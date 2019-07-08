Outdoor News writers earn awards

Outdoor News earned three Outdoor Writers Association of America writing awards at the OWAA’s 92nd annual conference, held June 23 in Little Rock, Ark.

New York Outdoor News’ Glenn Sapir finished second in the Family Participation/Youth Outdoor Education Category with “Welcoming in a young angler.” And Pennsylvania Outdoor News’ Terry Brady was third in the Fishing Category with “Surfside: Introducing the old to new ways.” Brady was also second in overall column writing.

In all, the OWAA awarded more than $11,000 in prize money for work created in 2018, with first-, second- and third-place winners in 10 areas receiving prize money, plaques and certificates.