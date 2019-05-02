Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – May 3, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 4: Twin Rivers Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, Neighbors Bar & Grill, Jefferson. For more info call Tracey Bente, 920-650-3270.

May 11: Bayfield County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m. Iron River Community Center, Iron River. For more info call Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

July 27: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Banquet, 9-4 p.m., Community Center, Mountain. For more info call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Aug. 15: North Central WI Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Mountain Bay Banquet Center, Weston. For more info call Craig, 715-573-2702.

Aug. 18: Springbrook Sportsmans Club Fundraiser, 9 a.m., Omro. For more info call Daniel Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Aug. 24: Coulee Region Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Fox Hollow Golf course, La Crosse. For more info call Dennis, 608-317-0199.

Season Dates

May 3: Early catch & release inland trout season closes.

May 4: Frog season opens.

May 4: General fishing opener (walleye, sauger, northern pike, inland trout, southern zone muskie, largemouth bass, catfish, northern zone C&R only for smallmouth bass, see regs on boundary waters)

May 7: Wild turkey season closes in Period C.

May 8: Wild turkey season opens in Period D.

May 14: Wild turkey season closes in Period D.

May 15: Wild turkey season opens in Period E.

May 15: Muskie season opens on WI/MI border waters.

May 20: Green Bay yellow perch season opens (bag limit of 15)

May 21: Wild turkey season closes in Period E.

May 22: Wild turkey season opens in Period F.

May 25: Northern zone, WI/MN border, Green Bay & Lake Mich waters muskie season opens (see regs)

May 25: Bass season opens on St. Croix River upstream from St. Croix Falls dam and downstream from the St. Croix Falls dam to the Hwy 10 bridge at Prescott.

May 28: Wild turkey season closes in Period F.

Tournament/Contest

May 31, June 1-2: Western Lake Superior Trolling Assoc. JAWS Fishing Derby, Barkers Island Superior. For more info call Jim Vanlandschoot, 218-591-0295.

June 15,: Hillside Resort Musky Tournament, 7-3 p.m. For more info call Rob Andersen, 715-547-3646.

* * *

Wisconsin Bowfishing Assoc. Tournaments. For more info call Matt Harris, 262-370-7594.

May 4, 18: Castle Rod & Petenwell Tournament.

June 1: Green Bay Tournament.

Aug. 3: Mississippi Tournament.

Shows

May 10-11: Green County Conservation League Gun Show, Slice Ice Arena. For more info call 608-897-4481.

June 1: Wisconsin Trappers Dist. 9 Show, 8 a.m., Reesburg Outdoor Club. For more info call Denny Knuth, 608-524-2255.

July 28: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club, Gun Show, 8-4 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

May 31-June 1: Stevens Point/Arnott, Arnott Lions Community Park.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

May 3-4: Rice Lake, Barron County Fairgrounds.

Education/Seminars

Aug. 5-9: WI Youth Trapping Camp, Crex Meadows, Grantburg. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Archery/Shoots.

June 15-16, Aug. 10-11: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters, 8-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Paul Nurkala, 414-202-7111.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events. 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-0127.

May 5-6: Summer Archery League Starts, Sun. 8-noon, Mon. 4 p.m.

Aug. 17-18: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

May 4: 8 a.m., ASA Style 3D.

June 15: 9-3 p.m., 3D Shoot.

July 20: 6 p.m., “Under the Lights”

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352. or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-June 18: Industrial League, 5 p.m., Tuesdays.

June 22-23: Traditional Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

Aug. 24-25: Mr. Howie Memorial Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

July 9-Sept. 10: Bow Hunters Warm Up. 5 p.m. til dusk.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 20-21, Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

July 27-28: Traditional only Shoot.

* * *

Horicon Marsh Bowmen Shoots. For more info www.horiconmarshbowmen.com or call Dave Kottwitz, 920-948-4085.

July 13-14: Traditional 3D Shoot.

* * *

Twin City Rod & Gun Club Schedule of Events. Neenah, WI. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505..

May 18-19, June 15-16, July 20-21, Aug. 17-18: Archery, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Oregon Sportsman’s Club, Shoots. For more info http://www.oregonsportsmans.com or 608-835-3314.

May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10: Sporting Clay Shoots.

July 14, Aug. 11: 3D Archery Shoots.

Special Events

June 7-9: Fort Old Abe Muzzle Loaders Rendezvous. For more info call Keith Traeseth, 715-456-4453.

June 15: Wisconsin Trappers Assoc. Dist. 6 Rendezvous, 11 a.m., Ashley Shooting Club. For more info call Jody Hamerla, 715-218-8201.

June 19-21: Sand Lake Conservation Camp, Camp Bird Youth Camp, Crivitz. For more info call Anne Bartels, 715-732-7784.

July 27: WI Trapper Rendezvous, Mountain Community Center. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

June 8: Sid by Side Shoot, 9 a.m.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.