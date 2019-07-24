Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 26, 2019

NORTHERN REGION

Woodruff Team

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, contacted a person in June along the shoreline of Trout Lake placing a box in his vehicle. Ebert found that the person was in possession of marijuana plants and had been planting them along the shoreline. The person was arrested.

Warden Ebert responded to a complaint on Boom Lake of young males shooting wildlife on an island. Upon arrival a group of six males between the ages of 17 and 20 were found to be staying at a parent’s cabin. One of the males was found to have been shooting chipmunks and a significant amount of alcohol was present. Enforcement actions were taken for several violations.

Warden Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, contacted three subjects at the South Trout Lake campground in June to address vehicle admission sticker non-compliance. While obtaining identification from one of the campers, Thole smelled a faint odor of marijuana. Through an investigation the subject was found to have a small baggy of marijuana and a pipe inside his golf bag in the vehicle. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Thole contacted four subjects fishing from a pontoon boat on Boulder Lake, all without licenses, no life jackets on board and the registration not displayed. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Matt Meade, of Mercer, and Brent Couperus contacted anglers on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage who were in possession of smallmouth bass before the open season and also crappies that were not of legal length.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, responded to a complaint in June of a person illegally feeding bears and was found to also be feeding deer. Action was taken for illegal feeding of deer and bear.

Warden Price presented at Trees For Tomorrow’s Natural Resources Career Exploration Week in Eagle River. Price spoke with high school students about becoming a game warden. Several students stayed an additional hour to ask more questions. One student took the week a step further and did a ride-along with Price.

Park Falls Team

Warden Aaron Koshatka, of Hayward, was working ATV/UTV enforcement when he observed a UTV traveling on a road route without its headlights illuminated. Koshatka stopped the UTV. He found the operator’s 4-year-old son to be riding in the front passenger seat without a helmet. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kurt Haas, of Medford, and Kevin Christorf of Chippewa County, contacted an individual fishing on the Miller Dam Flowage, and found he had kept a 22-inch walleye contrary to the size limits. Enforcement action was taken.

Antigo Team

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, reports that while monitoring fishing activity in June he contacted a fisherman who was not having good luck fishing, and even worse luck when Novesky saw the man drink a can of beer and toss the empty can into the lake. Enforcement action was taken.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team

Warden Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc, responded to a local bank to locate a baby fawn that took up residency in the rocks at the drive-through section of the bank. The fawn was not camouflaged and some thought it to be abandoned. The fawn was located and appeared healthy. The fawn was move to a nearby wooded area where the doe later reunited with it.

Peshtigo Team

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, received a call of a boating accident on Shawano Lake. A group of bowfishermen were on Shawano Lake when their boat capsized and sank in about 4 feet of water. All persons involved were OK and made it safely to shore. Cross investigated the incident and was able to recover the boat and all of its contents.

Warden Cross received a call from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department in June asking for assistance in a case involving a man who had shot several geese. The man had several active warrants and was arrested by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department. Cross concluded his investigation with enforcement action taken.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, found a boat that was littered on the side of the road. After running the registration, Delzer traced the boat back to an auction, and accessed auction records to find who it was sold to. The boat passed hands multiple times before Delzer located the man who littered it. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, observed a UTV traveling faster than the posted speed and made a traffic stop. Hartrick found the operator was intoxicated. The individual was arrested and records showed the man also had multiple prior motor vehicle OWI convictions.

Wardens Tim Werner, of Crivitz, and Dale Romback, of Wausaukee, gave a presentation on the profession of a conservation warden at the Sand Lake Conservation Camp in western Marinette County. Approximately 75 students were present.

Lake Winnebago Team

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, investigated illegal drug activity at High Cliff State Park. Disher seized 19 grams of THC and assorted drug paraphernalia from two individuals who were setting up to camp in the family campground. Charges were referred to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, and ranger Annette Swanek, of Sherwood, investigated illegal activity and stopped a vehicle in the beach parking lot at High Cliff State Park. Disher and Swanek contacted two individuals who were transporting open intoxicants, were underage drinking, had littered beer cans near the beach, and who had prescription pills in a sandwich bag inside the vehicle. Enforcement action was taken for multiple violations.

Wardens Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, and Tom Sturdivant, of Neenah, were checking individuals fishing along the Menasha channel. The wardens contacted a fisherman who was found to be in possession of an illegal sized bass. The bass was released back into the water and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kretschmer received a complaint in June of a fisherman operating an unregistered boat and transporting live fish from the Waukau dam to the Fox River in Omro. Upon investigation, Kretschmer determined the person was catching bullheads at the Waukau dam and then transporting them live to use as catfish bait in the Fox River in Omro. The person was found to be operating a boat without valid registration for the past year. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kretschmer, Sturdivant and Ryan Caputo, of Madison, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received several complaints stating an individual intentionally ran over a snapping turtle and posted their actions on Snapchat. Upon investigation, the wardens determined the subject did intentionally run over the snapping turtle with their truck and as a result the turtle died. Enforcement action was taken.

Wautoma Team

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, worked with DNR wildlife biologist Jacob Fries in June to contact individuals who were found to be in possession of a juvenile deer, raccoon, and opossum with enforcement action taken.

Warden Kaiser worked with supervisor Ted Dremel, of Wautoma, to patrol the Waupaca Chain O’ Lakes in June for boating and fishing enforcement with multiple actions taken for fishing without a license and assistance rendered to two kayakers who had lost an expensive pair of sunglasses. The sunglasses were recovered.

Warden Kaiser joined several retired DNR staff and multiple other law enforcement agencies for the annual Special Olympics torch run in Waupaca.

Warden Kaiser worked with Hartman Creek State Park staff in June to contact multiple individuals who were found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia while at the park.

Warden Benjamin Mott, of Wautoma, was on his way to Hartman Creek State Park when a UTV pulled out from an intersection. The UTV did not have a license plate, as required. Mott stopped the vehicle and discovered that the operator was 12 years old with three minor passengers, two of whom did not have helmets. Individuals were taken home and enforcement was taken with the parents.

Wardens John Schreiber, of Green Lake, uncovered an individual who failed to register a gobbler this past spring. The individual also continued to hunt turkeys with another person’s license in Clark County. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Schreiber focused on aquatic invasive species enforcement on Big Green Lake and contacted boaters who failed to remove aquatic vegetation from their vessels.

Warden Schreiber investigated a noise complaint at Hartman Creek State Park alleging a group of campers up all night partying to be disrupting others in the park late at night the previous evening. Upon contact the individuals were warned and informed they would be cited and evicted upon further noise issues that evening. Again, that evening post-warning, the individuals were disorderly and in excess of reasonable noise in the campground. Enforcement action was taken and the users were evicted.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel assisted the Clintonville Police Department with a young male bear in a tree in the city. Schraufnagel educated onlookers and worked to keep them and pets at a safe distance. The bear left the city overnight.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower St. Croix Team

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, checked a fisherman on Lake Menomin who was fishing without a license and was in possession of a turtle. The fisherman said he planned to take the turtle home and did not know there were regulations pertaining to turtle harvest. Enforcement action taken. The turtle season is open from July 15 through Nov. 30, and a small game or fishing license is required.

Warden Redemann was patrolling the Chippewa River with a Dunn County Sheriff’s Department deputy when they observed a small outbuilding containing a refrigerator that was washing into the river due to bank erosion. Redemann identified and worked with the landowner to ensure clean-up before the refrigerator and building fell into the river.

Warden Redemann responded to a report of a car-killed owl in southern Dunn County. A long-eared owl was reported to have swooped down to pick up a small snake when the owl was struck by a motorist. The dead owl still had the snake in its talons upon Redemann’s arrival. Long-eared owls are listed as a species of special concern in Wisconsin. The Colfax High School received the owl to be used for educational purposes.

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, and deputy warden McMahon observed a man illegally operating an ATV down Hwy. 72. There was a child passenger on the ATV not wearing a helmet, as required. The man was warned for operating on the non-authorized roadway, and he was cited for the 3-year-old passenger riding without wearing a helmet. Eight minutes after clearing from the stop, Kosin and McMahon observed the man again operating the ATV on Hwy. 72. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kosin investigated a Dunn County resident who was found to have shot multiple turkeys in previous years. Although the hunter possessed a valid license during his hunts, he did not register any of the turkeys he harvested. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, received a deer hunting complaint. The investigation showed the suspect hunted the opening weekend of the 2018 gun deer season and also later during the week of the gun deer season without having a hunting license and he shot a deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Isaac Kruse, of St. Croix County, patrolled the St. Croix River during a no-wake restriction in place due to high water levels. Kruse stopped a vessel near Bayport, Minn., for a no-wake violation. The operator said he could afford a citation, along with 10 more, and would contest any citations issued. Enforcement action was taken.

Black River Falls Team

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, responded to a complaint in southern Adams County in June regarding raccoons being poisoned. Weber contacted a homeowner and found that they had illegally poisoned two raccoons because the raccoons were digging up flowers near their residence. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, received a complaint of an individual picking up a live snapping turtle off of the roadway. Seybert located the individual, who was still in possession of the turtle. The individual had clear intentions to eat the turtle. Enforcement action was taken for taking possession of a snapping turtle during the closed season. The turtle was released back into the wild.

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, investigated spray paint graffiti on rocks and on a bluff at Mill Bluff State Park. Modjeski determined who was responsible and asked that those individuals return to the scene and remove the paint. Enforcement action was taken.

While working fish enforcement along the South Fork Lemonweir River below the Lake Tomah dam in June, warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, checked anglers who kept an undersized largemouth bass. The fishermen said that they did not know the size limit, they left their regulations booklet at home and they had no means to measure the fish. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Molly Detjens, of Adams, received a complaint in June that several fishermen on Crooked Lake were keeping more than their daily bag limit of panfish. During May and June, 15 panfish may be kept, and no more than five of any one species on Crooked Lake. There are two signs with this information posted at the boat launch. Detjens drove to the area and contacted the four fishermen who were suspected of being over their daily bag limit. Detjens found the group to be in possession of 39 bluegills and two crappies, totaling 41 panfish. The group was found with 19 bluegills over their daily bag limit. Enforcement action was taken and the fish were released.

Warden Jared King, of Black River Falls, responded to a call from Black River State Forest staff stating an elderly woman on the Wildcat Trail was having a heat stroke. King arrived at the trailhead and took EMTs to the location of the hiker. The hiker could not make it back to the trailhead so King gave her a ride in his squad.

Mississippi River Team

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, responded to a report of an ATV and OHM (off-highway motorcycle) operating within Perrot State Park. Jensen located the two vehicles as they were driving through the woods back to their campsite on a path they had created. Upon contact, Jensen found neither machine was registered, the two operators had illegally operated on public and private property, had illegally operated on the roadway, the operator of the ATV was underage and did not have proper headgear on, and the machines had caused damage to natural vegetation within the park. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jensen and Ryan Lowry, of Trempealeau County, presented at the Trempealeau County Department of Land Management’s Great Outdoors Youth Camp. The wardens brought their patrol boat and ATV and talked to the more than 50 youth campers about the warden profession and showed the campers the tools wardens use to help protect the natural resources and the people who enjoy them.

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, observed a subject who had an outstanding warrant for failing to pay fines associated with a ginseng case Ackerman had made last September. Ackerman and a Pepin County deputy took the subject into custody.

Wardens Ackerman and Matt Groppi participated in the Mondovi-area safety day. They gave multiple talks about safe ATV/UTV operation with more than 400 kids in attendance.

Warden Cody Adams, of Crawford County, received complaints from a Prairie du Chien resident about rattlesnakes that kept showing up behind their home on a rock. Adams had the landowner spray the rattlesnakes with cold water in attempts to prevent the snakes from coming back to the location. This was done numerous times and the snakes returned to the yard daily. DNR wildlife staff relocated two large rattlesnakes to a safe location where there were no houses or people.