550-1366.

Sept. 21: Conotton Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Scio. For more info call Mary Lou, 740-945-8573.

Sept. 21: Warren County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bel Wood Country Club, Morrow. For more info call Nicholas Fendinger, 513-706-1092.

Sept. 28: Preble County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Preble County Fairgrounds, Eaton. For more info call Walt Mitchel, 937-733-7001.

Oct. 4: Maumee Valley WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens, Holland. For more info call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.

Oct. 5: Scioto County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., SOMC Friends Center, Portsmouth. For more info call Britanni Roberts, 740-961-2278.

Oct. 11: Holmes County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds, Harvest Ridge Building, Millersburg. For more info call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.

Oct. 12: Erie County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 83, Sandusky. For more info call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

Oct. 18: Deer Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Skyland Pines, Canton. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

Oct. 19: Mid-Ohio Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Smoke Event Center, Whipple. For more info call Rene Warren, 740-502-2365.

Oct. 25: Magic City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose, Barberton. For more info call Dale Farmer, 330-607-5317.

Nov. 22: East Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, Coshocton. For more info call Angie, 614-374-0292.

Shooting/Archery

Sept. 15: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 3D Bowshoot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. reg. at the Club. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

Sept. 29-Dec. 1: East Knox Lions Club, Sundays only, 11:30 a.m., Campbell’s Range, Howard. For more info call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

Aug. 24-25, Sept. 21-22: McKenzie 3D Targets, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Schedule. For more info www.apachebowhunters.com or call Jerry, 614-878-3507.

Aug. 25: Bonus Target.

Sept. 14-15: Two Day.

Season Dates

Sept. 1: Squirrel, mourning dove, and early Canada geese seasons open.

Sept. 28: White-tailed deer archery season opens.

Shows.

Sept. 28-29: Lehigh Valley Knife Shows, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Nov. 9: East Knox Lions Club Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Floral Valley Community Center, Howard. For more info call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Education/Seminars.

Oct. 3-6: Lake & Trails Org. Hunter Ed Class, FFA Camp Muskingum. For more info call Ellen Bertel, 216-559-7285.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Association, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.