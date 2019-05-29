Volunteers needed at Cascade River State Park this Saturday; The Nature Conservancy’s Highway 61 reforested program to restore first site

Volunteers are needed this Saturday, June 1, to help plant trees and protect seedlings from deer browsing on 55 acres at the entrance to Cascade River State Park, along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The restoration is the first project under The Nature Conservancy’s new Highway 61 reforested program, which is focused on replacing dying birch trees located along the national scenic highway with white pine and other native trees.

Volunteers should meet at the Cascade River State Park parking lot at 10 a.m. Participants are free to come and go as needed before the event concludes at 3 p.m. RSVP to the Conservancy’s Chris Dunham at cdunham@tnc.org. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Snacks and beverages will be provided. The Weekes Family Foundation and the Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation provided funding for the restoration effort.

For additional information about the volunteer day at Cascade River State Park, click here.

Forests along Minnesota’s North Shore provide habitat for migratory and nesting birds as well as moose and Canada lynx. Highway 61 also affords spectacular views of Lake Superior and access to seven state parks. It has been designated as an “All-American Road.”

The Nature Conservancy is working to protect and restore Minnesota’s Northwoods by planting native trees including white pine, white cedar, yellow birch, white cedar and white spruce that are expected to thrive even in the face of climate change. TNC has planted more than three million trees in St. Louis, Cook and Lake counties over the last 10 years and expects to plant as many as 500,000 more each spring in northeast Minnesota over the next decade.