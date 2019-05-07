Canadian boat tariffs removed

Last week, the Government of Canada removed all retaliatory tariffs on U.S. recreational boats entering Canada, immediately ending a levy that impacted boat businesses on both sides of the border.

National Marine Manufacturers Association and NMMA Canada heralded the news, calling the action a momentous step in the right direction for the North American marine industry, which has been particularly suppressed by tariffs on multiple fronts over the past year, the NMMA said in a news release.

In response, Thom Dammrich, president of the NMMA, said, “The Canadian government’s order to remove its crippling retaliatory tariffs on U.S. boats is undoubtedly the most positive development for our industry since the global trade war began more than a year ago. We are elated by Canada’s decision to end this penalty on American boat imports – a market that accounts for the largest share of U.S. boat exports at nearly 35 percent – and we look forward to fully restoring our trade relationship immediately. As such, we call on the Trump administration to resolve its Section 232 tariffs on aluminum and steel and urge Congress to swiftly ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA).”

NMMA Canada president, Sara Anghel added, “We are thrilled the Canadian government heard our concerns and addressed them head on. Together, the boating industry worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the unintended consequences that the tariffs and countermeasures were causing Canadian marine businesses. Eliminating retaliatory tariffs on U.S. boats has been the entire industry’s top priority for nearly a year, and this action is a monumental win for all of us.”

The order to lift the tariffs applies to all boats imported on or after April 30, 2019 and will be officially published on May 15, 2019. Together, NMMA and NMMA Canada – along with the broader recreational boating industry – led the charge in highlight retaliatory tariffs’ debilitating effects to small businesses on both sides of the border and advocating for their removal.

— National Marine Manufacturers Association