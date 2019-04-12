Michigan DNR names new deputy director

Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger announced Friday, April 12 that Shannon Hanna has been named natural resources deputy for the agency, an appointment that will take effect following the May 31 retirement of Bill O’Neill, the department’s current natural resources deputy.

Hanna has more than 20 years of experience with the DNR, most recently as assistant chief of the department’s Forest Resources Division since January 2018. In that role, Hanna has worked on developing the division’s latest strategic plan; helped with new initiatives, such as the Good Neighbor Authority, in which DNR staff assist in managing timber on federal lands; and been elected to and will serve on the Michigan State University Forestry Advisory Board.

Starting out as a seasonal employee, Hanna worked with the DNR for five years in that capacity before being hired on full-time in 2003. She spent 10 total years in the field (five seasonal and five as a wildlife technician) before taking a biologist position in Lansing, working in the department’s privately owned cervidae program (a designation that includes game ranches and hunting ranches).

As DNR natural resources deputy, Hanna will administer the divisions that oversee Michigan’s wildlife and fisheries, state forests and state parks, minerals and law enforcement.

Hanna earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Grand Valley State University and a master’s in forestry from Michigan State University. She studied forest health issues, including special emphasis on beech bark disease research in the Upper Peninsula.

A Fowlerville resident, Hanna gets outdoors as often as possible. She enjoys hunting – especially turkey hunting – fishing, trapping and hiking, as well as spending time in Michigan state parks and national parks throughout the country.