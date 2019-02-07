Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 8, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for anglers using extra lines and anglers fishing without licenses. Two anglers who were caught using three lines apiece stated they didn’t expect a CO to be out in the extremely cold weather.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports that slow fishing continues on Upper Red Lake. Enforcement action was taken on multiple separate incidents of unattended lines and extra lines. Prachar had a number of enforcement contacts for possession of a small amount of marijuana and one for felony possession of a controlled substance.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing a background investigation for a potential new CO. This past week saw record-low temperatures in the Perham area, with many people reporting to Vinton temperatures in the mid-40s below zero with wind chills near 70 below. Calls continue to be taken about a small group of swans that have refused to leave a small area of open water and have been losing to the brutally cold weather. Vinton has been in constant contact with staff from the DNR Section of Wildlife.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted with a snowmobiling event, completed follow-ups on pending cases, and attended training. Peterson also assisted local officers on calls and Wildlife staff with an injured-elk call.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) worked with several other officers during the Midnite Riders Old Timers run in Lake Park. Landmark encountered one intoxicated operator who was arrested for DWI on a snowmobile.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) reports time was spent checking ice anglers and patrolling for coyote hunters.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports heavy snowmobile traffic around Douglas County with trails in excellent condition. Anglers also were monitored. Enforcement action was taken this past week for angling with unattended lines and extra lines. One angler was caught fishing alone with four lines in his shelter. After talking with Lawler, the subject admitted he was cited two years ago on the same lake for the same violation. He was upset that surrounding states allow more lines than Minnesota. A citation was issued.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and snowmobile operators. Baumbarger also attended training at Camp Ripley. Complaints about dogs chasing deer, trespass, and taking deer out of season were investigated.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) investigated a complaint about vehicles being driven on closed forestry roads only open to snowmobilers. Hughes also took a call involving an injured gray fox.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) reports that he worked on fishing enforcement this past week. Complaints about garbage and wood blocks left on the ice were reported. Some violations observed were no license and unattended lines. Ice pressure ridges continue to be a problem for anglers and snowmobilers. Posner also worked on complaints regarding careless snowmobile operators. Violations observed were speed and expired registration.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and snowmobilers. Fish house owners are encouraged to make a plan to get their fish houses off lakes. Snow is piling up on area lakes and more is forecast.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls) spent the week focused mainly on snowmobiling enforcement. There were a couple of occasions in which snowmobile operators were pulled over less than a minute apart due to speeding violations. When asked why they thought they were pulled over, all operators admitted to knowing that they were going too fast. Zavodnik also received the results from a fish overlimit case he’d been working on. The suspect will be facing more than $500 in fines and restitution.

CO Duke Broughten (Cook) spent the week monitoring angling and snowmobiling activity. Speed continued to be the primary violation for snowmobilers. Many of the snowmobilers stopped were in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. More reports of snowmobile crashes with operators sustaining serious injuries were reported again this week.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers, snowmobilers, and ATVers. A bobcat-killing-chickens complaint was handled, and a mounted gray wolf was delivered to Hibbing High School for an educational display.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers and patrolled state and GIA snowmobile trails. She also worked with DNR Wildlife on a deer-feeding dispute between neighbors and checked ski passes at Pincushion Mountain ski trails.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy weekend of angling and snowmobiling enforcement and attended court. A weekend snowmobile detail was worked with CO Lerchen.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails, attended training at Camp Ripley, and assisted with a snowmobile safety class in Northome. Time also was spent assisting stranded motorists in the cold weather.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked snowmobiling and fishing enforcement. He also addressed complaints about injured deer.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked snowmobiling and angling enforcement. Area trails are in good shape. Van Asch also testified in court regarding a burning complaint.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) attended training in the Twin Cities metro area for his role with the Division Use of Force Training Unit. Snowmobiling enforcement also was worked. Riders are reminded that current registration is required to be affixed to the machine in the manner required by law.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) talked about snowmobile safety at the kickoff dinner for the 20th annual snowmobile ride fundraiser for ALS with the Blizzard Tour group.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) attended armorers training at Camp Ripley during the week. Humphrey also followed up on a snowmobile trespass complaint and a deer season baiting case.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked anglers and snowmobile activities on the lakes north of Duluth and along the North Shore State Trail. The bitterly cold weather gave way to milder temperatures and resulted in increased outdoor activities. The pack ice has arrived on the Duluth end of Lake Superior and saw many anglers trying their luck during the weekend. Remember ice on Lake Superior is neither permanent nor safe.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) worked anglers on Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake this past weekend. Frequent violations observed were angling with extra lines, no angling license, possession of dressed fillets, illegal-length fish, and no shelter license. Sullivan also encountered possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) answered questions about snowmobile trail issues, handled a complaint about dogs chasing deer, checked anglers, and worked the Crosslake area for the Winterfest.

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports that after coming out of the midweek deep freeze, the weekend saw high outdoor recreational activity. Patrol was focused on snowmobile and ski trails, where numerous enforcement contacts were made for snowmobile speed, registration, transfer of ownership, and nonresident trail permit violations. The TIP Wall of Shame was presented to students in the wildlife forensics science program at Brainerd High School.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked snowmobile, angling and the associated drug activity that is at an all-time high in fish shelters.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) worked ice angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, leaving fishing lines unattended, and ice shelter license violations. The CO also assisted with a crash that involved two warrant arrests and led to many charges.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) patrolled area snowmobile trails. Trails are in ideal condition. Speldrich also followed up on a littering investigation and responded to a report about shining lasers into homes from fish houses. Juveniles were educated, and parents were made aware of the issue.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent the week checking ice anglers. Violations found included fishing with extra lines, leaving lines unattended, and fishing too far from tip-ups. A few folks had to be reminded that they can’t leave for lunch without reeling up their lines, and it’s not legal to have tip-ups more than 200 feet away. Lakeshore owners were found inside cabins and watching tip-ups that were 100 yards or more away.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) checked area lakes for anglers and litter around fish houses. Kuske also fielded calls about what to do when the ink on your fish house shelter license fades to unreadable.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) reports a TIP complaint regarding motorized vehicles being used in an area WMA was investigated and resulted in enforcement action for two operators.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers on area lakes, and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length northern pike, angling with extra lines, using studs on paved trails, and fish license and dark house license violations.

CO Frank Rezac (St. Cloud) spoke at a Minnesota Trappers Association meeting in Willmar. A TIP call involving dumped deer carcasses was investigated.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) reports calls were taken on trespassing and carcass dumping.

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) would like to thank the many people he met during his time in the Center City station.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) pulled over a truck driver on the ice with his snowmobile. The driver was doing high-speed donuts and was cited for careless driving.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) responded to a call about a rolled snowmobile and a potentially injured rider. Upon arriving on the scene, the CO says an old water tube was located with no sign of any snowmobiles in the area.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) focused his efforts on snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ATVing enforcement. Many snowmobilers and anglers were encountered on lakes and trails with the favorable weather.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) patrolled Fort Snelling State Park for trail usage. He also finished a background investigation for the next CO Academy.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) worked on a case from the deer season. He also handled complaints about snowmobiles and investigated a possible public waters violation.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time checking ice anglers and conducting snowmobile and ATV patrol on local lakes. Calls were taken about reckless driving on the ice and a duck that had frozen due to harsh temperatures.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) endured a cold week by following up on cases that are pending.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Blong Lor (Redwood Falls) spent the week working anglers, snowmobilers, and coyote hunters. He also spent time working a fishing tournament on Wood Lake.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) checked angling, ATVing, and coyote-hunting activity. Snowmobile enforcement was conducted on trails in multiple counties.

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) participated in a work detail on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action for the week included extra lines, unattended lines, and an overlimit of fish.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) worked snowmobiling, ice fishing, and coyote-hunting enforcement. Extreme cold during the middle of the week slowed outdoor activity. Assistance was given with a firearms safety class in Clara City.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) worked several ice-fishing contests. He also received calls regarding game laws, angling/spearing laws, and public water access conditions.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) worked ice angling and snowmobiling activity. Gruhlke noted an increase in snowmobiling activity, some of which was a result of an organized ride relating to Lakeshore Days on South Heron Lake.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) inspected area lake aeration systems. Anglers and shelters also were checked.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on angling and snowmobiling enforcement. VanThuyne also checked predator hunters and trappers throughout the week.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) worked angling and snowmobiling enforcement this past week. The CO worked a detail on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods in memory of CO Kyle Quittschreiber.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked small-game hunters, anglers, and snowmobile and ATV operators during the week. Davis also helped staff a DNR booth at a veterans event in Mankato.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabash) reports working ice fishing, predator hunters, and snowmobilers this past week. The early week cold weather and snow made for an extremely busy weekend with ice anglers out in force.

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) spent the week checking ice anglers, snowmobilers, and hunters participating in the CWD hunt in Permit Area 346. Deer hunters were contacted who were transporting loaded shotguns in motor vehicles.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week patrolling for area fishing and snowmobiling activity. The warmer weather that followed the polar vortex rapidly deteriorated snowmobile trail conditions.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports a slow deer hunt in the CWD area with few hunters on private property. There were almost no law enforcement issues.