Day of free food, music and tours aimed at celebrating outdoor community in Wisconsin

During the last two years, since moving its world headquarters from Middleton to Barneveld in Iowa County, Vortex Optics has held a free block party for anyone who wants to attend.

Three of the company’s main product lines are binoculars, rifle scopes and rangefinders.

Because the Vortex Optics headquarters here is not set up as a retail outlet, this celebration is not a day focused on sales, but a day to have some fun, eat free lunch, listen to music, see shooting demonstrations (even though Vortex does not sell firearms or ammunition), and kids games.

A few items, clothing apparel, water vessels, and caps are offered for sale but not pushed onto block party attendees.

Tours of the new shipping, manufacturing and storage facility were offered, too.

The free community day party went along with the company’s sales philosophy and slogan of caring for the customers, whether the person is purchasing a pair of binoculars to watch birds or stock shelves at 100 outlet stores.