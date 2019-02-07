Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 8, 2019

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

Season Dates

Feb. 15: Squirrel hunting season ends statewide.

Feb. 15: Rabbit hunting season ends statewide.

April 1: Spring turkey hunting season opens in South Zone (tentative)

April 8: Spring turkey hunting season opens in North Zone (tentative)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 8: Mid-Illini WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Farmington Moose Lodge, Farmington. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Feb. 9: Shoal Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., KC Hall, Highland. For more info call Greg Zykan, 618-339-8112.

Feb. 9: JoDaviess County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ramada, Galena. For more info call Carla Randecker, 815-777-0997.

Feb. 15: Sangamon Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Artisans Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield. For more info call Matt Davenport, 217-725-4942.

Feb. 16: Union County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Great Boars of Fire Lodge, Cobden. For more info call Wes Burris, 618-697-0168.

Feb. 23: River Bottom Stump Sitters WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Johnny & June’s, Flora. For more info call Tim Murphy, 618-335-9631.

March 1: Rock Island, Henry County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Camden Centre, Milan. For more info call Bill Martin, 309-787-0340.

March 2: Cold Water Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, Colona. For more info call Cindy Jackson, 309-373-1154.

March 2: Sterling Rock Falls Banquet, 4 p.m., Latin American Social Club. For more info call Heath Jordan, 815-441-1437.

March 8: Northern Illinois WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Inn Banquet Center, Batavia. For more info call Chris Manny, 630-774-4180.

March 9: Illini WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Wyndham Garden Urbana. For more info call Mark Dalton, 217-840-1411.

March 9: Highball DU Banquet, 4 p.m., Crystal Ballroom, Staunton. For more info call Jim Steward, 618-409-5118.

March 15: Illinois Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Cider Mill, Princeton. For more info call Mike Carrow, 815-872-0809.

March 16: Elkhorn Creek Rack-a-Holics WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Diamond Jubilee Club, DuBois. For more info call Scott Juenger, 618-410-9807.

March 16: Dewitt County PF #268, 4:30 p.m., The Abagail, Clinton. For more info call Andrew Hampton, 217-871-9610.

March 16: Schuyler NWTF Banquet, the Virginia, Scripp’s Park, Rushville. For more info call Scott Paisley, 217-242-7140.

March 22: Sugar Hill WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bloomington Interstate Center, Bloomington. For more info call Jake Evans, 309-303-9988.

March 30: Taylorville Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kincaid American Legion, Kincaid. For more info call Mick Moliske, 217-827-0029.

April 6: Illinois North WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Celebrations 150, North Utica. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

April 13: Illinois South WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, Marion. For more info call Darel Martin, 309-369-8265.

Shows

Feb. 15-24: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com

Feb. 21-24: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info www.IndySportShow.com

Meetings

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 7 p.m., Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Fox Valley Area Anglers meet every 4th Tues. of the Month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more info call Joe Waite, 847-867-6234.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Silver Creek QF meets the 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. For more info call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.