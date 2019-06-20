Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – June 21, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers.

July 27: Run to Help Children, 9 a.m., Brubaker Park, Earl. For more info call Krista Weaver, 717-445-5426.

Sept. 11: Bechtel RGS Banquet, 6 p.m., Fish Pond West, Leesport. For more info call John Crowley, 862-266-7949.

Sept. 14: Centre County Chapter WTU Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., Lambert Hall, Bellfonte. For more info call Clyde DeHart, 814-697-7453.

Sept. 20: Berks County Chapter WTU Whitetails Night Out, 4 p.m., CJ Hummels, Lenhartsville. For more info call Clyde DeHart, 814-697-7453.

Season Dates

June 15: Bass (traditional harvest season) opens.

July 5: Crow season opens (Friday, Saturday and sunday only)

Archery/Shoot

July 13-14, 27-28, Aug. 10-11, 24-25, Sept. 7-8: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Assoc. Outdoor 3D Shoot, in Woods. Sat. 7-noon, Sun. 7-2 p.m. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-598-0791.

June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 8: Pitcairn/Monroeville Sportsman Club, 3D Shoots, 7-noon. For more info call Marty, 422-920-9449.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Jefferson Sportsmen’s Assoc. 4707 Sportsman Club Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. For more info call 717-229-2608.

Now- Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman club, archery shoots, 1st Sunday of each month, reg. 7-2- p.m. For more info call the club at 724-639-0360.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 15: 30 Rinehart Targets.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Hamilton, 215-783-8976.

July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 18, Sept. 1, 15: 3D Shoots reg. 7-11 a.m.

Tournaments/Contests

June 29-30: Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork Snake Hunt, 8-5 p.m., at the Firehouse. For more info call Nikki Werts, 570-923-0848.

Aug. 17: 12th Rock Sports & B & B Archery Tournament, 9-3 p.m., 12th Rock Property. For more info call Mark Jaloszynski, 845-692-9092.

Aug. 17-18: North Fork Chapter 29, Society for PA Archeology, Sanction Competition, Sat. 9-8 p.m., Sun. 9-5 p.m., Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo. For more info call Ken Burkett, 814-849-0077.

Shows

June 20-23: FTA/VTA Trappers Rendezvous, 8-6 p.m., Rockingham Fairgrounds. For more info call Travis Bandy, 276-210-7105.

Aug. 17: Franklin County Izaak Walton League of America, Gun Show & Sale, 8-3 p.m., St. Thomas VFD. For more info call Craig Minnich, 717-977-9240.

Aug. 17-18: Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitors Center. Benezette. For more info www.ElkExpo.com

Sept. 28-29: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Oct. 12-13: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Assoc. Gun Show, Sat. 9-4 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Tom Brooks, 717-341-9900.

Special Events

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of the Month, 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.

Now-Nov. 24: Fly Fishing Instruction for Veterans, 2nd & 4th Sunday of each month, 2 p.m. For more info call 908-229-4727.

June 21: Raystown DU, Sportsman’s Event, 5:30 p.m., Aitch Boat Launch Pavillion, Raystown Lake. For more info call Ted, 814-599-7591.

Aug. 4: Harthegig Conservation Club, Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., at the Club, Fredonia. For more info call Dick , 724-588-3613.

Aug. 10: Pennsylvania Trappers Assn.-District #8. Free Trapper Training School. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Aug. 10: Shade Mountain NWTF & PGC, youth field day, Miffin County Sportsman’s Club, 7:30-3 p.m., For more info call John, 717-437-5734.

Aug. 17-18: North Fork 29 Society for PA Archeology, Atlatl Competition, Great Outdoors Elk Expo. For more info call Ken Burkett, 814-849-0077.

Aug. 31: Jefferson Co. History Center & North Fork Society for Archaeology, Antique Firearms Indian Artifact Show. Jefferson County Fairgrounds. For more info call Ken Burkett, 814-849-0077.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

Women’s Programs

June 15: NWTF Women in the Outdoors, Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli. For more info call Rebecca Bitner, 610-462-4869.

Dog Events

July 13: PA Beagle Gundog Federation, Breakneck Beagle Club & Northeast Regional Junior Beagler, Youth Outdoors Day, 10 a.m., Breakneck Beagle Club, Zelienople. For more info call Ryan Grube, 484-764-1687.

Meetings

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Education/Seminars

Aug. 3: NWTF Jerry Zimmerman JAKES/XTREMES Youth Field Day, Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli. For more info call Bob Schwalm, 610-730-6622.