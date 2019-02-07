Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 8, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 9: Watertown WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 9: Black Creek/Seymour WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Gary Vanden Heuvel, 920-205-2758.

Feb. 9: Sheboygan/Manitowoc PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Millhome Supper Club. For more info call Bob Gluck, 920-207-6283.

Feb. 12: Denmark WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 14: Southeastern Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Seven Seas, Hartland. For more info call Kim, 262-820-1827.

Feb. 16: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Feb. 16: Dave’s Musky Club Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Van Abel’s, Hollandtown. For more info call Dave Allen, 920-858-1962.

Feb. 16: Dodge County Friends of NRA, 5 p.m., Old Hickory Golf Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Paul, 920-210-3390.

Feb. 16: St. Anna’s Sportsmen’s Banquet, 5 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Jenny Fritsch, 920-905-4853.

Feb. 19: Waunakee WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 21: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 21: Green Bay TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall, Green Bay. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-676-9919.

Feb. 21: Menomonie Alliance Wild Game Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Alliance Gymnasium. For more info call Teresa Pejsa, 715-704-9262.

Feb. 21: Janesville DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Convention Center. For more info call Bob Hornby, 608-758-8664

Feb. 22: Coulee Region TU Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 22-23: SCI Wisconsin Chapter Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. For more info call Janean Gehl, 262-437-0097.

Feb. 22: River Valley Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Hudson House, Hudson. For more info call Tom, 715-222-9822.

Feb. 23: Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 23: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8164.

Feb. 23: Berlin Conservation Club Banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Inn, Berlin. For more info call David Polzin, 920-573-2760.

Feb. 23: North Central Outdoors Banquet, 5 p.m., Stetsonville Centennial Hall, Stetsonville. For more info call Jerry Hubbard, 715-965-3406.

Feb. 23: Upland PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Marathon Trap Club, Marathon. For more info call Jake MacDonald, 715-574-4889.

Feb. 23: River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Dino’s Restaurant, Portage. For more info call James Farrington, 608-235-8503.

Feb. 23: North Shore NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Memories Ballroom, Port Washington. For more info call Pat Hoffmann, 262-353-1884.

Feb. 25: Parkland DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ingleside Hotel, Pewaukee. For more info call Gregory Vogel, 414-416-9936.

Feb. 25: Wolf River NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Crystal Falls, New London. For more info call Steve Jordan, 920-427-4039.

Feb. 26: Beaver Dam Wings over Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Dawn Weber, 920-296-6479.

Feb. 26: Kaukauna/Darboy DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Jin Reffke, 920-470-9881.

March 2: Poy Sippi WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Freemont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

March 2: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Spare Me Bowling & Eatery, Park Falls. For more info Call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

March 6: Fox River Valley Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Darboy Club, Darboy. For more info call Sandy, 920-419-3894.

March 7: Northern Kettle Moraine WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Norb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

March 7: Green Bay Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Sports Bar & Grille, Green Bay. For more info call John, 920-434-7921.

March 7: Sheboygan DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pine Hills Country Club. For more info call Mark Taubenheim, 920-207-3361.

March 7: Wisconsin Rapids DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Wild Horse Saloon. For more info call Daniel Fara, 715-325-3794.

March 7: Chippawa Valley PF Banquet. For more info call Dave Carlson, 715-834-3699.

March 9: Great Northern WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

March 9: Richford Game Club, Banquet, 5 p.m., Richford Town Hall, Waushara County. For more info call Greg Dobratz, 920-787-7919.

March 9: Walworth Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Evergreen Golf Club, Elkhorn. For more info call Nancy, 262-725-6427.

March 9: Black Earth NWTF Banquet, 2:30 p.m., Grandma Mary’s Cafe, Brisbane Hall. For more info call Anthony Hagene, 608-513-5303.

Season Dates

Feb. 9: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes (includes Poygan, Winneconne, and Butte des Morts) Sturgeon spearing season opens for up to 16 days (select system waters)

Feb. 15: Coyote trapping, fox hunting/trapping and use of cable restraints season closes.

Feb. 15: Raccoon resident/non-resident gun/trapping season closes.

Feb. 24: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes sturgeon spearing season closes.

Feb. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes.

Shows

Now-Feb. 10: La Crosse, Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 13-17: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 13-17: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thur. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 15-17: Central Wisconsin Deer Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun.10-4 p.m., Central WI Convention & Expo Center. Visit us at the Outdoor News Booth. www.FishingBoatingOutdoor.com for more info.

Feb. 15-17: Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Fri. 2-7 p.m., Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-2 p.m. Washington County Fair Park. Visit us at the Outdoor News Booth. www.muskieexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 16: Prairie Rod & Gun Club, Deer Show, 9-5 p.m., Prairie du Chien National Guard Armory. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 608-326-2718.

Feb. 22-24: Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Fri. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 9-4 p.m., Alliant Energy Center. Visit us at the Outdoor News Booth. www.wifishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 22-24: Wisconsin State Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-9 p.m., Sat. 9-7 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Shopko Hall. Visit us at the Outdoor News Booth. www.greenbaysportshow.com for more info.

March 1-2: North Central WI Gun Collectors Assn. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds, Merrill. For more info call Fred Yulga, 715-443-2825.

March 9: Wisconsin Decoy & Sporting Collectible Show, 8:30-2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Oshkosh. For more info call Roger Ludwig, 920-428-3765.

March 9: Arcadia sportsmen’s Club, Sport Show & Antler Expo, 9-5 p.m., Value Implement. For more info call Dick Rebhahn, 608-323-7440.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 8-9: Solon Springs, Community Center.

Feb. 22-23: Iron River, Community Center.

March 29-30: Phillips, Municipal Bldg.

April 26-28: Ashland, Civic Center.

May 31-June 1: Stevens Point/Arnott, Arnott Lions Community Park.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Feb. 8-9: Abbotsford, El Norteno Banquet Center.

Feb. 22-23: Baldwin, Phoenix Grill & Event Center.

March 29-30: Hayward, Sevenwinds Lodge & Conference Center.

April 5-6: Lacrosse, All Star Lanes Banquet Center.

May 3-4: Rice Lake, Barron County Fairgrounds.

Special Events

Feb. 22-23: Prairie du Chien Chamber of Commerce Tourism Council, Bald Eagle Days, 9-3 p.m., Hoffman Hall. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 800-732-1673.

Feb. 24: Yahara Fishing Club Raffle Drawing, 3 p.m., Wisconsin Fishing Expo. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Tournaments/Contest

Feb. 9: Jig’s Up, Ice Fishing Contest, 7-3 p.m., The View on Lake Wissota. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Feb. 9: Phelps Chamber of Commerce Ice Fishing Contest, 6-4 p.m., North/South Twin. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3555.

Feb. 9: Dunn County Fish & Game, Ice Fishing Contest, 11-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call David Moore, 715-235-3840.

Feb. 16: Walleyes for Northwest Wisconsin Ice Fishing Event, Lac Courte Oreilles, 8-2 p.m. For more info call Rick 715-505-1260.

Feb. 16: Sand Lake Pub Ice Fishing Derby, Big Sand Lake, Phelps. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3200.

Feb. 16: Wildlife Forever Fisheree, Traders Bar & Grill, Arena. For more info call Andrea Joo, 608-574-2092.

Archery/Shoots.

Feb. 9-10: Roche A Cri Bowman Inc, Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Friendship. For more info call John Jones, 608-339-9066.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-0127.

April 13: Brat Fry, 10-5 p.m.

April 27-28: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 5-6: Summer Archery League Starts, Sun. 8-noon, Mon. 4 p.m.

Aug. 17-18: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-March 13: Winter Indoor Bow Hunters League, 5:30-9 p.m.

Feb. 9-10, 2019: Valentine’s Shoot.

Education/Seminars

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.