Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 26, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked turkey hunters and sturgeon anglers. Arson training was attended at Camp Ripley. Violations for the week included hunting turkeys in the wrong zone and boat registration violations.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) worked ATV, snowmobile, boat and water, AIS and angling enforcement. Sturgeon anglers had a great week on the Rainy River as both weather and fish were cooperative. One boat with three anglers visiting from Ontario had landed 17 sturgeon during their one-day trip. Benjamin reminds individuals of the dangers of late ice this time of the year. Although it may look safe, it most definitely is not.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) checked area crappie anglers and monitored activity for the opening week of the turkey season. A possible gray wolf depredation was investigated.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) patrolled the station for ATVing, trapping, and small-game activity this past week. Elwell reports decent numbers of turkeys in the area, but most turkey hunters experienced less-than-good luck during the first shotgun season.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports monitoring angling and spring spawning run activity on special regulation waters. Time was spent monitoring ATV complaint areas and seasonal trail closures. A report of dogs chasing and mortally wounding a deer was investigated and a civil demand notice issued to the dog’s owner. Annual refresher training for wildfire arson investigation was attended at Camp Ripley.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports the spring fish run is upon us. When fish are spawning it is tempting to interact with them, but be sure to give them their space. Check local regulations for any spawning area closures to fishing.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) checked anglers on the Rainy River and ATVing activity in the Kelliher and Waskish areas. Reports were handled regarding people illegally spearing and netting northern pike in flooded ditches.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) attended a wildfire investigation meeting at Camp Ripley. Time also was spent answering various wildlife-related questions. A possible deer taken out of season was checked.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice conditions have deteriorated to the point where anglers should no longer venture onto the ice. Many of the smaller lakes have opened. Vinton patrolled for turkey hunters and had contact with a few who had found their birds on area state wildlife management areas.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week preparing for the upcoming fish run. Time also was spent assisting White Earth conservation officers with individuals shooting beavers. Spring fishing closures are in effect for the Pelican River in the Detroit Lakes area.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant and worked calls regarding a dead eagle, kids shooting beavers, and a wolf kill.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) reports a TIP call resulted in the discovery of a black bear that was illegally shot and killed near Twin Valley.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring ATVing activity and the spring fish run. Lakes are officially unsafe and anglers are eagerly awaiting open water. Calls from the public included reports about dead animals and complaints about individuals fishing in areas closed for spawning. Landmark also investigated a report of dogs chasing and killing a deer.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) reports checking turkey hunters, anglers, and ATV operators. COs Goodman and Baumbarger found a fair number of anglers while working the border waters in Traverse County. Time was spent investigating a possible wetland violation, issuing minnow transportation permits, and answering questions about public land access. Goodman also responded to a report about a sick deer and brought the carcass to the local DNR Wildlife office for testing. A few out-of-control grass fires were reported during the weekend. Burning permits and information on burning restrictions and bans can be found on the DNR website.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) responded to injured-animal complaints and requests for wild animal possession tags. Equipment maintenance was performed.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) checked anglers and ATVing activity during the week. Time also was spent on miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints. Holt also attended wildfire arson training at Camp Ripley. A complaint was received regarding the dumping of snow goose carcasses near Little Sauk Lake.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week were concentrated on checking anglers, turkey hunters, and ATV operators. Additional time was spent on a wetland and public waters violation.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) reports checking for turkey hunters in the area. She received multiple calls related to eagles and bears. Hughes also attended a firearms safety class to talk about laws and answer any questions the kids had. She also responded to people feeding bears and deer in an area of a feeding ban. She checked a few people still ice angling, but ice conditions on the lakes are poor and people are no longer able to access many of them.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports sturgeon anglers on the Rainy River are having some success, with most boaters catching at least two or three sturgeon per outing. Anglers are reminded when venturing out onto the water to have life jackets readily available. Additional work activities involved animal-related complaints, checking on public water issues, and equipment preparation.

CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls) spent time working OHV, state forest, and fire enforcement during the past week. With the nicer weather, outdoor activities have picked up around the area. He reminds OHV operators to review the rules and regulations regarding general operation and restricted travel areas.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) continued to monitor angling, trapping, and off-highway vehicle use. Wetland and shoreline projects were monitored, and open cases resolved. Slatinski also assisted a couple of individuals who slid off a forest road and found the snow off the edge of the roadbed that was still waist-deep.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports numerous accidental catches of otters were reported during the week. Border-water fishing regulations were explained, and equipment work continues.

CO Duke Broughten (Cook) spent the week monitoring angling and ATVing activity. Anglers reported limited success. Ice on area lakes is deteriorating quickly. Broughten also spent time arranging safety classes.

CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports losing a partner and friend in the line of duty. Rest in peace, CO Eugene Wynn. We’ve got it from here.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) patrolled area snowmobile trails for ATV traffic. Several ATV operators were stopped and enforcement action was taken for operating the ATVs on snowmobile trails. Frericks reminds all ATV riders that these trails are specifically for snowmobiles, and spring is an especially bad time of year to be operating ATVs on snowmobile trails. The aggressive tires of an ATV can and do tear up the often-wet soil on the trails, which causes rutting that leads to erosion.

CO Mark Fredin (Aurora) received a complaint about a bear breaking into a goat pen, killing a goat, and dragging it away. Fredin also worked a boating/angling detail on the Rainy River during the sturgeon catch-and-release period. An accidentally trapped otter and muskrat were taken care of. Fredin received pictures of a deer with a deformed lower jaw that appears to limit its eating, causing it to be thin.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) spent the week focusing on ATV and OHM enforcement. He also attended annual wildfire investigation training at Camp Ripley.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports an uptick in returning waterfowl as well as grouse sightings during the past week. Several phone calls were returned, and a public waters case was closed out. Enforcement action was taken for possession of a wild animal without a permit and failing to report a submerged snowmobile.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked shore anglers on Lake Superior and along its tributaries.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Tofte) checked anglers in the tributaries of the North Shore of Lake Superior. Some nice steelhead were landed along the banks of the rivers despite the cold water farther up the shore.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) fielded a report about illegally dumped deer carcasses. The case was investigated, and enforcement action was taken for licensing violations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) spent the past week checking anglers, following up on ATV-related complaints, and handling complaints about nuisance and injured wildlife and processing incidentally caught furbearers.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended arson investigation training, checked anglers, and patrolled for OHV activity. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in apprehending an armed suspect who fled into the woods after robbing a bank.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) worked on case follow-up this past week. She also took two calls about possible injured eagles. The calls were unrelated.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV and beaver-trapping activity during the past week with snow and ice disappearing quickly. Wildfire activity also has started to take off in the area with numerous small fires started during the weekend.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked ATVing, turkey-hunting, and angling enforcement throughout the areas. Van Asch also attended wildland fire investigation training held at Camp Ripley.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to work spring beaver-trapping and ATVing enforcement in the area.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jake Willis (Brookston) attended a law enforcement career fair at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) worked anglers along North Shore rivers and along the shoreline. Anglers were able to launch from McQuade Harbor this past week and were having some success for coho salmon. The CO also assisted Pine County with search efforts for CO Eugene Wynn.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) continued to work shore fishing and river fishing along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Fishing and boating enforcement also included working from a watercraft on Lake Superior. Duncan worked an ongoing fishing trespass complaint and also assisted with a two-vehicle crash involving injuries. He also assisted with the search and recovery of CO Wynn.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) attended a Fur Committee meeting where seasons and limits were discussed for the upcoming trapping season. A talk was given to a youth ATV safety class in Moose Lake. Two wildfires were responded to in the area where enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials and a negligent act resulting in a fire.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) responded to and assisted with the tragedy regarding CO Eugene Wynn in Pine County. Fair winds and following seas, my friend.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports ATV use has increased, and operators were contacted and educated on illegal operation. Sullivan also patrolled the Foothills State Forest and checked for illegal operation in the closed forest. Complaints about illegal deer feeding were fielded.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports patrolling the SRA for illegal vehicle traffic and park violations. He gave a ride-along opportunity to a law enforcement student who had an interest in becoming a CO. A call about a calf killed by a wolf was investigated, and the USDA APHIS trappers were called. A possible shooting complaint in a state WMA was investigated.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time working ATV and small-game enforcement. The officer contacted many trappers in the area and met many people enjoying the nice weather. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV without lights and expired ATV registration.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Annette Kyllo (Pierz) followed up on a tip about individuals feeding and/or baiting deer and collected two incidentally caught otters. The otters were donated to the Minnesota Trappers Association’s Tanned Fur Project.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers, ATVers, turkey hunters, and burning.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) spent the week monitoring shore fishing, turkey hunting, and burning activity. A call about an injured trumpeter swan was handled. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and failing to have a burning permit.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) checked anglers, turkey hunters, and beaver trappers, and spoke at a firearms safety class.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking turkey hunters during the first week of season. ATV enforcement was worked in the area, and various wildlife-related and littering complaints were handled.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Turkey hunters were out in full force on state lands in the area. Law compliance was high, but harvest success was low. Seamans would like to remind folks to be careful while burning.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) reports fishing activity picked up, and with it came complaints regarding overlimits of crappies. Enforcement action was taken for angling license violations, watercraft registration, and no PFD on board a watercraft.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) responded to the search and rescue efforts in Pine City for fallen CO Eugene Wynn. Assistance also was given to the State Patrol in the search for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) assisted with the search for CO Eugene Wynn, who tragically lost his life in a boating incident. Rest in peace.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) spent time checking turkey hunters and anglers. Turkey hunters reported much success. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and boat registration violations.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) spent the week checking turkey hunters and shore anglers. Numerous anglers were getting out on area lakes in search of panfish.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time monitoring local anglers, many of whom are having great success targeting crappies. He also checked local turkey hunters, followed up on a TIP call regarding a potentially poached turkey, responded to a call about an alleged injured bald eagle that turned out to be a Canada goose, and spoke to a Girl Scout troop about respecting law enforcement.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) fielded questions about nuisance animals and investigated a wetland violation.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled area lakes and rivers for angling activity. Please remember that you may not target a species of fish if the season is closed and if you continually catch a species during a closed season, you need to change your tactics.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time throughout the week checking turkey hunters, anglers, and ATV riders.

CO Blong Lor (Redwood Falls) spent the week working turkey hunters and following up on complaints. The weather created tough hunting conditions for the first few days of the season.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) reports shore anglers were out in force on the border waters of Big Stone Lake and Lake Traverse during the warm weekend.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working trout fishing, turkey hunting, and ATVing enforcement.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Jeff Denz (Willmar) checked anglers and turkey hunters. Denz also followed up on investigations related to trespass and trapping activity.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) checked on high-water issues around the area and worked ATV enforcement with plenty of ATVers out and about with the nice weather. Bowfisher, angler, and AIS enforcement were worked. Klehr also attended two firearms safety classes where kids were talked to about the job of a conservation officer and hunting laws.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) reports that he worked angling, hunting, trapping, and ATVing enforcement. He also completed a radio program where he discussed topics including spring turkey season and border-water fishing opportunities.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, trappers, AIS activity, and ATV operators during the week. Davis completed several commercial business inspections and patrolled wildlife management areas and state parks.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) worked angling and ATVing activity this past week. Stocking of Paul’s Creek/St. Peter trout ponds was delayed this year due to a spring storm. When stocked this past Tuesday, the crowds were almost as big as traditional opening-day crowds. WMAs were patrolled for dumping and other illegal activity.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on fishing and turkey-hunting activity throughout the week.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked anglers and turkey hunters this past week. Traffic control assistance was given for several areas of U.S. Highway 169 that were covered with mudslides due to heavy rain.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) spent the week monitoring turkey hunting and angling. Additionally, time was spent handling deer-feeding and dogs-chasing-deer complaints.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) assisted with a youth turkey hunt at Chester Woods Park in Olmsted County. Multiple birds were harvested. Special thanks to the Chester Woods park staff and the local NWTF Bear Creek chapter. Job well done.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) investigated reports of walleye overlimits on the Mississippi River. A wildfire on state land also was investigated.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) provided a ride-along opportunity for a local high school subject looking into a career with the DNR.