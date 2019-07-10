Wanted: Outdoor Leaders Award nominations

Last year, Rob Drieslein, left, managing editor and president at Outdoor News, presented representatives of the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club with the 2018 Outdoor Leaders Award at Game Fair.

Some of the greatest folks I’ve met in recent years have been members of the groups that have earned the Outdoor News Outdoor Leaders Award. We’re now looking for our next award-winner.

In past years, there have been many deserving groups nominated. So if they didn’t win, nominate them again. New nominations are welcome, too, of course. The winning club, organization, or chapter will receive a $500 grant for the project of its choice and receive recognition (a story) in Outdoor News.

The deadline for nominations is July 26, and the winner will be announced at Game Fair next month in Ramsey, Minn.

Fill out the nomination form at outdoornews.com/minnesota/outdoor-leaders-award or email tim@outdoornews.com or editor@outdoornews.com.

Last year’s winner was the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club.