Lake Nokomis fish struggle in overflow [video]

According to a Twitter post by J.D. Burton, “Large muskies swept out of Lake Nokomis by the floods are now struggling on the running path. They’re too big and the overflow is too shallow for them to get back.”

Below, a video by Burton, accompanying the Twitter post, shows the fish churning in the shallow water.

Later, officials there reportedly confirmed that the fish were carp, not muskies.

Large muskies swept out of Lake Nokomis by the floods are now struggling on the running path. They’re too big and the overflow is too shallow for them to get back. Attention ⁦@MplsParkBoard⁩ ⁦@mndnr⁩ pic.twitter.com/bllGUkcGf3 — J.D. Burton (@jdburton_UMN) May 29, 2019