Blackfish® to Host 2nd Annual Bass Tournament on Lake Minnetonka

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Rogers, Minn. (May 16, 2019) – Midwest bass anglers have another tournament option on Monday July 29, 2019 — with a chance for a team to cash a check for $10,000.

With 100% of fees going back into the payouts and event celebration, the Blackfish Classic on Lake Minnetonka will be a pure, competitive event created by anglers, for anglers. If there are at least 50 boats entered, the 1st place boat will walk away with a check for $10,000. And numerous cash and prize payouts for other place finishes will make this a “must-fish” for bass anglers. “With all the fees going right back into angler payout, the chances are good for guys and gals to walk away with a check,” notes Matt Johnson, Blackfish Pro Manager, “If there is one tournament to fish this year, this it is. It’s going to be a fantastic event on an excellent fishery.”

Lord Fletchers on Lake Minnetonka will serve as the host marina for the event. Check in will start at 6 am on Monday July 30th. Tournament hours are from 7 am to 3 pm, with the live weigh in back at Lord Fletchers. Entry fee is $350 per team/boat. An early-bird registration incentive will be offered for anglers who register before June 15. And, if participants of the Blackfish Tournament wear a Blackfish branded shirt or hat during weigh-in and place in one of the top 10 finishers of the tournament, they will receive a $250 Blackfish gift certificate valid for their choice of Blackfish apparel on BlackfishGear.com. A handful of local businesses are sponsoring the tournament, including All Terrain Tackle, Blue 42 Agency, Fleet Farm, FVP Products, Johnson Pump, Outdoor News, Thorne Brothers, and Premiere Bank.

Pro Angler Tommy Skarlis will be hosting as celebrity emcee of the event, and announcing the weigh-in, with a post-weigh-in celebration to follow.

Registration is now open at www.BlackfishClassic.com. The website also contains all the rules and regulations for the event.