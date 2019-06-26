Kayla Lyon named first female director of Iowa DNR

DES MOINES, Iowa – On June 26, Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Kayla Lyon as the first female director of the Iowa DNR.

Lyon will take over as the eighth director of the agency on July 8 and replace Bruce Trautman, who has served as acting director since May 2018.

“As my legislative liaison and lead policy advisor on agriculture and natural resources, Kayla oversaw DNR operations including regulatory permitting, conservation efforts, and wildlife issues,” said Gov. Reynolds. “She also played an instrumental role in the 2018 comprehensive water quality funding bill. As DNR Director, Kayla will serve a key role in helping our state continue to grow.”

“I am honored to lead the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and appreciate the governor for providing me a new opportunity to serve Iowans,” said Lyon. “In this role, I will continue the DNR’s mission to protect our natural resources, state parks, landscapes, and improve the quality of life in Iowa for generations to come.”

Prior to joining the Governor’s office, Lyon spent her career in government affairs, working on agriculture, renewable fuels, water quality, and environmental policy while representing farmers and agribusiness.

Lyon is a native of Decorah and currently lives in Ames with her husband and two daughters.