Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 8, 2019

Northwest Zone– Captain Laura Petreikis

In Carroll County, CPO Teas completed an investigation in Carroll and Whiteside counties. An archery hunter killed a buck in Whiteside County and failed to tag the deer. The next day, the hunter’s brother-in-law purchased tags in Carroll County and allowed the hunter to use his permit to tag the deer and check it in. Both subjects were cited, and the deer antlers were seized.

In Carroll County, CPO Hoftender cited a Savanna man at Mississippi Palisades State Park for unlawful possession of deer and no hunting license. He was issued warnings for no habitat stamp, permits not in possession, no orange, and want and waste.

In Henry County, CPO Posateri continued an investigation of deer hunting violations at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area. A Kewanee man was cited for driving his truck into the hunting area to relocate a tree stand.

In Ogle County, As CPO Beltran approached a fisherman, he noticed him reel in his pole and throw it to the side. A fishing compliance check was conducted, and he was found to be in violation of a two-pole limit. Enforcement action was taken.

In Putnam County, CPO Finn received a case disposition on a man who was deer hunting by use or aid of bait and unlawfully attempting to take deer. The individual was found guilty on two counts, given one year of supervision, and fined $1,500.

In Knox County, CPO Lazzell cited two hunters at Spoon River State Forest for unlawful possession of two untagged deer. Written warnings were also issued for blaze orange violations and operation of a motor vehicle in a prohibited area.

In Peoria County, CPO Lazzell arrested a Chillicothe man for criminal trespass to private property after receiving a complaint from a landowner who had trail camera pictures of the man tracking a deer on his property without permission. The landowner’s property was posted with no trespassing signs, and the trespassing hunter had been given prior notice by the landowner to stay off the property.

In Sangamon County, CPO Macias spoke with a hunter who was suspected of shooting a deer without purchasing a deer permit during the second firearm season. He met the hunter at his home, and the hunter told him he did hunt that weekend but did not recall if he had a permit with him. The hunter was asked to show every document he had purchased for the hunt, and he was also asked to see the deer. The hunter was only able to produce a hunting license. The ten-point buck head with no tags on the antlers was in a freezer. The hunter later admitted to not buying a deer permit during the hunt because he had forgotten to do so. A citation was issued.

In Christian County, CPO Fraser responded to a motorist assist call that was dispatched as a possible medical emergency. When he arrived on scene, he located an elderly gentleman who was confused; and his car was out of gas. The man stated he was trying to get to Maine to visit his mother. He could not remember his address or any phone numbers or names for friends or family. CPO Fraser transported the man to a nearby gas station and requested medical assistance due to minor weather exposure and mental issues. The man’s driver’s license was found, and a request was made for local police to check his residence and neighborhood for family or acquaintances. Local police were able to locate the man’s daughter. She requested that he be transported to a geriatric psych unit due to ongoing mental issues. She also requested that his car be towed.

In LaSalle County, CPO Filipiak was on patrol in the newly acquired property at Matthiessen State Park, and he observed four individuals walking towards the Wildcat Rapids area. The individuals had walked past multiple “Do Not Enter, No Trespassing” signs. All four were redirected out of the restricted area and issued citations for entering a restricted area. Civil violations were issued for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Brett Scroggins

In Cook County, CPOs Thornley and Stanbary conducted sport fish enforcement along the Des Plaines River. They spotted a few people fishing and standing around a fire. As CPO Thornley checked a fisherman, he noticed beer in the bed of the truck. The fisherman, who was 19, stated the beer was his. CPO Stanbary noticed a single beer can in the fire. After speaking with the group, one of the young men admitted to drinking a beer and throwing it in the fire as the CPOs approached. The teens’ parents were contacted, and enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, CPO Thornley conducted sport fish enforcement along Lake Michigan and conducted a fishing compliance check of a fisherman at DuSable Harbor. The fisherman did not have his fishing license in possession and was issued a written warning for the violation. He then traveled to William W. Powers State Recreation Area and checked a fisherman along the south channel who had an Indiana license. The young man was advised where the state line was located, and he was issued a written warning for no fishing license. In a separate incident, CPO Thornley issued a civil citation to an individual who was smoking cannabis.

In Cook County, While checking perch fishermen along the Chicago River, CPO Stanbary encountered three international students who were fishing. He requested to see their fishing licenses; however, none had purchased a license. The men, who already had fish in their possession, stated they were not aware that they needed a license. He explained how to obtain a license through the online sales on the IDNR website, and the men quickly purchased non-resident licenses. They were issued written warnings for the violation. In a separate incident, two other fishermen were issued warnings for no fishing license in possession.

In Vermilion County, CPOs Reeves and Wright made two arrests in a case involving two male subjects who were caught on a trail camera video hunting and shooting from an ATV. The incident occurred during the second firearm deer season. Both men have mandatory court dates.

In Iroquois County, CPO Viverito investigated a road hunting complaint. After speaking with witnesses, he went to the suspect’s residence. He interviewed the suspect which led to citations which included violations of shooting from the roadway, chasing/running over coyotes with an ATV (hunt by use or aid of vehicle), uncased firearm, and hunting to close to an inhabited dwelling.

In Will County, While conducting surveillance on an active deer hunting site, CPO Reid observed two hunters dump a five-gallon bucket

of corn in front of their tree stand and immediately proceed to hunt. He spoke with the hunters. They admitted to seeing the corn once they climbed in their stand; however, they claimed someone else must have placed the bait. It was also determined only one of the two hunters had a valid deer permit. Both parties were cited for deer hunting over bait and unlawful placement of bait. One hunter was cited for deer hunting without a permit.

In Will County, CPO Reid observed two upland game hunters hunting along an active railroad track, a Com Ed easement, and an adjacent corporate-owned property. After speaking with the individuals, it was determined they did not have permission to hunt any of the three properties. It was also discovered that both individuals were previously cited in 2016 for hunting without permission and other additional wildlife violations. Both parties were again cited for hunting without permission.

In Will County, While on patrol, CPO Reid noticed two individuals wearing camo clothing sitting in a pickup truck. He stopped to talk with the individuals and observed an uncased bow and arrow inside the vehicle. There were also hunting stands in the bed of the truck. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland checked a group of four waterfowl hunters. When he came up to the blind, there were two piles of three birds in each pile. Either two people were over the limit, or the hunters did not keep their kill separate. After a brief interview, it was determined that the hunters did not maintain separate bags. Warnings were issued to all four hunters.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Coles County, CPO Mieure responded to a complaint in Mattoon regarding a man leaving a deer hanging in his tree for nearly a month. He met with the subject; and after speaking with him, one written warning was issued for wanton waste. The subject agreed to remove the remainder of the deer and dispose of it.

In Cumberland County, CPO Greuel and Sgt. McReynolds arrested a Casey man for criminal trespass, unlawful take of white-tailed deer, no valid hunting license, no valid deer permit, and unlawful use of another hunter’s deer permit. Multiple written warnings were also issued. The man was confined awaiting bond at the Clark County Jail.

In Shelby County, CPO Barnes received a hunting without permission complaint where two subjects were caught on a trail camera, and he was able to track down the suspects. At the request of the landowner, each subject was issued a written warning.

In Franklin County, CPO Folden investigated a complaint of harassment involving an DNR employee. The employee was being harassed at home and work from an unknown source. He identified a possible suspect, conducted an interview, and obtained a confession. A report was submitted to the Randolph County State’s Attorney’s Office, and appropriate action is being taken.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams conducted an administratively assigned investigation regarding the harvest report of a Franklin County hunter. Records indicated that the hunter purchased their permit after the harvest of a deer, and the hunter was cited for the violation.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams conducted a second administrative investigation regarding a harvest report of a deer. During the investigation, it was learned that the permit was bought for another hunter (an elder sibling) so they could tag their deer and not use their permit. Each hunter was issued a notice to appear for the unlawful transfer of a permit.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan arrested three men for deer hunting violations. The charges were unlawful take of three white-tailed deer, hunting deer without permits, hunting deer without licenses, and hunting deer without habitat stamps.

In Fayette County, While conducting waterfowl enforcement at Carlyle Wildlife Management Area, CPO Roper observed five individuals returning to their vehicles. A hunter compliance check was conducted, and he discovered the individuals had failed to separate the harvested birds. All five subjects were issued written warnings for failure to maintain separate bags.

In Marion County, While on patrol, CPO Roper observed four subjects who were deer hunting during the late winter firearm season; and he conducted a hunter compliance check. It was discovered that one individual did not have their hunting license in their possession but did have one. That individual was issued a written warning for not having the hunting license in immediate possession. Another individual in the hunting party was discovered to be in possession of a firearm while their FOID card status was revoked. That individual was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was placed under arrest. The individual was transferred to the Marion County Jail for possession of a firearm while FOID status revoked.

In Marion County, CPO Roper observed three individuals upland bird hunting, and he conducted a hunter compliance check. It was discovered that the hunters had failed to keep their harvested birds separated. All three individuals were issued a written warning for failure to maintain separate bags.

In Wayne County, CPO Buhnerkempe received a complaint of coyote hunters running dogs on private property without permission. The group of hunters had been trespassing on the same landowner regularly for over a month and refused requests to stop. When he spoke with the group, one hunter said he could run his dogs on anyone’s property he wanted to and there was nothing they could do about it. The hunters were educated on the laws pertaining to hunting dogs, and citations were issued for hunting without permission of landowner.

In Alexander County, CPO Vasicek responded to a report of calls for help emanating from the Mississippi River, south of Thebes, Illinois. He was able to make voice contact with the subject calling for help from the flooded River. The closest watercraft support was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue personnel responded via boat. CPO Vasicek boarded their boat in Thebes, and they proceeded to travel several miles south to the area of concern. CPO Vasicek and Cape Girardeau personnel located the subject who was stranded on an island. The man had been ejected from his boat approximately five hours earlier and was able to float/swim into a log jam at the front of the island, then crawl to dry land. The subject was removed and transported to Thebes where an EMT team was waiting. The man made a full recovery.

n Perry County, CPO Lewis investigated a complaint of dead, untagged deer hanging at a residence. The nonresident hunters who shot the deer had valid permits; however, they did not have hunting licenses or habitat stamps. They advised that they had shot the deer the day before but had not gotten around to putting the tags on them. The hunters were cited for failure to tag the deer, and warnings were issued for the licensing violations.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis investigated a hunting accident which occurred at Pyramid State Recreation Area. A bow hunter suffered severe injuries when he fell 20 feet from a tree. The hunter was in the process of getting himself situated to hunt from a sling style stand. The hunter believed he was secured to the tree when he let go of the trunk and attempted to sit in the sling; however, the strap was not secured to the tree. The hunter suffered multiple broken bones, but he is expected to make a full recovery.