Game Commission to implement Auditor General recommendations

The state Auditor General’s office released findings from its recent audit of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the agency said in a news release Thursday, May 30.

The audit did not reveal the misappropriation of any funds, but identified a number of procedures the Game Commission can strengthen to ensure sound and transparent fiscal management.

The 136-page report on the audit makes a total of 40 recommendations on Game Commission procedures that could be improved.

Because the audit reviewed the Game Commission’s performance from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2017, some of these recommendations already have been implemented independently, and the Game Commission has agreed to work toward implementing nearly all of the others, it said in the release.

The only recommendation with which the Game Commission disagreed involves the documentation of employee hours related to a requirement in the Game and Wildlife Code.

