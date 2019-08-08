Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 9, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Red River of the North and Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling with too many lines, and possession of an overlimit of walleyes.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) monitored area angling and ATVing activity. Numerous calls about the upcoming bear season were addressed.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working AIS enforcement as well as boating and angling activity on special-regulation lakes throughout the week. Time was spent assisting with officer water survival training at the CO Academy at Camp Ripley, investigating wolf-depredation complaints, nuisance bears, and a trespassing complaint.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) checked angling and ATVing activity. An early bear-baiting complaint was handled, as was a nuisance-beaver trapping issue.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity and performed AIS-compliance inspections. Leeching activity was monitored, and patrol was conducted for off-road vehicle activity. Warren also investigated a possible wolf depredation of a calf. Assistance was provided to White Earth police attempting to locate a suspicious vehicle.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports beginning background investigations of a pair of potential new conservation officers and assisting with the CO Academy, instructing trailering and trailer backing. Vinton also responded to a call from some concerned people about a deer acting suspiciously. The deer was gone by the time Vinton arrived. After reviewing photos taken by the people, it didn’t appear the deer was sick. Just maybe sick of the deer flies and mosquitoes. Vinton provided the contact information for DNR Wildlife if there are additional questions.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked a busy week and weekend in the Detroit Lakes area. CO Zavodnik assisted Swedberg during the weekend. With the nice weather and the WeFest crowd, many boaters were checked.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, AIS, and boating enforcement and safety. Time also was spent responding to miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints.

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports spending time this past week at a firearms safety class in Crookston. Time also was spent checking watercraft operators and anglers on area lakes and rivers. A wetland complaint was investigated. Several people were contacted regarding using PWCs to chase geese.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week were focused on checking anglers, boaters, and ATV operators. Additional time was spent investigating a public waters violation, handling nuisance-animal complaints, and answering questions about upcoming hunting seasons.

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports checking anglers and boaters during the week. Time also was spent on aquatic weed removal without permits. Richards spoke with the Underwood firearms safety class about laws and ethics. Questions are starting to be asked about upcoming hunting seasons.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and ATV and OHM riders, and received calls about injured animals. A complaint about a duck blind on Crane Lake was received and investigated.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports several citations were issued to both Minnesota and out-of-state residents for angling without licenses.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) reports continued checks of anglers and ATV riders. She also responded to a call about a dirt bike being ridden on a city street, an ATV with minors not wearing helmets, a nuisance bear that was shot, and a watercraft dispute.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports a busy weekend with lots of people on Rainy Lake enjoying the hot weather. Enforcement action taken for the week included illegal-length walleyes, possessing fish taken illegally in Canada (overlimit), and no fishing license in possession. A few animal-related complaints were handled throughout the week.

CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls) spent time working the Detroit Lakes area with CO Academy classmate CO Swedberg. Time was spent on the waters, working boating safety enforcement. Some notable violations found included extra lines, taking fish without a valid angling license, gunwale riding, operating a personal watercraft after hours, and failure to remove a drain plug. Swedberg and Zavodnik also assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with the apprehension of an individual fleeing on foot.

CO Duke Broughten (Cook) spent the week monitoring angling, boating, and ATVing activity. Broughten also investigated a trespassing complaint and assisted local law enforcement with a driving complaint. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked AIS enforcement, ATV riders, and the DNR booth at the St. Louis County Fair. He also taught firearms safety to eight groups of kids at the Hibbing/Chisholm MDHA Chapter Youth Day and attended an awards banquet in Bemidji.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports angling activity in Ely was steady. Violations included angling with no license in possession and no throwable PFD.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) patrolled in the BWCAW with CO Al Peterson and attended to equipment maintenance. Enforcement action was taken for an angler fishing with three lines, cans/glass in the BWCAW, unregistered canoes, and a group of four from Indiana who failed to bring any PFDs with them.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) attended rifle training at Camp Ripley. He also patrolled the BWCAW and staffed a Department of Public Safety booth in Grand Marais.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area ATV trails and lakes for activity.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked boating and angling activity during the past week. Several nice trout and salmon were caught on Lake Superior as anglers escaped the heat wave and bugs that were abundant on inland lakes. Enforcement action was taken for invasive species and license violations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor ATVing and boating activity in the area. Extra patrols were conducted in high-complaint areas.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked fishing, AIS, boating, and ATV enforcement. He also answered wildlife-related calls and patrolled parks and campgrounds.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHVing activity, and taught at the CO Academy. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating burglary suspects who were hiding in an abandoned hotel and gave a K9 demo for a youth camp. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, and Fairbanks also issued beaver permits.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked angling, boating, ATVing, and AIS enforcement. An ongoing big-game investigation was completed.

CO Randy Patten (Northome) spent time working on an applicant background investigation, checked area lakes, and patrolled ATV complaint areas. He also handled calls about wolf depredation on calves and injured/nuisance wildlife.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) patrolled the west Duluth area by ATV, where there have been complaints about ATVs being operated where prohibited. Angling activity has slowed, but recreational boating activity is way up.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) spent much of the week teaching at the CO Academy. He taught water survival training and assisted with boat operation activities. Area anglers were checked and public accesses worked for invasive species violations. A complaint of a person camping in a DNR parking lot also was handled.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) assisted the State Patrol with an ATV accident in which a juvenile hit a pickup truck while trying to cross State Highway 210. Assistance was given to the Michigan DNR after officials there notified the Minnesota DNR of a collared wolf that was believed to be deceased. The wolf was located and found to have been struck and killed by a motor vehicle. During the past year, data from the wolf’s collar showed the wolf traveled from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, all around in Wisconsin, back to Michigan, and then into Minnesota before it was hit and killed by the vehicle.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked Lake Superior in the Two Harbors-area waters. Olson also assisted in instructing at Camp Ripley for the water survival and boating training for the current CO Academy class.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) spent time working ATVing enforcement and checking anglers and boaters.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled the station for angling and all-terrain vehicle activity. Guida also worked on a division-assigned background investigation. He also worked at the Crow Wing County Fair and fielded numerous questions regarding topics such as the DNR’s CWD efforts, wolf depredation, and Lake Mille Lacs.

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) worked on background investigations for the 2020 CO Academy. He also assisted with training cadets at the current CO Academy. In the field, Sullivan patrolled ATV trails and contacted people violating camping regulations.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports working the SRA for park violations and also for illegal ATV and vehicle activity. Time was spent checking anglers and also checking boating and AIS activity. He assisted with training at Camp Ripley and answered many outdoor law-related questions throughout the week and weekend. Assistance was given to local agencies with several calls for service, and several areas of the park were checked for illegal dispersed camping.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Ben Karon (Isle) spent much of the week helping at the Pine County Fair and with the Turn in Poachers trailer. Anglers and boaters were checked. Remember to check with the county you are riding in for laws on ATV use on roads.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a potential aquatic plant management violation and issued a resource protection notice. Anglers and boaters were checked throughout the week. Time was spent patrolling ATV trails. Speldrich also assisted the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Moose Lake Police Department with an incident in Moose Lake.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) attended firearms training during the week. Assistance was provided with water survival training at the ongoing CO Academy. A dumping complaint was fielded. The reporting person said that a large number of spent shotgun hulls and multiple dead pigeons were discarded on an area township roadway. A name on a box left along with the other litter provided all the answers Silgjord needed.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports working ATVing, boat enforcement, and AIS enforcement during the week. Kampa responded to a call about an injured loon located on an area lake and assisted the sheriff’s office with a motorcycle accident. While checking anglers and boats at a local access, Kampa noticed a vehicle pulling a boat into the access parking lot with the drain plug in. The drain plug was pulled, and a large amount of water ran out of the watercraft. Enforcement action was taken.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) checked anglers on area lakes and rivers. Fishing has slowed in the area, and some lake algal blooms have intensified. Several calls about lakeshore construction work were checked out this past week.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused patrols on anglers and boaters. Additional time was spent following up on shoreline alteration- and aquatic plant-related complaints. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line, failing to display valid ATV registration, and operating a motor vehicle off road in the Sand Dunes State Forest.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports enforcing boating and ATV-related complaints in the area. The Minnesota Trappers Association convention was attended in Redwood Falls, where DNR booth was staffed.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers and working boat and water safety. He also spent time patrolling on ATV while checking for illegal bear-baiting activity. Enforcement action was taken for possession of marijuana, no angling license, illegal-length northern pike, several different boating safety violations, and several ATV violations.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) spent time at Camp Ripley in specialty training. Fogarty also took a few wildlife-related and dumping complaints. The Minnesota River water level has been coming down and activity on the river has been picking up.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) reports checking shore anglers and recreational boaters. He also answered calls about a sturgeon in a metro creek. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license, angling with extra lines, and a warrant arrest.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) worked primarily boat and water safety and angling enforcement. He assisted CO Lerchen with a warrant arrest and patrolled metro-area lakes.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) worked district-area lakes and rivers for fishing and boating activity. He provided a ride-along to an intern from Fort Snelling State Park.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) responded to a TIP call about people fishing with extra lines. Violations encountered this past week were an unleashed dog on a state trail, allowing a passenger to ride on the bow of a boat, and failure to display registration on a kayak longer than 10 feet.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time conducting angling and boating patrol on local lakes and rivers. He also assisted local authorities locate a missing child on a trail system and responded to a call about a verbal dispute between an angler and a landowner. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of things, including fishing with extra lines and multiple instances of fishing without a license.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers, boaters, and doing AIS enforcement. He also assisted the sheriff’s office with checking on residences in Scandia after a tornado touched down in the area.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (White Bear Lake) spent time working on a background investigation for the current hiring process. A nuisance-bear complaint was taken.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring anglers and boaters on the St. Croix River. He also patrolled area roads for illegal ATV use and checked shore anglers on area lakes.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) worked with the local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association chapter to deliver and set up the Wall of Shame for the Washington County Fair.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time throughout the week attending training at Camp Ripley. He also assisted with a youth firearms safety training in Redwood Falls where 14 youth earned their certification.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the past week working fishing, boating, ATVing, state parks, and AIS enforcement. Assistance was given to DNR Wildlife with state wildlife management area issues.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored AIS, angling, boating, and OHVing activity during the week. Time was spent as the featured guest on the MinnDak Outdoors radio show on KDIO Radio in Ortonville.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) assisted with CO Academy training at Camp Ripley. Other time was spent conducting the August roadside surveys. Three 25-mile routes were driven in Meeker County. Pheasants, deer, rabbits, and other animals seen were counted along the way to assist the DNR Wildlife Section. Klehr also spent some time at the Meeker County Fair during the weekend with the TIP trailer Wall of Shame.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) assisted in the search for a drowning victim and attempted to locate escaped deer. He received calls and complaints about suspected deer poaching and ATV wetland impacts.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) took enforcement action during the past week for ATV-related violations. Sightings of pheasant chicks continue to be more frequent, raising hopes that a successful hatch occurred this spring.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV operators during the week; several violations were located. Davis also worked on a background investigation for an applicant with the DNR Enforcement Division. He also assisted with staffing a DNR table at the Minnesota Trappers Association convention.

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports working small-game enforcement and patrolling public lands. Lusignan also responded to a TIP call about an unknown boater electrofishing on Tetonka Lake.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) reports checking anglers, boaters, and ATV operators. Most lakes in Le Sueur County remained under a no-wake restriction this past week.

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) responded to a number of complaints regarding individuals not obeying the no-wake ordinance on area lakes.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports a hunter-harassment complaint was investigated.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) and CO Kylan Hill checked an angler who was found to be in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of methamphetamine. The angler was arrested and taken to jail.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) reports an impaired PWC operator was arrested for operating while impaired near Lawrence Lake. Ramaker responded to a large fire that was emitting black smoke. Enforcement action was taken for a permit violation and burning of prohibited materials.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports many inquiries about the upcoming fall hunting seasons. He also followed up on deer-hunting information he recently received and attended a local firearms safety class.