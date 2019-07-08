Sportsmen: Get involved in Wisconsin DNR wildlife research

Even kids can volunteer to help DNR fish and wildlife biologists with research projects. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

Research may not be the best term to describe this work, at least the part of helping the DNR collect wildlife data. But it is a part of research and can be a learning and rewarding experience for anyone interested in Wisconsin wildlife.

Think about donating some time and muscle to this cause every year.

There are Canada geese and resident ducks to be leg-banded. Fawns have to be hand-captured for the five-year CWD, predator and deer study. Some game birds are still counted by crowing, drumming and gobbling calls. Trail cameras are used to assess wildlife in some regions. The list goes on, as does the need.

Several years ago I saw two youngsters, 6 or 7 years old, carry Canada geese back to Cox Hollow Lake after being leg-banded. The geese were, of course, flightless when herded up into a holding net.

No, there is not a payment for these activities, but these are worthy endeavors that help the state’s scientists collect data to make decisions on seasons, bag limits and other population calls.

Why not look into helping for a day or more, learn more about how field research is done and how difficult it can be, even on a good weather day?

Talking to a county level DNR wildlife or fish biologist is a good place to start asking questions about needs and schedules. It’s not too soon to ask about the DNR’s needs for later this year and the years beyond.

All these banded, tested, and researched animals are released alive after their brief encounter with humans.

Other activities are more labor intensive and do not involve dealing with living animals.