Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – April 26, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 26: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

April 26: PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Spirit Mountain Lodge. For more info call Matt Bremer, 218-349-6126.

April 26: Carver County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Steve Leonard, 612-751-9139.

April 26: Paul Bunyan DU Banquet, Grand View Lodge. For more info call Jake Huser, 218-330-9848.

April 26: Little Falls DU Banquet, Little Falls Ballroom. For more info call Dion Plante, 952-820-8174.

April 26: Upper Root River DU Banquet, Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Lynn Duncan, 507-280-6347.

April 27: Finland WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech, 218-226-8177.

April 27: Marsh Lake DU Banquet, Appleton Armory. For more info call Wade Schmidt, 320-289-1454.

April 27: Northern Tough Toms NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Braham Moose Lodge. For more info call Todd Fairbanks, 612-619-0594.

April 27: Lake Superior Steelhead Assoc. Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Clearwater Grille, Duluth. For more info call Kevin Bovee, 218-525-5960.

April 27: Jim Jordan MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., Grand Casino Hinckley. For more info call Gary Thompson, 320-384-6860.

April 27: Sportsmens Banquet, 6 p.m., Revive Church, Brooklyn Park. For more info call 763-391-6140.

April 27: Squaw Lake DU Banquet, Squaw Lake Community Center. For more info call Cory Smith, 952-820-8174.

April 27: Isle DU Banquet, Hunters Point Resort. For more info call Scott Peters, 952-820-8174.

April 29: Miesville DU Banquet, Weiderholt’s Supper Club. For more info call John Weiderholt, 952-820-8174.

April 30: Tri County MWA Banquet, 5 p.m., East St. Cloud VFW. For more info call Tom Kowal, 320-333-6216.

May 1: Stevens Cty Ladies DU Banquet, Morris Armory. For more info call Meriel Cardwell, 320-815-4482.

May 2: Mesabi DU Banquet, Virginia Elks Club. For more info call Jon Perpich, 218-741-8633.

May 2: St. Croix Valley DU Banquet, Heights Event Center. For more info call Jeff Schutte, 651-283-6975.

May 4: Headwaters DU Banquet, Park Rapids American Legion. For more info call Darrin Hoverson, 218-252-8488.

May 4: Forest Lake DU Banquet, SRO Bar. For more info call Ken Harington, 612-490-2482.

May 4: Todd County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Club, Long Prairie. For more info call Myke Zimmerman, 320-219-3368.

May 4: Northwoods DU Banquet, Timber Hall. For more info call Lars Koski, 218-248-0361.

May 5: Mission Creek DU Banquet, Wings North. For more info call Ross McHugh, 320-304-4144.

May 6: Wright County DU Banquet, River City Extreme. For more info call Mike Kloubec, 763-226-0737.

May 17: Winona County DU Banquet, Eagles Club in EGF. For more info call Wayne Valentine, 507-454-2762.

May 18: Southern MN DU Banquet, Legends II in Ceyton. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

May 18: Legendary Longtails PF Banquet, 3-8 p.m., SRO Bar & Grill, Oak Grove. For more info call Kristine, Ostertag, 715-495-7706.

June 27: Minnewaska Lake Assoc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House. For more info call Mike Nemmers, 320-424-0368.

July 13: Treehouse Sandstone Banquet, Tobies Hinckley. www.TreeHouseSandstone.org for more info.

Season Dates

April 26: Bowfishing early season closes.

April 27: Bowfishing season opens.

April 30: Spring light goose season closes.

May 4: MN/WI (St. Croix River) & MN/Iowa Walleye and northern pike seasons open (border waters)

May 11: Walleye, sauger & pike fishing seasons open.

May 11: Bass C&R season opens.

May 11: Bass season opens in NE Zone.

May 11: Summer lake trout (inland waters) & stream trout (in lakes) seasons open.

May 11: MN/WI walleye/pike (St. Louis River) & MN/Canada walleye/sauger opener (border waters)

May 15: Beaver season closes (north & south)

May 25: Largemouth and smallmouth bass opener.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

May 11-12, 2019: Military-Collectibles-Gun, Champlin Ice Arena.

July 20-21, 2019: Bloomington Armory.

July 27-28, 2019: Hastings Armory

Aug. 3-4, 2019: Anoka Ice Arena.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

May 4-5: State Fair Education Bldg.

Aug. 17-18: Jackpot Junction, Morton.

Sept. 28-29: State Fair Education Bldg.

Oct. 26-27: State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

Dec. 14-15: State Fair Education Bldg.

Education/Seminar

April 26-28: Firearm Safety Training Class, Tracy Ambulance Garage. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 26-28: Lutsen Resort, fly fishing on the North Shore, Lutsen Resort, Lake Superior, For more info call 800-258-8736.

April 28: Youth Firearm Safety on-line Field Day. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 18: MN Steelheader’s Women on the Fly, Streamside Clinic, North Shore River TBD. For more info call Lisa Murphy, 218-226-8800.

May 31-June 2: Youth Firearm Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 2: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 22: ATV Hands-on Class/Riding Course, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

July 27: ATV Hands-on Class/Riding Course, 10 a.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 10: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 11: DNR ATV Hands-On Class/Riding Course, 8-noon, St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 8: FAS Hunters Trail, Field Day, 9-4 p.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 18-20: DNR FAS Safety Class, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Oct. 20: DNR Hunters Trail, Field Day, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

April 27: Service Project Day for Groups & Individuals, 10-11:30 a.m.

April 27: Nesting & Overwintering Habitat for Bees, 1-4 p.m.

May 3: Edgerton community Garden Open House, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

May 4: Tree-Mendous Arbor Day Celebration, 1-3 p.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

April 26-Oct.: Camping in Three Rivers, Baker Campground, Lake Auburn Campground, Cleary Lake Campground.

April 27: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

April 27: Family Archery, 10-noon, Carver Park Reserve.

April 27: Women’s Archery, 1-3 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

April 28: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

May 2: Spring Bird Hike, 6-7:30 p.m., Silverwood Park.

May 4: Family Archery, 10-noon, Cleary Lake Regional Park.

May 4: Family Archery, 1-3 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

May 4: Roast Your Own coffee Beans & Bird Hike, 9:30-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

May 9: Spring Bird Hike, 6-7:30 p.m., Silverwood Park.

May 11: Family Fishing, 9-11 a.m., Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park.

May 11: Osprey the Fish Hawk, 10-noon, Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

May 11: Amazing Migrants, 2-3 p.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Shooting/Archery

Now-Nov. 2: Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Assoc, Shoots every Sat., 10-5 p.m., BESA Range. For more info call Ken Froelich, 651-429-9874.

May 4-5: Lakes Area Archer, Walk Through 3D Archery, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m., viking Valley Hunt Club, Ashby. For more info call Rob, 218-205-5197.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

April 27-28, July 20-21, Aug. 24-25: Open 3D Shoot.

July 27-28: Traditional Only Shoot.

* * *

Monticello Rod and Gun Club, 1821 West River Street, Monticello, MN. For more info call Dan, 952-334-8658.

Tues.: 6 p.m., 3 Gun, Till Labor Day.

Wed.: 5:30 p.m., Trap, Till Labor Day

Thurs.: 6 p.m., Defensive pistol & carbine. Till Labor Day.

* * *

Rochester Archery Club, 697 75th St. NW, Rochester MN. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com for more info.

May 18-19: Traditional Shoot.

May 25-26, June 22-23, July 20-21, Aug. 17-18: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Cedar River Archery Club, 54961 270 St, Austin MN. For more info call Tim Hansen, 507-208-5698.

May 4-5, June 8-9, July 13-14: Shoots, 8-2 p.m.

Aug. 3: Kids Day, 9-1 p.m.

Aug. 17-18: Traditional Only Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

Sept. 7-8: Sure-Shot Challenge, 8-2 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

May 11-Sept. 30: Legacy Fishing Retreat’s “Gone Fishing” Contest. www.LegacyFishingRetreat.com for more info.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

April 28: Fun Shoot, 10 a.m.

June 8: Sid by Side Shoot, 9 a.m.

Meetings

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org