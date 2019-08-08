Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Aug. 9, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 15: Metro QF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s Restaurant, Newport. For more info call Thurman Tucker, 612-588-2007.

Aug. 15: Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club, 5 p.m., West Otter Tail County Fairgrounds. For more info call Mick Siems, 218-205-7345.

Aug. 16: Quackerbackers DU Banquet, Front Porch Bar & Grill Wabasha. For more info call Casey Winmann, 651-366-1890

Aug. 17: Paul Bunyan RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call April Collman, 218-556-7004.

Aug. 22: West Metro Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shakopee Ballroom. For more info call Eric Noyes, 612-387-1067.

Aug. 23: Rochester Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Randy Baker, 507-951-2848.

Aug. 23: Warroad Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Springsteel Resort, Warroad. For more info call Ike Miller, 218-202-0610.

Aug. 24: Forest Lake DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Forest Lake VFW. For more info call Matthew Polansky, 763-286-6458.

Sept. 5: Hutchinson DU Banquet, McLeod County 5:30 p.m., Crow River Winery. For more info call Jeremy Anfinson, 320-583-1185.

Sept. 5: Freeborn County DU Banquet, Wedgewood Cove. For more info call Sean Brink, 507-383-1335.

Sept. 6: Central MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Henry’s Banquet Ctr, Foley. For more info call Dennis Sowada, 320-333-8015.

Sept. 6: Perham DU Banquet, Perham Lakeside Golf. For more info call Tony Paul, 218-371-6338.

Sept. 7: Deer Creek Long Spurs Banquet, 5 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman’s Club. For more info call Matt Hill, 507-951-5614.

Sept. 7: Wright County MDHA Banquet, noon, The Nordic Brewing Co., Monticello. For more info call Jeff Foster, 763-350-7337.

Sept. 8: MDAA Banquet, noon, Freeport Community Center, Freeport. For more info call Gregg Weller, 320-291-4156.

Sept. 12: Martin County DU Banquet, Knight of Columbus Hall. For more info call Gary Hamman, 507-236-8250.

Sept. 12: Jackson County DU Banquet, Jackson Golf Club. For more info call Fred Diemer, 507-822-4338.

Sept. 13: Morrison County Pheasants Forever, 5:30 p.m., Falls Ballroom, Little Falls. For more info call Dave Spartz 320-360-1123.

Sept. 14: Winona County WTU Banquet, Winona Elks Lodge. For more info call Wayne Valentine, 507-454-2762.

Sept. 17: Shoot for the Troops, 12:30 p.m., LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Game Farm. For more info call Dan Bokinskie, 320-267-8919.

Sept. 19: Dakota SE PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Speedway Event Center, West Fargo. For more info call Wade DeVlieger, 701-261-4630.

Sept. 21: East Central MNDH Banquet, 5 p.m., Jack & Jim’s, Duelm. For more info call Dave Jackson, 763-227-7048.

Sept. 26: Steele County DU Banquet, Foundation Bld. For more info call Bob Hoen, 507-456-5046.

Sept. 28: North Suburban MDHA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Banquets of Minnesota, Fridley. For more info call Steve Ranallo, 612-325-2866.

Oct. 3: Winnagamie Home Builders Assoc. WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, Oshkosh. For more info call Jodi Vandermolen, 920-235-2962.

Oct. 5: Birchdale Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Birchdale Community Center, Birchdale. For more info call Jay Boomgaarden, 218-556-5001.

Oct. 12: WTU Crooked Horn Chapter Banquet. 5 p.m., Jack and Jim’s Restaurant, Foley. For more info call Wayne Wilson, 320-266-2553.

Oct. 25: Fillmore County WTU Banquet, 6 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Season Dates

Aug. 16: Bear baiting season begins.

Sept. 1: Early Canada goose, mourning dove, & crow seasons open.

Sept. 1: Bear season opens.

Sept. 1: Rails and snipe seasons open.

Sept. 7: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon opens.

Sept. 8: Smallmouth bass season closes.

Sept. 9: Smallmouth bass C&R season opens.

Sept. 14: Sharp-tailed (northwest) & ruffed grouse, Hungarian partridge, sandhill crane, rabbit, & squirrel seasons open.

Sept. 14: Deer archery season opens.

Sept. 15: Trout season (southeast) closes.

Sept. 15: Early Canada goose season closes.

Sept. 16: Trout season (southeast, C&R) opens.

Sept. 21: Woodcock season opens.

Sept. 21: Waterfowl season opens (tentative)

Sept. 28: Turkey season (fall) opens.

Sept. 28: Prairie chicken season opens.

Sept. 30: Lake trout (summer, inland waters) and stream trout (summer, in streams, except southeast) seasons close.

Sept. 30: MN/WI border waters lake sturgeon closes.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Aug. 9-11, 16-18: Game Fair. Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey. Fri. & Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m. Visit the Outdoor News Booth. For more info www.gamefair.com

Aug. 22-Sept. 2: Outdoor News at Minnesota State Fair. Corner of Judson & Nelson. For more info www.mnstatefair.org.

Aug. 24-25: Zumbro Valley Arms Collectors Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Graham Arena, Olmsted County Fairgrounds, Rochester.

Oct. 5-6: Marshall Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Marshall Convention & Visitors Bureau, Red Baron Arena, For more info call 507-532-4484.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Oct. 5-6: Hastings Armory.

Oct. 12-13: Cambridge AFRC (Armory)

Nov.. 2-3: Mankato NG Training Ctr.

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Dec. 28-29: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Aug. 17-18: Jackpot Junction, Morton.

Sept. 28-29: State Fair Education Bldg.

Oct. 26-27: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: State Fair Education Bldg.

Education/Seminar

Now-Aug. 10: North Suburban MDHA Fire Arm Safety, 6-8:30 p.m., Kraus Hartig VFW. For more info call Steve, 612-325-2866.

Aug. 10: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 11: DNR ATV Hands-On Class/Riding Course, 8-noon, St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 6-8: Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage, Barnes (WI) Area Historical Association. For more info go to www.bahamuseum.org.

Sept. 8: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 9-4 p.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 18-20: DNR FAS Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 20: DNR Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

Aug. 9: 50+ Adventures Archery /Campfire Cookout, 9-noon. Carver Park Reserve.

Aug. 10: Family Archery, 2-4 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Aug. 10: Rafting on the River, 9-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Aug. 10: Flatwater Kayaking/Women, 1-4 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 10: Stand-up Paddle Board, 1-3 p.m., Bryan Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 11: Flatwater Kayaking, 9-noon, Kingswood Park.

Aug. 11: Family Fishing, 1-3 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 12: Jack & Jill Lumber Skills, 6-8 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

Aug. 17: Prairie Seed Collection, 10:30-1:30 p.m., Crow-Hassen Park Reserve.

Aug. 17: Family Kayaking, 9-11 a.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

Aug. 17: bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Aug. 17: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Aug. 9: Summer Nature Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10: Dazzling Dragonflies & Damselflies, 10-11 a.m.

Aug. 17: Super Spiders, 9:30-11 a.m.

Aug. 24: Monarchs/Monarcas, 1-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Prairie Walk at Gladstone Preserve, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: Buckthorn Removal Demonstration & Removal, 10-noon.

Sept. 10: New Volunteer Orientation, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: Stories from the Past, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 14: Acorns & Animals, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Sept. 21: Nature Center Turns 40, 1-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1: Emerald Ash Borer, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 5, Nov. 16: Live Animals, 10-11 a.m.

Oct. 12: Autumn Art in Nature, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Under a Log, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: Bird Walk, 1-2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Bruentrup Boo Bash, 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 2: Terrific Turtles, 10-11: 30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Wiggly Snake, Slippery Salamander, ECFE, 10-11:30 a.m.

Nov. 9: Woodland Spoon Carving, 1-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, Dec. 12: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Nov. 23: It’s the Bomb, 1:30-3 p.m.

Dec. 7: Wild Weather in Minnesota, 1-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Brrrd-Count, 9-noon.

Dec. 28: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Now-Sept. 30: Legacy Fishing Retreat’s “Gone Fishing” Contest. www.LegacyFishingRetreat.com for more info.

Aug. 23: North Star Basscats, tournament, 10-4 p.m., Mille Lacs Lake, McQuiod’s Inn. For more info call Lybacks Marine, 320-676-3611.

Oct. 8-12: Pope County Pheasant Restoration, Youth Hunt, Sunset Lodge. For more info call Dan Baumbager, 320-815-2651.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

Aug. 10: South St. Paul Gun Club, Family Fun Shoot, 10-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call 651-455-7249.

Aug. 10-11: West Central Bow Hunter 60 Target 3-D shoot, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Spicer. For more info call 320-212-4715 or www.littlecrowarchers.com.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658.

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

* * *

Cedar River Archery Club, 54961 270 St, Austin MN. For more info call Tim Hansen, 507-208-5698.

Aug. 17-18: Traditional Only Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

Sept. 7-8: Sure-Shot Challenge, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW, Rochester MN. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com for more info.

Aug. 17-18: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Aug. 24-25: The “20” Rifle & Pistol Club, Owatonna

* * *

Dakota County Gun Club, 17501 Station Trail, Rosemount, 55068. 2011 Events. For more info call Bruce 952-985-3247 or www.dakotacountygunclub.org

Aug. 17: Ladies can shoot, noon-5 p.m.

Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 27-28, Nov. 2-3: Deer Rifle Sight-in, 9-4:30 p.m.

Special Events

Aug. 10: Minnesota Trout Unlimited Summer Volunteer Appreciation Picnic, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rambling River Park, Farmington.

Aug. 14: Disabled Military Veterans, come enjoy a relaxing day at Veteran’s Lake, 10-4 p.m. For more info call Kristina Dahlin, 320-808-3680.

Aug. 23-25: Minnesota BHA Rendezvous, Old Wadena Park Campground, Staples. For more info www.backcountryhunters.org

Sept. 7: Prairie Pothole MWA day. For more info call 320-796-2787.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org