Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 9, 2019

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Lee County, CPO Teas responded to a pollution complaint. Carnival workers and vendors were draining waste water into the Rock River. Two citations were issued, and the waste water was properly hauled off.

In Whiteside County, CPO Teas and CPOT Skelton responded to a boat accident on the Rock River. When the boat was started at the ramp, an explosion happened near the motor which caused the entire boat to catch fire. The boat was pushed away from the dock, and the fire was extinguished by the fire department. No one was injured, and the boat was recovered from the water.

In Boone County, CPO Alt cited a McHenry County man for the unlawful take of wild turkey during the spring season.

In Boone County, CPO Alt received a disposition in a case involving two Chicago men who were unlawfully deer hunting. Both men were convicted, and forfeiture court orders were issued for two seized shotguns and ammunition.

In LaSalle County, CPO Jansen and CPOT Hyatt patrolled LaSalle Lake and discovered an individual who had illegally parked in the handicap area. Other subjects in the group were fishing without a license and were in possession of alcohol. The subject who had parked illegally was also in possession of a short smallmouth bass. Three citations and three written warnings were issued.

In Fulton County, CPOs Thompson, Elliott, and Lazzell, along with CPOTs Kusta and Gerdes and Sgt. Avery, responded to a shots fired, officer down call. It was reported that a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call and had been shot by someone at a residence. The deputy was rescued a short time later; however, he succumbed to his injuries. A male subject barricaded himself inside the residence for approximately 18 hours before being taken into custody without incident.

In Jersey County, CPOT Spinka and CPO Goetten, along with a Missouri Conservation agent, conducted a joint investigation into a

Missouri resident who was falsifying residency in Illinois to obtain resident wildlife hunting privileges. A total of four deer and 13 turkeys were unlawfully taken by the subject. Enforcement action is pending.

In Sangamon County, CPO Snodgrass investigated a report of a hit and run boat accident, and he was able to obtain video of the incident.

The boat hit two other boats before fleeing the scene. He spoke with the boat operator and a passenger who stated they did not believe they hit the boat. The subjects were informed that there was video evidence, and the operator was issued a citation for failure to report a boat accident.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Grundy County, Sgt. Wollgast and CPO Bergland investigated a group of campers at Gebhard Woods State Park who left without paying. The individuals were located, and the money owed was collected.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber and CPOT Wilkinson responded to a complaint of a deceased bald eagle. No foul play was suspected, and the eagle is being held for the USFWS agent.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to a call of a deceased man on the I&M Canal. A pedestrian found the man lying on the trail. The Illinois State Police investigation unit and officers from the Rockdale Police Department also responded. It was determined that the incident was a homicide.

In Cook County, while on patrol, CPO Sanford and CPOT Wilkinson observed an individual fishing from the break wall of Lake Michigan. A sport fishing compliance check was conducted, and it was determined that the individual did not have a valid sport fishing license. A citation was issued for the violation.

In Cook County, while conducting sport fishing enforcement along Lake Michigan, CPO Ausmus cited a Chicago man for failure to immediately release a short bass. Another subject was issued a written warning for failure tag/unattended sport fishing devices.

In Cook County, CPO Ausmus completed two random commercial inspections of fur bearing mammal breeders. One permit holder was found to have moved out of state with her pet groundhog. The other was never in possession of any fur bearing mammals but had purchased the permit in case she needed to transport injured animals. No violations were found.

In Cook County, CPOs Ausmus, Reid, and Stanbary, along with CPOT Doescher, assisted Animal Control and the Chicago City Park District in the attempt to locate and capture an alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon.

In Cook County, CPO Stanbary and CPOT Prasun investigated a wildlife complaint involving a homeowner who was reportedly poisoning wildlife with antifreeze laced food to fix a nuisance animal problem. The homeowner acknowledged that he had put the poison out and was unaware that it was illegal. He did not know if any animals had been harmed from his actions.

Neighbors had reported seeing dead animals in the area. Appropriate enforcement action was taken, and he was educated on the proper methods to mitigate nuisance animal trouble.

In Cook County, CPO Stanbary is investigating a report of barn swallows and their nests being destroyed at a Chicago Water Treatment Facility. A complaint was received that an employee knocked down several nests and killed the young birds that occupied them. Barn swallows are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

In DeWitt County, While checking fishermen at the Clinton Lake Spillway, CPO Reeves and CPOT Anderson discovered a short walleye on a stringer near where a group of men had been fishing. After each man denied having caught the fish, the person who caught and kept the fish was identified. A citation was issued to that man for failure to immediately release the short fish.

In Macon County, CPOT Spinka and CPO Wright investigated damage that was done to a pavilion at Spitler Woods State Natural Area. A suspect was identified and interviewed. The suspect admitted to accidentally driving a truck into the pavilion. All others interviewed also said it was an accident. A report was completed and forwarded to the State’s Attorney.

In Macon County, while checking fishermen at Lake Decatur, CPOT Spinka and CPO Wright observed two fishermen in a restricted area of the dam. One of the fishermen was found to have an active Macon County warrant, and he was placed under arrest and taken to the Macon County Jail.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Moultrie County, Sgt. McReynolds and CPO Greuel responded to a boat accident on Lake Shelbyville. A small fishing boat containing a family from St. Charles was swamped and sank. All the individuals were wearing their life jackets and were picked up by passing boaters.

In Shelby County, Sgt. McReynolds assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with several tubers and kayakers that were creating problems on the Kaskaskia River. While at the River, he cited a Charleston woman for pollution of a waterway by sinking glass bottles into the River.

In Montgomery County, While on patrol at Lake Lou Yaeger, CPO Lentz cited a subject for illegal possession of short largemouth bass; and he cited a subject for not having an anchor light on after sunset. One subject was issued a civil citation for possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams. Two other subjects were cited for not having a fishing license.

In Franklin County, While on patrol, CPO Jourdan dealt with numerous violations. They included operation of ATVs on state lands, speeding in a state park, careless operation of a watercraft, boat creating a wake in a no wake zone, and failure to have navigation lights on the boat. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Franklin County, CPOT Skelton and CPO Folden responded to a stranded boater on Rend Lake. The boater called 911 to report boat issues and a possible altercation with another boater. Upon arrival at the scene, the stranded boater did not have control of the vessel but was under the influence of alcohol. The subject was reluctant to receive any assistance from the CPOs at first, then became cordial. No enforcement action was necessary, and the situation was resolved.

In Franklin County, during the Rend Lake fireworks display, CPOT Peecher and CPO Williams encountered an inflatable, two-man boat with two people on board. They had rowed the inflatable boat from the South Marcum Campground out onto the main body of the Lake without any life jackets on board. The two occupants and their inflatable boat were brought on board the patrol boat and transported back to shore. A citation was issued to the operator for no life jackets.

In Lawrence County, While on patrol at Red Hills State Park, CPO Taylor observed a subject fishing from the dock, and a fishing compliance check was conducted. The subject stated that he left his fishing license in his girlfriend’s car. A record check showed that the subject had not purchased a fishing license for the past three years, and a citation was issued for no fishing license.

In Lawrence County, while conducting a boat patrol on the Wabash River, CPO Taylor observed a boat with three small children on board; and they were not wearing life jackets. The boat was stopped, and a safety inspection was conducted. There were two child size life jackets on the floor of the boat, and two of the children put on the life jackets. The operator stated that he did not have a third child size life jacket. A small adult size life jacket was put on the third child. The operator stated he would get off the River and get another child size life jacket. A citation was issued for children under 13 not wearing a life jacket while on the boat.

In Jackson County, CPOs Lewis and Somers were patrolling Kinkaid Lake when they received a call about a truck submerged in the water at the Mt. Joy boat launch. Their investigation revealed that the driver was backing up a boat trailer at the boat ramp, so her husband could load their boat. Both the driver of the truck and the boat operator showed signs of impairment, and they both failed field sobriety testing. The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI and submitted a breath test showing a BAC of .159%. The operator of the boat was arrested for OUI and submitted a breath test showing a BAC of .165%.

The fully immersed truck was removed by Kinkaid Marina personnel.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis cited a boat operator at Pyramid State Recreation Area for making a wake on Mallard Lake. The operator was running on plane with 10 HP motor.

In Perry County, CPO Vasicek received a disposition in a case involving a felon that he arrested for spotlighting deer with loaded firearms in possession. The subject was charged with multiple wildlife code violations, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm and being an armed, habitual criminal (Class X Felony). The subject was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms and wildlife violations and was sentenced to four years in prison. An $8,000 fine was assessed, including a $2,700 donation to Conservation Police Operations. The firearm was also forfeited.

In Fayette County, While conducting a boat patrol on Vandalia Lake, CPO Roper and CPOT Willand observed a pontoon boat with several small children on board. The boat was stopped, and a safety inspection was conducted. It was discovered that there were no life jackets of the appropriate size for the small children on board. The vessel was also short on the number of life jackets for the adult passengers. They followed the vessel back to the dock, and the operator was issued a citation for having children under the age of 13 aboard without the proper life jackets being worn. A written warning was also issued for not having the appropriate number of adult life jackets on board.

In Marion County, CPO Buhnerkempe and CPOT McKune arrested two subjects on Centralia Lake for OUI during Operation Dry Water.

In Marion County, CPO Buhnerkempe and CPOT McKune cited a subject at Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area for operating a motor vehicle with no valid insurance.