New York Outdoor News Calendar – May 3, 2019

Season Dates

May 4: Walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie and chain pickerel seasons open

May 4: Summer flounder (fluke) season opens

May 14: Oyster toadfish season closes

May 25: Muskellunge season opens (statewide, general regulations)

May 30: Winter flounder season closes

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes

Shows

May 4: Walton Chamber of Commerce, All Seasons Sportsmen’s Expo., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, Walton. For more info call Arlene Bradtke, 607-761-2670.

May 18-19: Northeast Outdoor Show, Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck. For more info go to neoutdoorsportsshow.com.

June 16: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 716-542-9929 or go to www.nfgshows.com.

Aug. 9-11: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info call Kevin Parker, 716-474-7251.

Aug. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Sept. 14-15: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Oct. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Company, Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 12-13: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 27: Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299

Nov. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Tournaments/Contests

May 10-19: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go online to www.loc.org or call 1-888-REEL-2-IN.

May 18: Southtowns Walleye Association Perch Tournament, Lake Erie, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info go to www.southtownswalleye.com.

May 30: 18th Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish Contest. For more info call 716-778-0713.

May 30: 13th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial Three-Fish Contest. For more info call 716-778-0713.

May 31-June 2: 35th Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament. For more info call (877) FALLS-US or go to www.lakeontarioproam.net.

June 1: Springfling Bowfishing Contest. For more info go to www.nybowfishing.com or email nybowfishing@gmail.com.

June 6-16: Southtowns Walleye Association Annual Walleye Tournament, Lake Erie. For more info contact Rob Kroh at 585-356-3696.

June 8-9: 38th Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, Canandaigua Lake. For more info go to www.CanandaiguaTroutDerby.org.

June 21-22: Lake Erie Big Dawg Walleye Tournament, Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact tournament chairman Mark Mohr at 716-998-9871 or go to www.rayzorsbifdawg.com.

June 27-28: Greater Niagara BassEye Challenge, Safe Harbor Marina, charity tournament for cystic fibrosis. For more info contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

June 28: Chautauqua Showdown Musky Tournament (catch and release), 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Mayville launch. For more info go to Facebook or email nymusky69@yahoo.com.

June 29-July 28: 10th Annual Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Summer Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

July 1-Aug. 31: NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. For information and to register go to www.NYSsummerclassic.com.

July 3-14: 29th Annual Erie Canal Fishing Derby. For more info go to www.eriecanalderby.com.

July 19-20: Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. For more info contact Capt. Don Rupert at 716-435-4137.

July 20: 16th Annual Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association King Salmon Tournament, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go to www.lotsa.org.

Aug. 2-4: Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club Walleye Tournament. For more info contact chairman Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 3-18: Orleans County Rotary Derby, Lake Ontario (from Niagara River to Genesee River). For more info visit the Slippery Sinker or call 585-589-9881.

Aug. 16: 4th Annual Reelin’ for a Cure Tournament, ladies day only event, Olcott Harbor. For more info call Stephanie at 716-481-6388.

Aug. 16-Sept. 2: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Fall Trout and Salmon Derby. For more info go to www.loc.org.

Aug. 17: 12th Rock Sports & B & B Archery Tournament, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 12th Rock Property, PA. For more info call Mark Jaloszynski, 845-692-9092.

Aug. 17-25: 43rd Annual Greater Niagara Fall Classic Fish Odyssey Derby. For more info go to www.fishodyssey.net.

Aug. 23-24: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk. For more info contact chairman Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Sept. 12-13: REDBONE@LARGE, Lower Niagara Sportfishing Challenge, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation benefit. For more info contact Tiffany Rolleck at 716-204-2535.

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 4: Broome County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Binghamton. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

May 3-5: New York Bowhunters Banquet and Rendezvous, Sunhy Hill Resort and Golf Course, Greenville. For more info call Annie Jacobs, 585-229-7468.

May 16: Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Club Banquet, 7 p.m., Camden Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Paul Wenham, 315-964-2888.

May 23: Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen Banquet, 6 p.m., Waterloo Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Fred Beary, 351-651-0115.

June 6: NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fairport. For more info call Dannielle Schmitt, 585-507-9281.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

Special Events

May 19: Jimmy Griffin Memorial Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 2-5 p.m. For more info contact Dave Barus at 716-597-4081.

June 1: East Aurora Fish and Game Teach-Me-to-Fish event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info contact Dave Barus at 716-597-4081.

June 1: Take-A-Kid-Fishing event, Dunkirk Memorial Park/Yacht Club/Conservation Club, 8 a.m.-noon. For more info contact chairman Gene Pauszek at 716-366-1772.

June 8: DEC/Erie County Federation Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Tifft Nature Preserve. For more info contact Mike Todd at 716-851-7200.

June 8: Hardwood Strutters NWTF Chapter JAKES Day, North Seneca Sportsmen’s Club, Phelps. For more info contact Andrew Schibley at 315-694-0011 or Debra Vanni at 315-246-8738.

June 22: Erie County Federation Teach-Me-to-Fish event, Chestnut Ridge Park Lake, Shelter No. 10. For more info contact Joe McAdam at 716-570-3436.

June 22: Spey Nation, Pineville Boat Launch, Salmon River, Pineville. Spey casting demonstrations, vendors, gear, free lunch. For more info go to speynation.com

Sept. 5-8: Fishing Education Weekend with Lance Valentine, Lake Erie at Dunkirk Harbor. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go to www.innovative-outdoors.com.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

* * *

Sept. 28: Third Annual Boy Scouts of America Sporting Clays Shoot, Painted Post Field & Stream Club, Painted Post. For more info contact Jim Griffin at 607-292-3227 or via email at frc375ss@gmail.com or Vaughn Neiler at 607-732-0885 or at TeamVK@aol.com.

Archery

June 22-23, July 28: CNY 3-D Archery, Deerslayer Bowman. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

June 9, Aug. 18, Sept. 22: CNY 3-D Archery, Chittenango Rod & Gun. For more info call Larry Ferris, 315-559-5136.

May 5, June 30, Aug. 4, Sept. 8: CNY 3-D Archery, FM Rod & Gun. For more info call Paul Stewart, 315-256-3235.

May 12, June 16, Sept. 1: CNY 3-D Archery, Pompey Rod & Gun. For more info call Bob Fallert, 315-656-8810.

May 19, July 14, Aug. 11: CNY 3-D Archery, Clay Sportsman. For more info call Jim Kilmartin, 315-727-9898.

May 26: Deerslayers IBO World Qualifier. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

May 26, July 7, Sept. 8: Capitaland 3-D Archery Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish and Game Club, 706 Geyser Road, Ballston Spa. Registration from 8 a.m.-noon. For more info call Jack Holton at 518-587-1321 or 518-774-1856.

June 2, July 7, Aug. 25: CNY 3-D Archery, Cortland Field Archery. For more info call Jeff Stewart, 607-849-8718.

July 21: Pompey R&G ASA Shoot. For more info call Bob Fallert-315-656-8810.

Sept. 15: Deerslayer Bowman CNY Championship. For more info call Zach Eason, 315-882-7061.

* * *

RBD Known Triple Classic Archery Shoots:

May 11-12: First Leg, Ram Archery, Gillett, Pa. For info contact Robert D’Alfonso at 570-596-2109.

June 8-9: Second Leg, Branchport Rod and Gun Club. For info contact Peter Cunningham at 585-978-2958.

July 5-6: Third Leg, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters. For info contact David Moravec at 315-374-2016.

July 7: RBD Shootout, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters. For info contact David Moravec at 315-374-2016.

* * *

Northern Dutchess Rod and Gun Club, 140 Enterprise Rd, Rhinebeck, NY. For more info call Ron Hamilton, 845-532-2718.

May 26, June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 15: 3-D Archery Shoots, 7 a.m.-noon.

May 25-26: ASA Qualifier, 7 a.m.-noon.

* * *

Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, 13330 Clinton St, Alden, NY 14004. For more info call Nadine Fulle, 716-427-9076.

May 21: Womens Only 1st Shot Clinic, 6-8 p.m.

May 24: 3-D Archery & Under the Lights Shoot, 4:30 p.m.

July 1: Youth Archery Clinic, 6-8 p.m.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.